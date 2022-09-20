ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckersspine.com

UCHealth hospital raising $12M to expand orthopedics, outpatient surgical services

UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation on Sept. 19 launched a capital campaign to help fund updates to Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. The campiagn aims to raise $12 million to expand services including orthopedics, outpatient surgery, cardiovascular, neurology and behavioral health. The UCHealth Orthopedics Surgery...
FORT COLLINS, CO
beckersspine.com

Texas medical center to break ground on orthopedic facility

Victoria (Texas) Medical Center is set to break ground on a medical center with orthopedics, the Victoria Advocate reported Sept. 20. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 26. The 14,000-square-foot facility will house an orthopedic center, primary care and a podiatry clinic. It also will have another location for Paravida Health and Wellness.
VICTORIA, TX
The Associated Press

Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
beckersspine.com

Implantable shock absorber shows promise in relieving knee pain

A new implantable shock absorber can help to relieve pain and improve function in patients with chronic knee pain, according to results from a clinical trial performed by David Flanigan, MD, professor of orthopedics at Ohio State College of Medicine. Dr. Flanigan enrolled patients in the trial and performed the...
HEALTH
beckersspine.com

Spine specialist 1 of 4 providers to join Adena Health System

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System has expanded its services, adding four new healthcare providers across multiple service lines, including spine specialist Ali Esfahani, MD. Dr. Esfahani joined the Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute as an interventional spine and musculoskeletal medicine specialist. He completed his residencies and fellowship training at Columbus,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
beckersspine.com

Carrell Clinic to implement digital health coaching for total joint patients

Carrell Clinic in Dallas plans to adopt Upgraid, a perioperative patient optimization platform for total joint replacement patients. Upgraid, from digital health company Mend, has pre- and post-surgery remote coaching, according to a Sept. 20 news release from Mend. It will be available to Carrell Clinic patients in the fourth quarter.
DALLAS, TX
beckersspine.com

Dr. Harvinder Sandhu appointed head of orthopedics at Stamford Hospital

Harvinder Sandhu, MD, co-chief of the spine service at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City has been named chair of the department of orthopedics at Stamford (Conn.) Hospital following the retirement of Charles Cornell, MD. Dr. Sandhu specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery, robotic surgery and spinal biologics....
STAMFORD, CT
beckersspine.com

Texas Health Fort Worth commended for spine surgery

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth has received the Joint Commission's gold seal of approval for advanced certification in spine surgery, according to a Sept. 20 news release. The hospital is the second in Texas to earn the advanced spine surgery certification from the Joint Commission; the other is...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Associated Press

IDEX Corporation Appoints Katrina L. Helmkamp as Non-Executive Chair; William M. Cook to Retire

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) today announced that Katrina L. Helmkamp has been appointed Non-Executive Chair of its Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005348/en/ Katrina L. Helmkamp, who was appointed Non-Executive Chair of the IDEX Corporation Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
beckersspine.com

Pennsylvania hospital earns 3rd certification for joint replacement

Phoenixville (Pa.) Hospital earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for hip and knee replacement, Main Line Times & Suburban reported Sept. 21. This is the third time the hospital earned the designation. Certification is awarded for a two-year period and was granted after an onsite review of preoperative, intraoperative and post-surgical care.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
TechCrunch

Bird board backs new scooter boss

Bird’s board also announced two other appointments: Former Archer Aviation chief financial officer Ben Lu has joined as Bird’s new CFO, taking over the role from Yibo Ling, and Bird engineering executive Lance Bradley has been promoted to chief technology officer — a role that was formerly held by product head Justin Balthrop. Amidst the shuffle, VanderZanden will stay on as chairman of Bird’s board.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Forter Appoints High-Growth Tech Executive Eran Vanounou as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Eran Vanounou as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s next stage of product development and innovation. In this role, Eran will oversee Forter’s data, precision and engineering teams. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005062/en/ Eran Vanounou, Chief Technology Officer, Forter (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

