beckersspine.com
Tennessee orthopedic practice partners to launch price transparency initiative
The Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics in Chattanooga, Tenn., is partnering with HealthMe to offer transparent pricing for orthopedic care. CSMO is the first practice in Tennessee to use the platform to offer transparent prices on more than 30 surgical bundles, according to a Sept. 22 news release from HealthMe. Bundles include surgeon, facility and anesthesia fees.
beckersspine.com
8 orthopedic debuts in the last 60 days
From a new knee revision technology in the U.S. to a new wireless camera, here are eight orthopedic debuts Becker's has reported in the last two months. 1. Medacta's MyKnee R preoperative knee revision technology made its U.S. debut. 2. New York City-based NYU Langone Orthopedic Center debuted the first...
beckersspine.com
Spine specialist 1 of 4 providers to join Adena Health System
Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System has expanded its services, adding four new healthcare providers across multiple service lines, including spine specialist Ali Esfahani, MD. Dr. Esfahani joined the Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute as an interventional spine and musculoskeletal medicine specialist. He completed his residencies and fellowship training at Columbus,...
beckersspine.com
Texas Health Fort Worth commended for spine surgery
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth has received the Joint Commission's gold seal of approval for advanced certification in spine surgery, according to a Sept. 20 news release. The hospital is the second in Texas to earn the advanced spine surgery certification from the Joint Commission; the other is...
beckersspine.com
Pennsylvania hospital earns 3rd certification for joint replacement
Phoenixville (Pa.) Hospital earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for hip and knee replacement, Main Line Times & Suburban reported Sept. 21. This is the third time the hospital earned the designation. Certification is awarded for a two-year period and was granted after an onsite review of preoperative, intraoperative and post-surgical care.
beckersspine.com
UCHealth hospital raising $12M to expand orthopedics, outpatient surgical services
UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation on Sept. 19 launched a capital campaign to help fund updates to Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. The campiagn aims to raise $12 million to expand services including orthopedics, outpatient surgery, cardiovascular, neurology and behavioral health. The UCHealth Orthopedics Surgery...
