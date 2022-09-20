The Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics in Chattanooga, Tenn., is partnering with HealthMe to offer transparent pricing for orthopedic care. CSMO is the first practice in Tennessee to use the platform to offer transparent prices on more than 30 surgical bundles, according to a Sept. 22 news release from HealthMe. Bundles include surgeon, facility and anesthesia fees.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO