Read full article on original website
Related
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?
Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
Murray to Debate Smiley in October
(Spokane, WA) -- US Senator Patti Murray will debate her Republican challenger next month in Spokane. Both Murray and Tiffany Smiley will face off Sunday, October 23rd at Gonzaga University. It will be held at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. The debate is being organized by The Washington State Debate Coalition. It's scheduled to start at 5pm and will be televised on TVW. If you'd like to attend, ticket information will be announced at a later date, but it will be free.
Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake
It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Couple Sought by Grant County Deputies
A mysterious disappearance has Grant County Deputies investigating, and seeking leads. According to the GCSO, the woman pictured in our story, 53-year-old Theresa Bergman was last seen around 12:40 AM Sunday morning September 18th. in the Spokane International Airport. The GCSO says her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman (also of Moses Lake) had gone to the airport to pick her up.
UPDATE-Missing Moses Lake Couple’s Cellphone ‘Pinged’ in Remote Area
Revised information from the Grant County Sheriff's Office indicates some misinformation was out about a missing Moses Lake couple, and they might be somewhere in Lincoln County. Officials now say both persons were seen in Spokane Airport. The GCSO says earlier information indicated 54-year-old Charles Bergman was seen outside his...
Deputies Bust 100 Person ‘Party,’ Almost Hit by Teen Driver
Adams County Deputies are seeking this youthful-looking driver as well as their damaged silver Hyundai Tiberon. Deputies bust up a huge 100-person party, Lots of vehicles there as well. Saturday, September 18th, in the late evening, Adams County Deputies were dispatched about a loud noise complaint coming from a location...
Tri-Cities Pup Shot in Head is on the Mend, How Can You Help?
A white husky found shot in the head several days ago, left for dead is recovering. The female dog was found last Saturday on Larkspur Road in Franklin County. Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue has taken over the financial responsibility for helping "Rikki" to heal. Executive Director Andrea Moreno said, "Rikki is the luckiest unlucky dog ever. How her skull didn't fracture, how the Sheriff's Deputies were able to race her over to the emergency vet, everything fell into place for her. She really has a guardian angel looking out for her."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Moses Lake Man Busted, Used Fake Business to get COVID Relief
The man's sentencing hearing will be coming up on January 5th, 2023. Moses Lake man creates fake catering business to get COVID business funds. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern Washington (Federal court) announced Wednesday a Moses Lake man has agreed to a plea deal concerning his stealing COVID relief funds.
Basin City Car Prowler Tied to Multiple Other Crimes
If you live in or around Basin City and have been burglarized, there's a chance this guy did it. Franklin County Deputies nail car prowler, and find a lot of other evidence. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20th, Franklin County Deputies were called to a residence near Basin City. The victim told dispatch her car had been broken into and the suspect appeared to still be close by.
Wanted Suspect Busted in Transit Center Restroom
After an extensive search, a wanted suspect is captured in a transit center bathroom. The man was wanted on felony charges for imprisonment and threats. 38-year-old Modesto Valencia Aguilar was being sought by Police for his outstanding warrants, and officers who tried to contact him Tuesday ended up in a chase.
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0