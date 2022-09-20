Read full article on original website
Legendary metal band Iron Maiden returns to Spokane for the first time since 1988
Kate Bush and Metallica are getting the Stranger Things bump press, but when the kids were frantically looking for tunes to save one of their pals, it wasn't Hounds of Love or Master of Puppets that Eddie Munson grabbed. When one girl sifted through a stack of tapes and cried out in vain for "Madonna, Bowie, Blondie, Beatles! Music! We need music!" Eddie held a tape of Iron Maiden's Piece of Mind aloft and proclaimed "This IS muuussicc!" The instantly memeified moment served as the teen's declaration of the music that calls to him.
Wendle Ford reviving ‘Y Drive-In’ for one night only
SPOKANE, Wash. – Wendle Ford is bringing back the “Y Drive-In” once again. Spokane was once home to six drive-in movie theatres, including the Y Drive-In, where the dealership is now. That theater opened in 1952 but closed its doors in 1984. This Friday, old will meet...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane. At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' Housing Units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Are These The Best Comic Book Shops In Washington?
I love comic books. I read fewer of them an I used to, but they are still part of my pop-culture diet. My tastes have changed over the years, from being a wee child into Goofy, Richie Rich and Lil Archie, which eventually turned into an interest in Batman, and then my teenage fascination with the X-Men.
Dodger Legend Maury Wills was a Spokane Indian Great First
Los Angeles Dodger alum and MLB stolen base champ Maury Wills has passed away, it was announced Tuesday. He was 89 years old. Wills was born in 1932, in that other Washington - D.C. - but found his way to the Northwest soon enough. He signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950, playing in the minor leagues for 9 years. By the time he would become a Dodger, the team would move to Los Angeles, and Wills would have perfected his baseball skills with a spot on the Spokane Indians team.
New cookie shop opening near Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new cookie company will soon open in the Matilda Building near Gonzaga University. Cookie Co. has filed permits with the City of Spokane, but an official open date has not been set. Cookie Co. is based out of Redlands, California and was founded during the...
City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?
Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
ifiberone.com
Tentative timeframe for opening of MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake announced
MOSES LAKE - The developer responsible for the project to build the commercial building that will house MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake is seemingly confident about the anticipated opening timeframe. On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News conversed with Chris Waddle, owner of Hogback Development out of Yakima. Waddle says...
KXLY
Wet weather arrives tonight, soggy start to Thursday- Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The first big-time rain of the season is on the way, but not everyone in the Inland Northwest will get a good soaking. Thunderstorms have already moved into parts of North Idaho and we will see scattered showers and isolated storms increase in coverage as we head later into the night. Our first raindrops around Spokane and Couer d’Alene from this storm will likely come late Wednesday evening. Sprinkles are likely in the early evening around the Palouse and L-C Valley regions.
WSDOT responds to Spokane sheriff's vow to clear out Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has responded to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich vowing to clear out Camp Hope in mid-October. "The Sheriff’s proposal doesn’t capture the spirit of those conversations and we will continue to work in good faith with willing partners at all...
Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake
It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
Spokane physician suspended for lifting up patient's shirt, making jokes about her appearance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane physician Thomas J. Osten has been suspended indefinitely from practicing medicine in Washington state for alleged inappropriate conduct with a patient. The Washington Medical Commission stated that Osten reportedly raised a patient's shirt without her permission and made inappropriate jokes and comments about her marital...
KXLY
Today is all about the wind – Mark
Your Tuesday is looking sunny with gusty winds. Watch out for blowing dust! Fall will arrive soon with rain, but we’ll see warmer temperatures this weekend. The winds will start gusting around noon, and continue until sundown. We Are Tracking Rain Moving In. Our models agree with a Wednesday...
KREM
City of Spokane calls for cooling tent on I-90 homeless encampment to be removed
The cooling tent was meant to go down a few weeks ago, but it still remains up. Now, the city is asking Jewel's Helping Hands to take it down, once more.
Man fatally crushed underneath truck in East Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have confirmed that a man is dead after being crushed underneath a truck. The incident occurred at the intersection of Madelia and Main in the East Central neighborhood. According to police, the man had put the truck on jacks before going underneath the vehicle....
ifiberone.com
Crumbl Cookies of Moses Lake announces opening date
MOSES LAKE - Crumbl Cookies has revealed an opening date of its Moses Lake location. In a previous article, iFIBER ONE News was informed by store owner Ranae Rusk that the bakery would open sometime in October or November. On Tuesday, Rusk told iFIBER ONE News that Oct. 21 is the expected opening date if everything goes according to plan.
KXLY
A perfect final day of summer – Mark
Wednesday’s Forecast for Spokane/ Coeur d’Alene. We will be in the mid to upper 70s with afternoon clouds in Wednesday’s forecast. Here are Your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday. It’s going to be sunny and breezy before we see rain move in later tonight. It’s going to be wet Thursday morning before we head into a sunny and warmer weekend.
