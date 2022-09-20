Read full article on original website
Legendary metal band Iron Maiden returns to Spokane for the first time since 1988
Kate Bush and Metallica are getting the Stranger Things bump press, but when the kids were frantically looking for tunes to save one of their pals, it wasn't Hounds of Love or Master of Puppets that Eddie Munson grabbed. When one girl sifted through a stack of tapes and cried out in vain for "Madonna, Bowie, Blondie, Beatles! Music! We need music!" Eddie held a tape of Iron Maiden's Piece of Mind aloft and proclaimed "This IS muuussicc!" The instantly memeified moment served as the teen's declaration of the music that calls to him.
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane. At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' Housing Units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Dodger Legend Maury Wills was a Spokane Indian Great First
Los Angeles Dodger alum and MLB stolen base champ Maury Wills has passed away, it was announced Tuesday. He was 89 years old. Wills was born in 1932, in that other Washington - D.C. - but found his way to the Northwest soon enough. He signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950, playing in the minor leagues for 9 years. By the time he would become a Dodger, the team would move to Los Angeles, and Wills would have perfected his baseball skills with a spot on the Spokane Indians team.
City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?
Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
Tentative timeframe for opening of MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake announced
MOSES LAKE - The developer responsible for the project to build the commercial building that will house MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake is seemingly confident about the anticipated opening timeframe. On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News conversed with Chris Waddle, owner of Hogback Development out of Yakima. Waddle says...
Wet weather arrives tonight, soggy start to Thursday- Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The first big-time rain of the season is on the way, but not everyone in the Inland Northwest will get a good soaking. Thunderstorms have already moved into parts of North Idaho and we will see scattered showers and isolated storms increase in coverage as we head later into the night. Our first raindrops around Spokane and Couer d’Alene from this storm will likely come late Wednesday evening. Sprinkles are likely in the early evening around the Palouse and L-C Valley regions.
Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake
It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
Spokane physician suspended for lifting up patient's shirt, making jokes about her appearance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane physician Thomas J. Osten has been suspended indefinitely from practicing medicine in Washington state for alleged inappropriate conduct with a patient. The Washington Medical Commission stated that Osten reportedly raised a patient's shirt without her permission and made inappropriate jokes and comments about her marital...
Man fatally crushed underneath truck in East Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have confirmed that a man is dead after being crushed underneath a truck. The incident occurred at the intersection of Madelia and Main in the East Central neighborhood. According to police, the man had put the truck on jacks before going underneath the vehicle....
A perfect final day of summer – Mark
Wednesday’s Forecast for Spokane/ Coeur d’Alene. We will be in the mid to upper 70s with afternoon clouds in Wednesday’s forecast. Here are Your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday. It’s going to be sunny and breezy before we see rain move in later tonight. It’s going to be wet Thursday morning before we head into a sunny and warmer weekend.
Jewels Helping Hands to be fined unless they remove its ‘Camp Hope Access Tent’
SPOKANE, Wash. — The structure put up by Jewels Helping Hands on Washington State Department of Transportation land has evolved from a cooling tent to the “Camp Hope access tent.”. Julie Garcia with Jewels Helping Hands says the tent is a way for her organization to provide resources...
Gusty winds Tuesday with sunshine – Mark
We will see gusty winds with increased dust in the air west of Spokane all the way to Moses Lake in Tuesday’s forecast. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s later this afternoon. Your 4 Things for Tuesday. Here are your 4 Things to Know for...
Highly dangerous chemicals found in wells near Riverside State Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — “Forever chemicals” (PFOS and PFOA) have been discovered in well systems near Riverside State Park after numerous waves of testing by the Air Force. The tests began back in January. The chemicals are known to cause cancer, reproductive problems, and developmental issues. They’re also...
Firefighters rescue unconscious dog from N. Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – Firefighters saved a dog from a North Spokane house fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews found dark smoke billowing from the front door of a duplex near N. Altamont St and E. Francis Ave. They quickly attacked the fire and found no one was home. Search crews did...
27-year-old man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 27-year-old man died in a collision with a construction truck Tuesday afternoon near Moses Lake. Moses Lake resident Juan Garcia was driving a 1998 Dodge Durango and was exiting the parking lot of Grant County Animal Outreach to turn onto Randolph Road Northeast. Garcia reportedly entered the road in front of an oncoming 2001 Kenworth construction vehicle, pulling a trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.
Spokane County experiencing intermittent 911 outages
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is experiencing intermittent 911 outages. Anyone in the middle of an emergency who is unable to reach 911 should hang up and call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Multiple counties are experiencing issues and authorities are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
WSDOT, Department of Commerce and State Patrol respond to threat of legal action over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and State Patrol all responded to the City of Spokane's letter threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 20. The letter outlines four actions the agencies said could be taken to remove Camp Hope:
