Ritzville, WA

inlander.com

Legendary metal band Iron Maiden returns to Spokane for the first time since 1988

Kate Bush and Metallica are getting the Stranger Things bump press, but when the kids were frantically looking for tunes to save one of their pals, it wasn't Hounds of Love or Master of Puppets that Eddie Munson grabbed. When one girl sifted through a stack of tapes and cried out in vain for "Madonna, Bowie, Blondie, Beatles! Music! We need music!" Eddie held a tape of Iron Maiden's Piece of Mind aloft and proclaimed "This IS muuussicc!" The instantly memeified moment served as the teen's declaration of the music that calls to him.
SPOKANE, WA
102.7 KORD

Dodger Legend Maury Wills was a Spokane Indian Great First

Los Angeles Dodger alum and MLB stolen base champ Maury Wills has passed away, it was announced Tuesday. He was 89 years old. Wills was born in 1932, in that other Washington - D.C. - but found his way to the Northwest soon enough. He signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950, playing in the minor leagues for 9 years. By the time he would become a Dodger, the team would move to Los Angeles, and Wills would have perfected his baseball skills with a spot on the Spokane Indians team.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million

SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
SPOKANE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?

Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Wet weather arrives tonight, soggy start to Thursday- Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The first big-time rain of the season is on the way, but not everyone in the Inland Northwest will get a good soaking. Thunderstorms have already moved into parts of North Idaho and we will see scattered showers and isolated storms increase in coverage as we head later into the night. Our first raindrops around Spokane and Couer d’Alene from this storm will likely come late Wednesday evening. Sprinkles are likely in the early evening around the Palouse and L-C Valley regions.
SPOKANE, WA
102.7 KORD

Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake

It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY

A perfect final day of summer – Mark

Wednesday’s Forecast for Spokane/ Coeur d’Alene. We will be in the mid to upper 70s with afternoon clouds in Wednesday’s forecast. Here are Your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday. It’s going to be sunny and breezy before we see rain move in later tonight. It’s going to be wet Thursday morning before we head into a sunny and warmer weekend.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Gusty winds Tuesday with sunshine – Mark

We will see gusty winds with increased dust in the air west of Spokane all the way to Moses Lake in Tuesday’s forecast. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s later this afternoon. Your 4 Things for Tuesday. Here are your 4 Things to Know for...
SPOKANE, WA
ifiberone.com

27-year-old man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 27-year-old man died in a collision with a construction truck Tuesday afternoon near Moses Lake. Moses Lake resident Juan Garcia was driving a 1998 Dodge Durango and was exiting the parking lot of Grant County Animal Outreach to turn onto Randolph Road Northeast. Garcia reportedly entered the road in front of an oncoming 2001 Kenworth construction vehicle, pulling a trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County experiencing intermittent 911 outages

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is experiencing intermittent 911 outages. Anyone in the middle of an emergency who is unable to reach 911 should hang up and call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Multiple counties are experiencing issues and authorities are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
