Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
FOXBusiness

The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means

The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
Person
Lawrence Yun
Newsweek

Housing Market Headed for 'Major Crash,' Billionaire CEO Warns

The CEO of private equity company Starwood Capital Group, Barry Sternlicht, has warned that the American housing market faces a major crash. On CNBC's Squawk Box on Thursday he spoke about upcoming and ongoing issues in the economy overall and the housing market. He said: "The Consumer Price Index, the...
CBS News

Home values plunge in some U.S. cities as mortgage rates rise

Some of the largest U.S. cities in the West have seen their home values plunge this summer, a trend that economists say favors house hunters. The typical home value dipped 0.3% nationwide from July to August and 0.1% from June to July, Zillow said in a report this week. It is the largest monthly decrease since 2011. Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco in California experienced some of the sharpest decreases, with each city recording a 3.2% or higher drop. Salt Lake City, Utah, and Seattle, Washington, also saw steep declines of 2.6%.
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing While Foreclosure Filings Rise

This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
Fortune

‘Poison’ Ivy Zelman—the analyst who predicted the 2008 housing bust—sees U.S. home prices falling in both 2023 and 2024. Here’s how much

“Poison Ivy.” That’s what housing bulls called analyst Ivy Zelman after she came out in 2005 and called the top of the housing bubble. When Toll Brothers CEO Bob Toll tried to say the housing market had bottomed out in 2006, Zelman famously quipped back, “Which Kool-Aid are you drinking, because I want some.” Of course, Zelman’s housing-bust fears proved more than correct, and all those at the time who thought demographics would continue to propel the aughts’ home prices forward were proved dead wrong.
Axios

Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall

The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
money.com

Home Values Will Barely Budge in the Next Year: Zillow Forecast

Home values in the U.S. declined in August by the largest margin in more than a decade, prompting some experts to reevaluate forecasts for the year ahead. Zillow is now predicting that home values will rise by only 1.2% through August 2023, just one month ago the home listing site was projecting a 2.4% increase.
