Read full article on original website
Related
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
FOXBusiness
The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means
The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
Home sellers beware: Wall Street warns housing prices could "stall completely" or even dip
The past couple of years have proved to be a great time for home sellers, with property prices jumping by almost 40% since the start of the pandemic. But those heady days are likely over, with Wall Street economists predicting that the average home price could either "stall completely" or even fall as a housing correction takes hold.
RELATED PEOPLE
We’re entering the next stage of the housing market downturn—3 things to expect heading forward
Home buyers are done paying top dollar. Photo illustration by Fortune; original photos by Getty Images. Back in June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear: The housing market would go through a “reset.”. “I’d say if you are a homebuyer, somebody or a young person looking to buy...
Housing Market Headed for 'Major Crash,' Billionaire CEO Warns
The CEO of private equity company Starwood Capital Group, Barry Sternlicht, has warned that the American housing market faces a major crash. On CNBC's Squawk Box on Thursday he spoke about upcoming and ongoing issues in the economy overall and the housing market. He said: "The Consumer Price Index, the...
Home values plunge in some U.S. cities as mortgage rates rise
Some of the largest U.S. cities in the West have seen their home values plunge this summer, a trend that economists say favors house hunters. The typical home value dipped 0.3% nationwide from July to August and 0.1% from June to July, Zillow said in a report this week. It is the largest monthly decrease since 2011. Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco in California experienced some of the sharpest decreases, with each city recording a 3.2% or higher drop. Salt Lake City, Utah, and Seattle, Washington, also saw steep declines of 2.6%.
Map: How fast sellers are slashing home prices in America’s 97 biggest housing markets
The Pandemic Housing Boom saw U.S. home prices spike an unprecedented 43% in just over two years. But that’s over now: Spiked mortgage rates have pushed the U.S. housing market into a sharp slowdown that could threaten some of those gains. Some firms—including John Burns Real Estate Consulting, Zonda,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
A 'housing recession' won't bring home prices down, economist says: Here's why
Despite talk of a "housing recession," don't hold your breath waiting for home prices to suddenly decline any time soon. In fact, prices are expected to grow through 2023, according to several housing forecasts. The market does seem to be cooling, however. With higher mortgage costs, U.S. home sales are...
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing While Foreclosure Filings Rise
This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
A crash of the US housing market is 'very unlikely' even as mortgage rates surge to 14-year highs
A US housing market crash is "very unlikely" even as mortgage rates surge, investment manager Louis Navellier said. Navellier pointed to a record high in home equity as reason to believe that any drop in the housing market will be nothing like 2008. While demand for homes has taken a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Poison’ Ivy Zelman—the analyst who predicted the 2008 housing bust—sees U.S. home prices falling in both 2023 and 2024. Here’s how much
“Poison Ivy.” That’s what housing bulls called analyst Ivy Zelman after she came out in 2005 and called the top of the housing bubble. When Toll Brothers CEO Bob Toll tried to say the housing market had bottomed out in 2006, Zelman famously quipped back, “Which Kool-Aid are you drinking, because I want some.” Of course, Zelman’s housing-bust fears proved more than correct, and all those at the time who thought demographics would continue to propel the aughts’ home prices forward were proved dead wrong.
FOXBusiness
Average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hits 6% for first time in 14 years
The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hit the 6% mark for the first time in 14 years, according to a Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey released Wednesday. The MBA's latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey found the average interest rate for the most popular U.S. home loan rose from...
Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall
The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
money.com
Home Values Will Barely Budge in the Next Year: Zillow Forecast
Home values in the U.S. declined in August by the largest margin in more than a decade, prompting some experts to reevaluate forecasts for the year ahead. Zillow is now predicting that home values will rise by only 1.2% through August 2023, just one month ago the home listing site was projecting a 2.4% increase.
Home prices see biggest drop in 9 years, thanks to higher mortgage rates
The super-heated housing market is cooling off. Home prices have fallen about 6% since their peak in June. The pace of sales also fell for the 7th straight month.
Powell Predicts Housing Market Correction As Existing Home Sales Decline For Seventh Straight Month
The hot housing market that has sent average home prices to record highs in 2022 is likely headed for a correction, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. Whether that leads to lower purchase costs for home buyers remains an open question. Find Out: Should You Still Buy a...
Lumber prices jump on a surprise rebound in new home construction last month
Lumber climbed more than 6% Tuesday after a surprise rebound in home construction in August. Housing starts jumped 12.2% last month to an annual rate of 1.575 million units, the Commerce Department said. But new permits for future home construction plunged 10% to 1.517 million units. Lumber prices climbed Tuesday,...
Why Mortgages Will Become More Costly After Today’s Fed Rate Hike
Potential home buyers already spooked by the highest mortgage rate in 14 years aren't likely to feel much better after the Federal Reserve's next rate hike, scheduled for Sept. 21, 2022. The Fed is...
Comments / 0