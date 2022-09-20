ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Mock Blockbuster Trade Sends Suns C Deandre Ayton to Bulls

The saga between the Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton may never really end, at least if it were up to the internet. Both sides, after the organization quickly matched an offer sheet to keep Ayton in the Valley, were adamant that the past was in the past as both were looking forward to a new season.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

2 point guard upgrades for Bulls after Lonzo Ball surgery news

Last offseason, Lonzo Ball was signed by the Chicago Bulls to a four-year, $85 million contract in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. However, after missing 47 games last season due to a myriad of injuries, none bigger than the torn meniscus he suffered in January, injuries have reared their ugly head against Ball once again. The Bulls announced earlier that Ball would undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee, which would keep him out for at least four to six weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Discusses His Trade To Miami Heat in 2004

On a recent episode of "Legacy: The True Story of the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O'Neal talked about being trade to the Miami Heat in 2004. Former Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak revealed the Lakers began talks of trading O'Neal that spring. “We tried to extend Shaquille, and we didn’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Pistons acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in deal with Jazz

The Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The deal reunites current Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge with Olynyk, whom Ainge selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft -- two spots ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- as general manager of the Boston Celtics. Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, and now he'll be on an Ainge-led team again after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James responds to big Robert Sarver news

LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls 2022-23 Player Profile: Nikola Vucevic

Chicago Bulls' center Nikola Vucevic will play a major role in determining the team's level of contention in 2022-23. While his 2021-22 campaign wasn't stellar, it was still a solid showing. Here is what he must do to elevate his game back to the heights of previous seasons. Entering the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

George Mikan To Have Jersey Retired On Oct. 30

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the NBA’s premier franchises because of their winning ways throughout the decades. The 2022-23 season marks the 75th anniversary of the Lakers, and in that time, they have been able to capture 17 championships. The Purple and Gold are synonymous with the inception of the NBA and without them, the game of basketball is nowhere near the global entity it is today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Last NBA Franchise That Was Sold For Under $1 Billion Was Atlanta Hawks In 2015

With the Phoenix Suns sale price reportedly valued at $2 billion, the Atlanta Hawks become one of the franchises that were sold for under a billion in 2015. This stat comes on the back of Robert Sarver selling the Suns and Mercury. The majority owner of the NBA franchise was suspended for one year from any activities involving both teams and also fined $10 million for ''workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies'' that surfaced during a detailed NBA investigation.
ATLANTA, GA

