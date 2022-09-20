ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video

Two legendary quarterbacks will meet Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It could be a rough afternoon for opposing defenses. If not, a tablet may pay the price. When Tampa Bay's offense struggled early in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints,...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
Daily Mail

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will add free agent Cole Beasley to Tom Brady's depleted receiving corps, agent says, signing veteran wideout for his 11th season after he was fined $100,000 in 2021 for violating NFL COVID protocol

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reinforcing their depleted receiving corps with free agent Cole Beasley, who has remained unsigned since quarrelling with the NFL over its vaccine protocols for much of last season. Beasley's agent has confirmed to DailyMail.com that the Bucs will be adding Beasley to their practice squad,...
Person
Tom Brady
CBS Sports

Julian Edelman 'didn't get a call' to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay before the Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley

The phone did not ring for Julian Edelman. Earlier this offseason, the ex-receiver hinted at the possibility of coming out of retirement to either rejoin the Patriots or possibly even be the latest New England legend to take his talents down to Tampa to join Tom Brady as a member of the Buccaneers. However, that doesn't seem to be in the cards as the 2022 campaign rolls around, despite the Bucs currently being in the market for some help at receiver.
