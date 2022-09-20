Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video
Two legendary quarterbacks will meet Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It could be a rough afternoon for opposing defenses. If not, a tablet may pay the price. When Tampa Bay's offense struggled early in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints,...
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL・
Tampa Bay Buccaneers will add free agent Cole Beasley to Tom Brady's depleted receiving corps, agent says, signing veteran wideout for his 11th season after he was fined $100,000 in 2021 for violating NFL COVID protocol
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reinforcing their depleted receiving corps with free agent Cole Beasley, who has remained unsigned since quarrelling with the NFL over its vaccine protocols for much of last season. Beasley's agent has confirmed to DailyMail.com that the Bucs will be adding Beasley to their practice squad,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior advisor Bruce Arians reportedly warned by NFL after Week 2 antics
The NFL has reportedly warned former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that punishment could be headed his way
RELATED PEOPLE
Hogs Coach Sam Pittman Glad to See Dan Skipper Start
Complete video of Razorbacks' coach's reaction in Monday press conference.
Julian Edelman Disappointed After No Call from Tom Brady and Buccaneers?
Julian Edelman didn't want to address a question on whether he would be making his way to Tampa Bay to further his NFL career.
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman 'didn't get a call' to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay before the Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley
The phone did not ring for Julian Edelman. Earlier this offseason, the ex-receiver hinted at the possibility of coming out of retirement to either rejoin the Patriots or possibly even be the latest New England legend to take his talents down to Tampa to join Tom Brady as a member of the Buccaneers. However, that doesn't seem to be in the cards as the 2022 campaign rolls around, despite the Bucs currently being in the market for some help at receiver.
Comments / 0