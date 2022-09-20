ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 3?

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hmSx_0i34MCn800

The Kansas City Chiefs recorded a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West battle on “Thursday Night Football” this past week. As a result, they’re one of just six teams in the league who remain undefeated.

The Chiefs’ ability to play complementary football against one of their toughest rivals was on full display in Week 2 and it has earned them plenty of goodwill in the power rankings. That said, any upward movement to the No. 1 spot seems out of reach until Week 6 when they face the Buffalo Bills.

Here is a look at where pundits are ranking the Chiefs and what they’re saying about them with Week 2 in the books:

USA TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JQek_0i34MCn800
AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Ranking: 2

Last week’s ranking: 2

Author: Nate Davis

Author’s take:

Does Andy Reid really get adequate appreciation? Last week, he joined George Halas, Don Shula and Bill Belichick as the only coaches with career win-loss records 100 games over .500. Reid now sits at 235-135-1.

Touchdown Wire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBuK3_0i34MCn800
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Ranking: 2

Last week’s ranking: 2

Author: Mark Lane

Author’s take:

Kansas City demonstrated they are still one of the premier teams in the AFC and aren’t ready to be dethroned. Patrick Mahomes seemingly was outplayed by Justin Herbert, but the defense came up strong for the Chiefs to keep their undefeated streak alive.

The Ringer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314B4A_0i34MCn800
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 2

Last week’s ranking: 2

Author: Austin Gayle

Author’s take:

Patrick Mahomes has been pretty spectacular this season: He’s leading the league in passer rating (127.9, well above his career rating of 106.5), is tied for the league lead in touchdown passes (seven) and he’s second in the league behind Josh Allen in EPA per dropback, according to TruMedia. But he’s also been quite lucky. On Thursday, Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. dropped two interceptions (one of which was initially ruled a pick but controversially overturned upon review) and two other potential Mahomes interceptions were negated by defensive penalties.

The Athletic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KeQRe_0i34MCn800
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 2

Last week’s ranking: 2

Author: Bo Wulf

Author’s take:

Two weeks in, the Chiefs lead the NFL in EPA per drive. Ho-hum. It really is that simple when the league’s best quarterback has one of the league’s best offensive lines. The defense, meanwhile, ranks 20th in EPA per drive, which is perfectly fine, especially if it’s going to take advantage of opportunities to force turnovers.

As a courtesy to the editor charged with fact-checking these power rankings, let’s not declaratively say that the Chiefs’ Thursday night win was the first game in NFL history in which two separate J. Watsons scored touchdowns, but it definitely felt like that.

NFL.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIN2a_0i34MCn800
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Ranking: 2

Last week’s ranking: 2

Author: Dan Hanzus

Author’s take:

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Chiefs took care of business against a rival who came uncomfortably close to sending shockwaves through the AFC West. The hero of the 27-24 win over the Chargers? Jaylen Watson, of course. The seventh-round pick stepped in front of a pass from Justin Herbert for the game-turning pick-six in the fourth quarter. This game was about getting key contributions in unlikely places: In addition to Watson’s INT, the Chiefs received scores from wide receiver Justin Watson and reserve running back Jerick McKinnon. After a summer of hype for the entire division, the Chiefs remain positioned as the clear kings of the West heading into Week 3.

Bleacher Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mCh7_0i34MCn800
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Ranking: 2

Last week’s ranking: 2

Author: Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski

Author’s take:

Heading into the 2022 season, there was quite a bit of handwringing where the Kansas City Chiefs were concerned. There was no more Tyreek Hill on offense. No more Tyrann Mathieu on defense.

Patrick Mahomes’ response to that? No problem.

One week after spanking the Cardinals in Arizona, the Chiefs rode an efficient effort from Mahomes and a big play on defense from rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson to a three-point win that gives Kansas City the early edge in the league’s toughest division.

ESPN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBRJc_0i34MCn800
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 2

Last week’s ranking: 2

Author: Adam Teicher

Author’s take:

The Chiefs are 28th in the league in pressures (26.4%), according to NFL Next Gen Stats. But they are seventh in pressures when blitzing (40.9%). Other than Chris Jones, who has two sacks, the Chiefs aren’t getting the job done with their front four. They need the help of sending an extra defender. The Chiefs are 17th in the league in blitz percentage at 24%. — Adam Teicher

Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4as3SG_0i34MCn800
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 2

Last week’s ranking: 2

Author: Connor Orr

Author’s take:

Eight QB hits and six pass breakups against a very good quarterback in Justin Herbert, plus a balanced running attack that saw Clyde Edwards-Helaire gain 9.3 yards per carry on the ground and 11 yards per passing target. Balanced Chiefs is not sexy, but it’s sustainable.

CBS Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T90oG_0i34MCn800
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 2

Last week’s ranking: 2

Author: Pete Prisco

Author’s take:

They weren’t as crisp on offense against the Chargers, but they still found a way. The defense made some huge plays in that game to win it.

Pro Football Talk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fj8Fy_0i34MCn800
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 2

Last week’s ranking: 2

Author: Mike Florio

Author’s take:

The offense is great, and the defense is good enough to step up on the nights the offense isn’t playing that way.

