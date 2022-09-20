Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 10 Pro upgrades to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, with slight caveats
OnePlus has announced that OOS 13 for its 10 Pro flagship is finally here. By any name, its changelog overlaps heavily with that of a certain other customized skin for Android 13 from the smartphone brand's parent company OPPO. As such, OOS 13 now officially upgrades to the new Aquatic...
CNET
How to Install Android 13 Right Now on Your Android Phone
Android 13 is here, and Google Pixel owners can now download and install the software update to their supported phones. The update won't reach Samsung Galaxy and Motorola devices until later this year, but you could possibly get your hands on the Android 13 beta if you have a compatible non-Pixel device, like the OnePlus 10 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 16 series thought to be among the first smartphones to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7
5G Android iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. Now that the latest Qualcomm RFFE modules are out, one might expect that smartphones that can use both 5G and Wi-Fi 7 will soon follow. However, the Taiwanese media outlet DigiTimes now purports to have what might be slightly bad news to those holding out for a mobile device with both specs.
CNET
Samsung's New Rugged Phone Has Custom Buttons and a Replaceable Battery
Samsung is adding yet another phone to its US lineup. The Galaxy XCover6Pro is a rugged device designed primarily for industrial and enterprise use, unlike Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 family or premium foldable Galaxy Z phones. It will launch in the US on Oct. 22 after first debuting in other markets, and it's the South Korean company's first rugged phone with 5G compatibility. US pricing hasn't been announced yet.
Ars Technica
Razer’s new soundbar works with USB-C and Bluetooth, costs $100
Razer on Tuesday announced a soundbar that it claims is fit for movies, music, and gaming while being able to connect to computers, iPhones, and Android phones. Measuring 15.7 inches (400 mm) long, the Leviathan V2 X is meant to slide under desktop monitors and is a cheaper, less powerful version of Razer's $250 Leviathan V2, which includes a soundbar and subwoofer.
notebookcheck.net
ONEXPLAYER mini Pro: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model announced from US$919 with up to 32 GB of RAM
One-netbook has confirmed ONEXPLAYER mini Pro pricing for the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model, a day after teasing the device on social media. Additionally, the company has outlined all key specifications, as well as a release date. As we discussed yesterday, the adoption of a Ryzen 7 6800U brings with it the Radeon 680M, an iGPU with 12 Compute Units (CUs) based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi CIVI 2: Launch date and design confirmed as company teases specifications
Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the CIVI 2, arguably a successor to both the CIVI and the CIVI 1S. Previewed on Weibo, the CIVI 2 receives a huge camera housing and one that mimics Xiaomi's flagships like the Xiaomi 12S Pro. Additionally, Xiaomi continues to push the CIVI series with a focus on fashion, as its marketing images show. In that vein, Xiaomi will release the CIVI 2 Hello Kitty special edition model.
Ars Technica
After pushing AV1 codec, Google goes after Dolby with HDR and audio standards
Google can do basically whatever it wants regarding video and web standards. YouTube is the world's most popular video site. Chrome is the world's most popular browser. Android is the world's most popular operating system. Anything Google wants to roll out can immediately have a sizable user base of clients, servers, and content. From there, it's just a matter of getting a few partners to tag along. This is how Google's next-generation AV1 video codec is being rolled out, and next, Google is setting its sights on HDR and 3D audio standards.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Moto Razr 2022: the global version of Motorola's new foldable flagship smartphone is on the way
Motorola's launch of the Edge 30 Ultra, or the global version of its super-premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-toting X30 Pro, may have raised hopes that it would be followed along the same road by the Moto Razr 2022. With its high-refresh-rate pOLED main display, updated build and potentially improved rear cameras, it represents a potentially significant generational boost in specs for the latter.
technewstoday.com
How to Reduce Background Noise on Mic?
While recording your audio, there are certain background noises that mix with the audio and may degrade its quality. Sometimes, your breath itself can create noise on your audio recording and make it sound muffled. It is a common problem everyone faces. While you can not completely get rid of...
Best document camera in 2022: which visualizer is the right one for you?
A modern version of the overhead projector, the best document cameras are perfect for presentations and online teaching
notebookcheck.net
Optoma UHD35STx short throw projector revealed with 300-in image and 240 Hz refresh rate
Optoma has unveiled a new short throw projector, the UHD35STx. The gadget follows in the footsteps of the UHD35, launched last year. The company has billed the new device as a true 4K UHD projector for a home cinema or gaming. The UHD35STx is a DLP projector with a 0.5:1 throw ratio, enabling it to produce a 100-in (~254 cm) wide image from under 4 ft (~1.2 m) away; the largest image you can create is 300-in (~762 cm) across.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pricing and color variants leak ahead of launch
Android ARM Google Pixel Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been officially confirmed to launch on October 6. Details of the phones have leaked over the past months, and a new leak now reveals how Google will price the duo in the US market.
notebookcheck.net
PopSocket PopPower 2 is to be the world's first wireless charger with the latest NuCurrent Qi design spec
Accessory Android iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Tablet Phablet. NuCurrent is a company that aims to stay at the forefront of the wireless (and, potentially, contactless) charging space through the release of specifications intended to result in generational refinements in the form and function of the internal technology involved. This...
Apple Insider
DJI releases Osmo Mobile 6 for video stabilization on smartphones
On Thursday, DJI announced DJI Osmo Mobile 6, a handheld stabilizer that works for smartphones and works in tandem with the iPhone 14's Action Mode. The iPhone 14 lineup received Action Mode, a software feature that stabilizes videos, but sometimes hardware such as the Osmo Mobile 6 is better for specific uses. Osmo Mobile 6 features 3-axis stabilization, a new Quick Launch feature, and ActiveTrack 5.0.
Android Authority
The Pixel Buds Pro could get a feature that it should've launched with
The Pixel Buds Pro could allow you to adjust sound settings in the future. An APK teardown revealed that the Google Pixel Buds Pro could get equalizer settings. The EQ could offer five different bands of sound control. The teardown also found several different presets to choose from. One of...
YouTube channel shows the canceled LG Rollable phone could have been a foldable rival
In context: One of the most disappointing aspects of LG's exit from the smartphone business last year was that we wouldn't get to see its rollable phone. Now, a South Korean YouTube channel has got its hands on the device, showing that it really could have been a rival to Samsung's foldable series.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro can upgrade to Android 13 thanks to their new OxygenOS Open Beta program
OnePlus has finally moved its 10 Pro flagship out of its Open Beta phase of OxygenOS 13 (or OOS 13) development, leaving its predecessors to take its place. Those who own the 9 or 9 Pro can become testers for this updated software rather than run their current build of OOS based on Android 12.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA Tegra T239: New leak offers clues about rumoured next-generation Nintendo Switch chipset
Rumours about Nintendo releasing a next-generation Switch continue to swirl, perhaps unsurprising considering the console's reliance on ancient NVIDIA Tegra X1 series hardware. Purportedly, a next-generation model could continue to rely on an NVIDIA Tegra chipset, but the long-rumoured T239 instead. In that vein, NVIDIA has now contacted Linux kernel developers to include Tegra T239 support, a step towards the chipset's use in consumer-facing products.
