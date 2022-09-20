Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22
@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
PC Magazine
Pre-Order Stats Suggest Buyers Snapping Up iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ignoring iPhone 14
An initial analysis of pre-order demand for the iPhone 14 suggests the standard models are not selling very well, to the point where Apple may decide to lower shipments. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo analyzed weekend pre-orders numbers for iPhone 14 based on the delivery times listed on Apple's online stores in major markets around the world. What he discovered is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling well, iPhone 14 Pro sales are "neutral," and sales of the two standard models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) are simply "bad."
Phone Arena
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23+ battery hints at the same release timeframe
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series seems to be already in the oven as its design and specs are seemingly finalized. Save for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the members of Samsung's 2023 S-line tribe aren't expected to stray away from the tried and true design of their predecessors, but they will all be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is yet to be announced in November.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Phone Arena
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
TechRadar
This new Motorola phone has me forgetting the iPhone 14 ever launched
I've started testing a new Motorola phone, and after just a few hours of using it I'm convinced that it's the best phone that's been released so far in 2022. Yes, I'm including the new iPhone 14 range in that list. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched alongside the...
notebookcheck.net
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparing the Bigger Apple Phones
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's revival of the "Plus" size iPhone could be the most exciting part of the iPhone 14 lineup. Even though it appears to come with the demise of the Mini size that was part of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, the $899 (£949, AU$1,579) iPhone 14 Plus announced at Apple's Sept. event provides a big-screen phone option that is hundreds of dollars less than the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 10 Pro upgrades to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, with slight caveats
OnePlus has announced that OOS 13 for its 10 Pro flagship is finally here. By any name, its changelog overlaps heavily with that of a certain other customized skin for Android 13 from the smartphone brand's parent company OPPO. As such, OOS 13 now officially upgrades to the new Aquatic...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon
The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | All-AMD HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with a Ryzen 7 6800H and Radeon RX 6650M gets a hefty price cut on Best Buy
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, Radeon RX 6650M, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, 1 TB NVMe SSD and 16.1-inch FHD 144 Hz screen is on sale at Best Buy for US$1,099. One doesn't need to use any coupon codes and the offer is valid till stocks last.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 16 series thought to be among the first smartphones to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7
5G Android iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. Now that the latest Qualcomm RFFE modules are out, one might expect that smartphones that can use both 5G and Wi-Fi 7 will soon follow. However, the Taiwanese media outlet DigiTimes now purports to have what might be slightly bad news to those holding out for a mobile device with both specs.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi CIVI 2: Launch date and design confirmed as company teases specifications
Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the CIVI 2, arguably a successor to both the CIVI and the CIVI 1S. Previewed on Weibo, the CIVI 2 receives a huge camera housing and one that mimics Xiaomi's flagships like the Xiaomi 12S Pro. Additionally, Xiaomi continues to push the CIVI series with a focus on fashion, as its marketing images show. In that vein, Xiaomi will release the CIVI 2 Hello Kitty special edition model.
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE smartwatch receives wave of new features in beta update 7.07
Garmin has released new Forerunner 945 LTE smartwatch software, beta version 7.07. The company’s post on the Garmin forum states that the update is a “Release Candidate”, meaning it is expected to become a public update assuming no significant bugs exist. Update version 7.07 includes many new...
notebookcheck.net
AMD confirms launch date for next-generation Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards
With Nvidia's Ada Lovelace reveal mere hours away, AMD took the opportunity to steal some of Team Green's limelight. Scott Herkelman, AMD Radeon's GM took to Twitter to announce that the highly-anticipated Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards would be announced on November 3 at an unspecified time, which will probably be revealed later.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pricing and color variants leak ahead of launch
Android ARM Google Pixel Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been officially confirmed to launch on October 6. Details of the phones have leaked over the past months, and a new leak now reveals how Google will price the duo in the US market.
notebookcheck.net
DJI OM 6 and Osmo Mobile SE specifications and prices leak as 'Unfold Your Creativity' launch event confirmed
DJI has confirmed another launch event, this time billed as helping 'Unfold Your Creativity'. Scheduled for September 22, several leaks have confirmed that the devices to be presented will be the OM 6 and the Osmo Mobile SE, a pair of smartphone gimbals. Prices for the pair have also emerged, as have their specifications.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro global pricing and color options leak ahead of debut
Xiaomi launched the Band 7 Pro in China back in July. Over two months later, the company finally looks set to bring the smart band over to the global market—albeit as the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro—with a new leak now revealing pricing for the Band 7's "Pro" sibling.
