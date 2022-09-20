ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22

@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Pre-Order Stats Suggest Buyers Snapping Up iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ignoring iPhone 14

An initial analysis of pre-order demand for the iPhone 14 suggests the standard models are not selling very well, to the point where Apple may decide to lower shipments. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo analyzed weekend pre-orders numbers for iPhone 14 based on the delivery times listed on Apple's online stores in major markets around the world. What he discovered is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling well, iPhone 14 Pro sales are "neutral," and sales of the two standard models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) are simply "bad."
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23+ battery hints at the same release timeframe

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series seems to be already in the oven as its design and specs are seemingly finalized. Save for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the members of Samsung's 2023 S-line tribe aren't expected to stray away from the tried and true design of their predecessors, but they will all be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is yet to be announced in November.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
#Single Board Computer#Khadas Edge2#Rockchip#Mali#Maker Kits#Pcba
Phone Arena

Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market

Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
CNET

iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparing the Bigger Apple Phones

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's revival of the "Plus" size iPhone could be the most exciting part of the iPhone 14 lineup. Even though it appears to come with the demise of the Mini size that was part of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, the $899 (£949, AU$1,579) iPhone 14 Plus announced at Apple's Sept. event provides a big-screen phone option that is hundreds of dollars less than the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon

The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 16 series thought to be among the first smartphones to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7

5G Android iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. Now that the latest Qualcomm RFFE modules are out, one might expect that smartphones that can use both 5G and Wi-Fi 7 will soon follow. However, the Taiwanese media outlet DigiTimes now purports to have what might be slightly bad news to those holding out for a mobile device with both specs.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi CIVI 2: Launch date and design confirmed as company teases specifications

Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the CIVI 2, arguably a successor to both the CIVI and the CIVI 1S. Previewed on Weibo, the CIVI 2 receives a huge camera housing and one that mimics Xiaomi's flagships like the Xiaomi 12S Pro. Additionally, Xiaomi continues to push the CIVI series with a focus on fashion, as its marketing images show. In that vein, Xiaomi will release the CIVI 2 Hello Kitty special edition model.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

AMD confirms launch date for next-generation Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards

With Nvidia's Ada Lovelace reveal mere hours away, AMD took the opportunity to steal some of Team Green's limelight. Scott Herkelman, AMD Radeon's GM took to Twitter to announce that the highly-anticipated Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards would be announced on November 3 at an unspecified time, which will probably be revealed later.
COMPUTERS

