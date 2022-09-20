Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size
Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 10 Pro upgrades to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, with slight caveats
OnePlus has announced that OOS 13 for its 10 Pro flagship is finally here. By any name, its changelog overlaps heavily with that of a certain other customized skin for Android 13 from the smartphone brand's parent company OPPO. As such, OOS 13 now officially upgrades to the new Aquatic...
notebookcheck.net
ONEXPLAYER mini Pro: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model announced from US$919 with up to 32 GB of RAM
One-netbook has confirmed ONEXPLAYER mini Pro pricing for the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model, a day after teasing the device on social media. Additionally, the company has outlined all key specifications, as well as a release date. As we discussed yesterday, the adoption of a Ryzen 7 6800U brings with it the Radeon 680M, an iGPU with 12 Compute Units (CUs) based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture.
AMD crashes Nvidia RTX 4000 launch party with RDNA 3 GPU announcement
AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics cards are going to be launched on November 3, we’ve just heard on Twitter. Team Red’s Scott Herkelman, who is Senior VP & General Manger for Graphics at AMD, tweeted to let us know the date, and that more details on these next-gen RX 7000 GPUs will be coming soon.
TechRadar
One of Dell's most popular desktops is nearly half-price, so act now
The Dell Vostro Tower is a work-from-home powerhouse of a desktop computer. Powered by a 12th Generation i5 Processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730 video card, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an upgraded 512 GB SSD storage, this tower is an excellent option for daily tasks and other small business needs. Alternatively, the processor, video card, and storage could be upgraded further if more power is needed.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: Release date, price, and specs
The slightly more affordable Ada Lovelace GPUs are set to arrive in November.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 16 series thought to be among the first smartphones to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7
5G Android iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. Now that the latest Qualcomm RFFE modules are out, one might expect that smartphones that can use both 5G and Wi-Fi 7 will soon follow. However, the Taiwanese media outlet DigiTimes now purports to have what might be slightly bad news to those holding out for a mobile device with both specs.
Raja Koduri hands his CEO first Arc A770 GPU to show where all Intel's money went
I can just feel the alchemy in the air.
notebookcheck.net
AMD's CEO Lisa Su is tipped to deliver the CES 2023 keynote
AMD AI Business Gaming Ryzen (Zen) Workstation Zen 4. It's the middle of September 2022, but we already know who our CES 2023 keynote speaker will be. The CTA describes Lisa Su, PhD, as "an engineer who inspires people from all backgrounds to pursue careers in STEM", and one who has been involved in the advancement of high-performance computing (HPC) for approximately 30 years now.
notebookcheck.net
AMD confirms launch date for next-generation Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards
With Nvidia's Ada Lovelace reveal mere hours away, AMD took the opportunity to steal some of Team Green's limelight. Scott Herkelman, AMD Radeon's GM took to Twitter to announce that the highly-anticipated Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards would be announced on November 3 at an unspecified time, which will probably be revealed later.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi CIVI 2: Launch date and design confirmed as company teases specifications
Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the CIVI 2, arguably a successor to both the CIVI and the CIVI 1S. Previewed on Weibo, the CIVI 2 receives a huge camera housing and one that mimics Xiaomi's flagships like the Xiaomi 12S Pro. Additionally, Xiaomi continues to push the CIVI series with a focus on fashion, as its marketing images show. In that vein, Xiaomi will release the CIVI 2 Hello Kitty special edition model.
Ready to go Beyond Fast - CORSAIR Announces Compatibility for Nvidia 40-Series Graphics Cards
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CORSAIR ® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the wide ranging compatibility of its array of PC components with Nvidia’s newly announced 40-series graphics cards, including the revolutionary RTX 4090. From power supplies able to drive the world’s most powerful gaming systems, to stylish and capable gaming cases and a huge array of cooling options and accessories, CORSAIR offers the hardware to power, house, and cool the world’s most powerful graphics cards - the way they were meant to be. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005681/en/ CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the wide ranging compatibility of its array of PC components with Nvidia’s newly announced 40-series graphics cards, including the revolutionary RTX 4090. (Photo: Business Wire)
notebookcheck.net
Google teases Pixel 7 Pro in censored hands-on video with launch date confirmation
Google has released a new teaser video for the Pixel 7 Pro, one-half of the Pixel 7 series. Embedded below, the clip is more of a humourous attempt on Google's behalf, with the company electing to blur the Pixel 7 Pro for all but a second or two in the 30-second clip. Arguably, censoring the smartphone is at odds with Google's previous strategy for building hype around the Pixel 7 series. After all, the company previewed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in May at its I/O 2022 conference.
Nvidia CEO says market 'will be served well after EVGA' but it was a 'great partner'
A diplomatic comment from Nvidia's CEO on one of its largest partners dropping out of the GPU game. Just days prior to Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics card broadcast, one of the company's largest and most prolific AIB partners, EVGA, announced it would no longer manufacture its graphics cards. The news came as quite a shock to PC builders, to say the least, as EVGA had made quite a name for itself in the GPU market.
notebookcheck.net
MSI announces SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD with up to 12 GB/s sequential read speeds
The new models are among the first to feature the latest NVMe 2.0 specs and come with 1 / 2 / 4 TB capacities. A special aluminum heatsink is provided to cool the Phison E26 controller. Top sequential read speeds can reach 12.3 GB/s, while write speeds go up to 10.1 GB/s.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pricing and color variants leak ahead of launch
Android ARM Google Pixel Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been officially confirmed to launch on October 6. Details of the phones have leaked over the past months, and a new leak now reveals how Google will price the duo in the US market.
notebookcheck.net
Optoma UHD35STx short throw projector revealed with 300-in image and 240 Hz refresh rate
Optoma has unveiled a new short throw projector, the UHD35STx. The gadget follows in the footsteps of the UHD35, launched last year. The company has billed the new device as a true 4K UHD projector for a home cinema or gaming. The UHD35STx is a DLP projector with a 0.5:1 throw ratio, enabling it to produce a 100-in (~254 cm) wide image from under 4 ft (~1.2 m) away; the largest image you can create is 300-in (~762 cm) across.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards can supposedly boost up to 4.0 GHz
At least one of Nvidia's upcoming Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 graphics cards has been shown to breach the coveted 3.0 GHz clock speed barrier during a 3DMark Time Spy Extreme run. AMD's Radeon RX 7000 models, on the other hand, have been shrouded by mystery, although one leak confirmed key specs of the RDNA 3-powered Navi 31, Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPUs. Twitter leaker @9550Pro now states that AMD has Nvidia beat once again in terms of raw clock speeds.
hypebeast.com
NVIDIA Unveils RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Graphics Cards
NVIDIA and its graphics cards continue to push the world of technology forward with power that is climbing exponentially. Amidst the crypto mining craze, graphics cards grew increasingly difficult to find at reasonable prices. Fortunately for consumers, prices have since stabilized and NVIDIA is expanding its offerings with the introduction of its 40 Series, beginning with the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080.
