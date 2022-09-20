ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

notebookcheck.net

LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market

Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size

Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

ONEXPLAYER mini Pro: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model announced from US$919 with up to 32 GB of RAM

One-netbook has confirmed ONEXPLAYER mini Pro pricing for the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model, a day after teasing the device on social media. Additionally, the company has outlined all key specifications, as well as a release date. As we discussed yesterday, the adoption of a Ryzen 7 6800U brings with it the Radeon 680M, an iGPU with 12 Compute Units (CUs) based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

One of Dell's most popular desktops is nearly half-price, so act now

The Dell Vostro Tower is a work-from-home powerhouse of a desktop computer. Powered by a 12th Generation i5 Processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730 video card, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an upgraded 512 GB SSD storage, this tower is an excellent option for daily tasks and other small business needs. Alternatively, the processor, video card, and storage could be upgraded further if more power is needed.
SMALL BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 16 series thought to be among the first smartphones to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7

5G Android iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. Now that the latest Qualcomm RFFE modules are out, one might expect that smartphones that can use both 5G and Wi-Fi 7 will soon follow. However, the Taiwanese media outlet DigiTimes now purports to have what might be slightly bad news to those holding out for a mobile device with both specs.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

AMD's CEO Lisa Su is tipped to deliver the CES 2023 keynote

AMD AI Business Gaming Ryzen (Zen) Workstation Zen 4. It's the middle of September 2022, but we already know who our CES 2023 keynote speaker will be. The CTA describes Lisa Su, PhD, as "an engineer who inspires people from all backgrounds to pursue careers in STEM", and one who has been involved in the advancement of high-performance computing (HPC) for approximately 30 years now.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

AMD confirms launch date for next-generation Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards

With Nvidia's Ada Lovelace reveal mere hours away, AMD took the opportunity to steal some of Team Green's limelight. Scott Herkelman, AMD Radeon's GM took to Twitter to announce that the highly-anticipated Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards would be announced on November 3 at an unspecified time, which will probably be revealed later.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi CIVI 2: Launch date and design confirmed as company teases specifications

Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the CIVI 2, arguably a successor to both the CIVI and the CIVI 1S. Previewed on Weibo, the CIVI 2 receives a huge camera housing and one that mimics Xiaomi's flagships like the Xiaomi 12S Pro. Additionally, Xiaomi continues to push the CIVI series with a focus on fashion, as its marketing images show. In that vein, Xiaomi will release the CIVI 2 Hello Kitty special edition model.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Associated Press

Ready to go Beyond Fast - CORSAIR Announces Compatibility for Nvidia 40-Series Graphics Cards

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CORSAIR ® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the wide ranging compatibility of its array of PC components with Nvidia’s newly announced 40-series graphics cards, including the revolutionary RTX 4090. From power supplies able to drive the world’s most powerful gaming systems, to stylish and capable gaming cases and a huge array of cooling options and accessories, CORSAIR offers the hardware to power, house, and cool the world’s most powerful graphics cards - the way they were meant to be. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005681/en/ CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the wide ranging compatibility of its array of PC components with Nvidia’s newly announced 40-series graphics cards, including the revolutionary RTX 4090. (Photo: Business Wire)
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Google teases Pixel 7 Pro in censored hands-on video with launch date confirmation

Google has released a new teaser video for the Pixel 7 Pro, one-half of the Pixel 7 series. Embedded below, the clip is more of a humourous attempt on Google's behalf, with the company electing to blur the Pixel 7 Pro for all but a second or two in the 30-second clip. Arguably, censoring the smartphone is at odds with Google's previous strategy for building hype around the Pixel 7 series. After all, the company previewed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in May at its I/O 2022 conference.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

Nvidia CEO says market 'will be served well after EVGA' but it was a 'great partner'

A diplomatic comment from Nvidia's CEO on one of its largest partners dropping out of the GPU game. Just days prior to Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics card broadcast, one of the company's largest and most prolific AIB partners, EVGA, announced it would no longer manufacture its graphics cards. The news came as quite a shock to PC builders, to say the least, as EVGA had made quite a name for itself in the GPU market.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Optoma UHD35STx short throw projector revealed with 300-in image and 240 Hz refresh rate

Optoma has unveiled a new short throw projector, the UHD35STx. The gadget follows in the footsteps of the UHD35, launched last year. The company has billed the new device as a true 4K UHD projector for a home cinema or gaming. The UHD35STx is a DLP projector with a 0.5:1 throw ratio, enabling it to produce a 100-in (~254 cm) wide image from under 4 ft (~1.2 m) away; the largest image you can create is 300-in (~762 cm) across.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards can supposedly boost up to 4.0 GHz

At least one of Nvidia's upcoming Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 graphics cards has been shown to breach the coveted 3.0 GHz clock speed barrier during a 3DMark Time Spy Extreme run. AMD's Radeon RX 7000 models, on the other hand, have been shrouded by mystery, although one leak confirmed key specs of the RDNA 3-powered Navi 31, Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPUs. Twitter leaker @9550Pro now states that AMD has Nvidia beat once again in terms of raw clock speeds.
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

NVIDIA Unveils RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Graphics Cards

NVIDIA and its graphics cards continue to push the world of technology forward with power that is climbing exponentially. Amidst the crypto mining craze, graphics cards grew increasingly difficult to find at reasonable prices. Fortunately for consumers, prices have since stabilized and NVIDIA is expanding its offerings with the introduction of its 40 Series, beginning with the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080.
COMPUTERS

