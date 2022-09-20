ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN’s Morning Plan Will Face A.M. Scramble

CNN’s new chief hopes primetime anchor Don Lemon can help the network gain ground in some of TV news’ toughest terrain. Chris Licht, who has vowed to tone down some of the more aggressive commentary at the network since taking its reins earlier this year, has enjoyed an eyebrow-raising streak in morning news. He launched the durable MSNBC franchise “Morning Joe” in 2007 and then helped CBS gain new momentum in the a.m. in 2012 by starting “CBS This Morning.” Neither program was the most-watched of its brethren, but Licht gained new viewership for the networks that backed him by providing...
Don Lemon Addresses His Imminent Move to CNN Mornings

Don Lemon Addresses His Imminent Move to CNN Mornings

It's been a whirlwind 24-36 hours for Don Lemon. He was in the U.K. covering the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and—while flying back to New York to do his long-running primetime show Don Lemon Tonight—it was announced that he would be moving from primetime to the morning later this year, after eight and a half years in the daypart, joining colleagues Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins for a new 6-9 a.m. ET CNN offering.
CNN Brings Back Reliable Sources Newsletter

CNN Brings Back Reliable Sources Newsletter

CNN's popular Reliable Sources newsletter will be hitting email inboxes in a revised form starting next Monday, Sept. 26. Oliver Darcy,...
CNN Strengthens Talent Recruitment and Development Executive Team

CNN Strengthens Talent Recruitment and Development Executive Team

CNN is strengthening its talent development and recruitment team. Senior director of talent recruitment and development Shawn Giangeruso has been promoted to...
Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses Donald Trump Jr. Over His ‘Saddest Video Yet’

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel had plenty of ammunition when it came to the Trump family, who’ve been acting even more ridiculous than usual in the wake of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid.Former President Donald Trump took to his social media network Truth Social to whine about how, in addition to the highly classified documents he had allegedly absconded with, the FBI supposedly confiscated a “highly confidential medical file and history” from his country club during its search that showed he was, in his words, “an absolutely perfect physical specimen.”“Perfect physical specimen? This perfect physical specimen thing is a bold claim...
“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?

It never gets any easier to report the news of a public figure passing. However, since many people are obsessed with being the first to report news, sometimes they can miss the mark. For example, in November 2020, Twitter users spread the hashtag #RIPDrake, but the hitmaker has been alive and kicking. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth passed away in late February 2022. However, the Queen didn’t pass until Sept. 8, 2022. Now, many people are having a hard time believing that CNN10 anchor Carl Azuz died.
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date

Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date

Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
Zerlina Maxwell to Leave MSNBC Sept. 15

Zerlina Maxwell to Leave MSNBC Sept. 15

Zerlina Maxwell, on Tuesday, announced on Twitter that she will be leaving MSNBC once her streaming show ends September 15. Maxwell has...
