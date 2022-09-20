ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Delaware braces for migrant flight in U.S. political standoff

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxp3i_0i33yp3o00

GEORGETOWN, Del., Sept 20 (Reuters) - Local government officials, advocates and reporters swarmed a small coastal airport near President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Tuesday in anticipation of a possible flight carrying migrants from Texas.

Flight tracking websites showed a scheduled flight set to leave San Antonio, Texas, heading to Georgetown, Delaware, on Tuesday chartered by the same company that was used by Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis to send migrants to the wealthy island of Martha's Vineyard last week.

But later in the day, the flight trackers showed the plane no longer going to San Antonio or Georgetown, and instead heading to Nashville. It was unclear what had caused the route change or if there were migrants on board.

DeSantis previously took credit for a pair of planes that dropped off nearly 50 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, on the island in Massachusetts with no warning and said he planned additional actions. But on Tuesday, he would not confirm any information about a possible flight to Delaware.

Asked at the White House about his reaction to the possibility of DeSantis sending migrants near his Delaware beach house, Biden - a Democrat - told reporters the Florida governor "should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline." The White House said it would work with state and local authorities to help migrants if they arrived, while condemning the incident as a "political stunt."

DeSantis, who is up for re-election in November and seen as a possible presidential contender in 2024, joined Republican governors from Texas and Arizona in sending migrants to Democratic-controlled cities, in an effort to criticize the Biden administration's handling of the U.S.-Mexico border where there have been a record number of crossings. read more

"I think it's opening people's eyes to the solution, which is let's have a secure border," DeSantis said in a press conference Tuesday.

Texas, which has sent more than 11,000 migrants to Washington D.C., New York City and Chicago since April, stepped up its campaign in recent days, dropping migrants off near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington.

The scramble in Delaware came just a day after the county sheriff in San Antonio opened a criminal investigation into the flights to Martha's Vineyard. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said on Monday that 48 migrants were "lured under false pretenses" to the island for "a photo opp." Migrants said they were recruited on the streets of San Antonio by a woman named Perla and promised jobs and housing, but were given no indication they were headed to a small island. read more

Lawyers representing the migrants said on Tuesday they filed a class action lawsuit against Florida over the flights in a federal court in Massachusetts.

In the 7,000-person town in Georgetown on Tuesday, patrons at the airport restaurant weighed in on the Republican efforts to ship migrants around the country.

Wyatt Wiggins, a 40-year-old co-owner of a local company that rents construction equipment, said he supports former President Donald Trump's immigration policies, including the effort to build a wall between the United States and Mexico, but opposes flying migrants to send a political message.

"Using people as pawns to get a political point across is not a very good representation of our country," he said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Andrea Shalal in Washington and Ted Hesson in Georgetown; Additional reporting by Jason Buch in Madison, Kristina Cooke in San Francisco, Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Mica Rosenberg and Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 534

nameistoolong
4d ago

Let me get this straight: Republicans are “creating chaos” by sending these immigrants to primarily Democratic areas, but Democrats condoning and encouraging their illegal immigration is OK as long as they themselves don’t see them or interact with them??? 🤔🤔🤔 Ok, I think I see the “politics stunt” going on here….🙄🙄🙄

Reply(30)
204
Alicia Covarrubias
4d ago

It's shouldn't be a problem to any democrat since they want them here Now they can see how the democrat politicians think their Germs cuz they don't want them in their town do they ,,but it's ok for the rest of us to be by why they Bring across the border ..I hate democrats .

Reply(52)
187
Lyin' Joe Biden
4d ago

Biden invited them... it's only right he should help host them, instead of dumping it all on the southern border states.

Reply(50)
236
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Georgetown, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Georgetown, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Georgetown, DE
Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
Fox News

Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'

A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Salazar
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish

A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Mexico#Republican#Vineyard#Democrat#The White House
Daily Mail

Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'

Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Another bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives at Kamala Harris's house in DC

Another busload of immigrants believed to be from Venezuela and Nicaragua was dropped outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday morning in Washington, D.C. The bus consisted of men, women, and infants, according to video footage from a reporter with NBC who arrived outside of the...
Reuters

Reuters

605K+
Followers
356K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy