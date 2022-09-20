Read full article on original website
New York Sending Support to Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Devastation
I have to admit that my heart leapt into my throat when I saw photos and videos posted to social media by my favorite high school teacher from Upstate New York who has retired to Puerto Rico. Ahead of Hurricane Fiona, my teacher was sharing a live video and suddenly,...
Some New York State Trees Painted White? Why You Need To Do This!
As Summer officially fades this week we will turn our attention to the gorgeous Fall foliage of our New York State trees. One tree in particular caught my attention recently. Not because of the reds, yellows and oranges. This tree was white!. I wondered why there would be a white...
Study Ranks New York as Best State for Teachers
As the school year gets started focus has returned to how fairly teachers are treated for their work, and a new study ranked New York as the best state for teachers. The study, done by WalletHub, ranked each state by a variety of factors covering both teacher compensation and each state's investment in their students. New York ranked in the top half of all categories and finished above Utah, Virginia, Florida and Washington for the top spot as most teacher-friendly.
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
Pick ‘The Apple of Your Eye’ At These 15 Upstate New York Orchards
Apple picking season in Upstate New York is a fun time for family adventures. With the picking season starting mostly in September, there are dozens of farms and orchards throughout the Upstate New York region that welcome families to their fields to pick their own apples. Everybody gets in on the action!
New York Declares Polio State of Emergency; What Does That Mean?
Two months after the first polio case in almost a decade was found here in New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency. This news comes after the incurable virus was found in the public water of a new county. In July, an unvaccinated Rockland County...
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots
What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: September 19
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers arrested 35-year-old Tadd Sherwood of Oneonta and charged him with multiple felonies. Officers say Sherwood fired a shotgun that could have caused the death of another person. He’s charged with attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Sherwood is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns.
New York Drops Mask Mandates on Public Transporation
After 28 months, New York is no longer requiring masks to be worn on public transportation in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. While getting her latest booster shot in New York City yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul said so much progress has been made with vaccines and the public following health protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus and its variants that masks on buses and trains will be encouraged but not mandated.
Tax Relief Checks Headed to Low-Income New Yorkers
Additional tax relief is being made available for low-income New Yorkers and families. The State Department of Taxation and Finance will soon be sending out direct financial assistance to 1.75 million residents who receive the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. The checks should be received by the end of October.
Board Recommends Lowering NY Farm Worker Overtime Hours
Backlash is coming quickly from both sides of the aisle after the New York State Farm Labor Wage Board September 6 recommended to the State Labor Department that the overtime threshold for farm workers be dropped from 60 to 40 hours a week over the course of the next ten years.
National Grid: Upstate NY Heating Bills Will Continue To Soar This Winter
Just when inflation started to slow a bit, we have even bigger heating bills on the horizon this winter. Ya know, it figures. Just as inflation seems to be easing a bit gasoline prices are starting to do down to a point where it actually feels like you are keeping a little bit more money in your pocket, the other shoe drops.
New York State Lawmakers Eyeing Big Change to Minimum Wage
According to a report by Joe Mahoney of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, two New York State Democrats are looking to make a major change to the state's minimum wage. According to Mahoney's report, Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner of the Bronx and State Senator Jessica Ramos of Queens are gathering support for a bill that would tie New York State's minimum wage to the consumer price index in an effort to keep the minimum wage in line with the rising cost of living.
Do Not Miss These 13 “Off the Grid” Upstate New York Museums!
While Upstate New York is known around the country for several of our larger most famous museums (think glass and baseball, for example) there are many smaller, "off the grid" museums that are well worth your attention as well. This list takes a look at 13 of them. Here we...
These Stats Tell a Chilling Story About Depression in New York, But You Can Help
It's National Suicide Prevention Week in the United States, and we want to have a conversation about it. That's one of the main pillars of the week itself: start conversations. Give Americans the opportunity, and the platform, to discuss mental health and suicide, and the avenues available to those who are seeking help. It's something that's misunderstood, misrepresented, and should be talked about more openly all year long.
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores
With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
New Month Brings ‘Several’ New Hunting Rules in New York
The new month brings several new hunting seasons for Empire State residents. This week the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded New York hunters that several hunting seasons are set to being, with the calendar turning to September. Several Hunting Seasons Begin This Month...
No, New York’s New Gun Laws Are Not Taking Away Your Rights
New York's new gun laws are not taking away your rights. They're just restricting them. Massively. Today, September 1, 2022, new gun laws are taking effect in the state of New York and there seems to be a lot of confusion about permits with many people panicking that the new gun laws mean that they won't be able to obtain one at all.
Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
‘The Anti-Rent War': When Delaware County, New York Was The Epicenter Of Land Conflict
The COVID-19 Pandemic caused many problems for so many people. One of the unintended consequences (I think) was the Covid-19 Eviction Protection For Tenants in New York State. It protected tenants from being evicted if they didn't pay their rent, if they suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19. The only way that a tenant could be lawfully evicted is if the owner brought a court proceeding and obtained a judgement of possession from the court.
