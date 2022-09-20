ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."

Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"

The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
Gilbert Arenas Continues To Criticize Giannis Antetokounmpo

Many people consider Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to be the best player in the NBA, but he does have a few detractors. One of them is former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, who claimed Antetokounmpo lacks basketball IQ and hasn’t upgraded his skill sets. He also criticized the two-time...
NBA Analysis Network

New York Knicks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Human nature is a complicated thing, especially when looking through the lens of NBA basketball. People are somehow beautiful and ugly at the same time. One of the uglier sides of human nature is the need to find blame. When anything doesn’t go according to plan, we tend to seek a scapegoat. Sometimes, the blame is assigned unfairly.
