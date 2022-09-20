Read full article on original website
On the ground in Puerto Rico with Maryland’s Task Force 1
What to expect as task forces deploy to hurricane ravaged areas — FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces have been activated to aid citizens in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall Sunday as a Category 1 storm. The storm dumped nearly30 inches of rain in 72 hours in some parts of the country after making landfall at the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon.
Public safety workers mourn sudden death of N.Y. county emergency services director
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — Public safety workers and public officials in the tri-county area were mourning the unexpected death Monday of Essex County Emergency Services Director Max Thwaits III. Thwaits, 40, of AuSable Forks, died of heart failure around 2 a.m. Monday at the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain...
A personalized approach to ethical leadership
The International Public Safety Leadership & Ethics Institute offers a guided program of self-discovery to develop a personal leadership approach "All leadership starts with the self. Leadership development is a personal journey of exploration." These are the guiding principles of the International Public Safety Leadership and Ethics Institute (IPSLEI), as...
