Metallica Announces Third Helping Hands Concert

Metallica is bringing back their Helping Hands Concert & Auction.

On Monday (Sept. 19), The hard rocking band announced plans for their third benefit concert and auction.

The event will feature performances from the band along with currently unknown “special guests.” Set to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 16, the event’s proceeds will go to the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

Through workforce education, fighting hunger, and providing other local services, the non-profit organization is “dedicated to creating sustainable communities” by directly helping those in need.

“We’ve got a special celebration planned to recognize the achievements of #AWMH, and we’re excited to auction off some amazing items and experiences at the show,” read the announcement on the band’s Instagram.

The last concert and auction, in November 2020, was a livestreamed event that raised more than $1.8 million for Feeding America, the American Association of Community Colleges, and a number of COVID-19 and disaster-relief funds.

Earlier this year, the band’s non-profit also donated $500,000 to assist Ukrainian refugees.

Established by the bandmates in 2017, All Within My Hands was a way for them to give back to the communities that have supported them over the years. All Within My Hands has donated over $5.8 million to date, helping combat food insecurity, providing funds for local and national relief services, and also supporting workforce education.

Metallica is scheduled to headline the 10th annual Global Citizen Festival on September 24 in New York City.

Photo: Ross Halfin / Nasty Little Man