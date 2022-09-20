Read full article on original website
patriotnewsmn.com
Becker Public School District ISD #0726-01
Chair Swanson called the working session of the School Board of District #726 to order on the 19th day of May, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. in the High School Performing Arts Center. Members present: Aaron Jurek, Ryan Obermoller, Connie Robinson, Mark Swanson. Members absent: None. Others present: Jeremy Schmidt, Superintendent.
Sartell Middle School Swim Team Involved in Bus Incident
SARTELL -- Members of the Sartell Middle School swim team were involved in an incident on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The Sartell-St. Stephen School District says a bus transporting the team was pulled over by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office while enroute to a meet. The district says they...
Sales Tax Referendum Addresses Need, Opportunity for Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Waite Park residents are being asked to go to the polls this November and vote on new half-cent sales tax referendum. The two question ballot would authorize the city to collect a new half-cent sales tax which would be used to fund regional trail connections ($7.5-million) and a new public safety facility ($20-million).
Buffalo, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Nominations Being Accepted for Public Safety Awards
ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for their Public Safety Awards. The awards recognizes the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the St. Cloud region. The...
Few Details Emerging In Bus Incident Involving Sartell Swim Team
SARTELL -- Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Gordon Shank says they are continuing to investigate the incident involving the Sartell Middle School swim team. Authorities responded to a driving complaint along Highway 10 in Little Falls Tuesday. Members of the swim team were on their way to a meet when the bus was pulled over.
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
[PHOTOS]Minnesota House Built in 1961 was Listed at $1.4 Million
At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Local Organization Brings Humor To Dark Topic At This Upcoming Event In Waite Park Thursday
Light The Legacy is having a great event this Thursday evening, September 22nd at the beautiful brand new Park Event Center in Waite Park. They will be having a cash bar, free appetizers, and bringing in the theatrical group 'Theatre of Public Policy' from the Twin Cities to have a conversation about the end-of-life, to bring a bit of humor to a difficult topic.
The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!
ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
kfgo.com
Man accused in attempted train jacking in central Minnesota
FOLEY, Minn. (KFGO WJON) – A Sauk Rapids man has been charged with an attempted train jacking. 40-year-old Samuel Hohman is charged with assault and criminal damage to property. According to the complaint in Benton County, the train’s engineer said Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive Tuesday morning. He said Hohman then wrapped his arms around his neck and told him to speed up and get out of town.
voiceofalexandria.com
School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
Waite Park Fire Department Holding Open House Event
The Waite Park Fire Department will host an Open House on Thursday, October 6th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. These events are always popular for the whole family, with food and refreshments on hand and activities for kids. The Waite Park event is set to feature free hot dogs...
Explore a Hay Bale Castle an Hour from St. Cloud This Fall
When it comes to your family's yearly pumpkin patch outing, you have a new option in Central Minnesota. 100 Acre Wood NaturVentures is a small family-run business that is opening its pumpkin patch for the first time this fall in Mora, Minnesota. I found it myself on Facebook as I...
Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months
FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
Sauk Rapids Train-Jacking Sends One To Hospital
SAUK RAPIDS -- An attempted train-jacking has sent one to the hospital. Just after 8:00 Tuesday morning, Sauk Rapids Police responded to an assault near the intersection of Benton County and 1st avenue north. Officials say 42-year-old Samuel Hohman climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe – Burlington Northern...
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
knsiradio.com
School Bus Driver Removed From Vehicle and Placed on Leave After Traffic Stop on Highway 10
(KNSI) — An investigation is underway after an incident Tuesday afternoon involving a driver behind the wheel of a school bus carrying the Sartell Middle School girls swim team. Sources tell KNSI the bus was stopped by deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department on Highway 10 near Rice....
knsiradio.com
Drought Worsens In Wright County, But That May Not Be A Bad Thing
(KNSI) – Severe drought returns to the southeast portion of Wright County, accounting for about 10 percent of the total land area. Another third is suffering from moderate drought, the mildest classification. Thursday’s update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows all of Stearns and Sherburne, along with about half...
