Sartell, MN

patriotnewsmn.com

Becker Public School District ISD #0726-01

Chair Swanson called the working session of the School Board of District #726 to order on the 19th day of May, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. in the High School Performing Arts Center. Members present: Aaron Jurek, Ryan Obermoller, Connie Robinson, Mark Swanson. Members absent: None. Others present: Jeremy Schmidt, Superintendent.
BECKER, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Middle School Swim Team Involved in Bus Incident

SARTELL -- Members of the Sartell Middle School swim team were involved in an incident on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The Sartell-St. Stephen School District says a bus transporting the team was pulled over by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office while enroute to a meet. The district says they...
SARTELL, MN
High School Football PRO

Buffalo, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Elk River Area High School football team will have a game with Buffalo High School on September 22, 2022, 14:00:00.
BUFFALO, MN
City
Stephen, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Sartell, MN
Education
City
Sartell, MN
96.7 The River

Nominations Being Accepted for Public Safety Awards

ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for their Public Safety Awards. The awards recognizes the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the St. Cloud region. The...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

[PHOTOS]Minnesota House Built in 1961 was Listed at $1.4 Million

At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
VICTORIA, MN
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Local Organization Brings Humor To Dark Topic At This Upcoming Event In Waite Park Thursday

Light The Legacy is having a great event this Thursday evening, September 22nd at the beautiful brand new Park Event Center in Waite Park. They will be having a cash bar, free appetizers, and bringing in the theatrical group 'Theatre of Public Policy' from the Twin Cities to have a conversation about the end-of-life, to bring a bit of humor to a difficult topic.
WAITE PARK, MN
96.7 The River

The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!

ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kfgo.com

Man accused in attempted train jacking in central Minnesota

FOLEY, Minn. (KFGO WJON) – A Sauk Rapids man has been charged with an attempted train jacking. 40-year-old Samuel Hohman is charged with assault and criminal damage to property. According to the complaint in Benton County, the train’s engineer said Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive Tuesday morning. He said Hohman then wrapped his arms around his neck and told him to speed up and get out of town.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
NewsBreak
Education
voiceofalexandria.com

School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota

(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
NEW LONDON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months

FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Sauk Rapids Train-Jacking Sends One To Hospital

SAUK RAPIDS -- An attempted train-jacking has sent one to the hospital. Just after 8:00 Tuesday morning, Sauk Rapids Police responded to an assault near the intersection of Benton County and 1st avenue north. Officials say 42-year-old Samuel Hohman climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe – Burlington Northern...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
knsiradio.com

Drought Worsens In Wright County, But That May Not Be A Bad Thing

(KNSI) – Severe drought returns to the southeast portion of Wright County, accounting for about 10 percent of the total land area. Another third is suffering from moderate drought, the mildest classification. Thursday’s update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows all of Stearns and Sherburne, along with about half...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

