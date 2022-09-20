ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

HollywoodLife

Adnan Syed: 5 Things To Know About ‘Serial’ Podcast Subject After He’s Freed From Prison

Adnan Syed, 41, was convicted of the first-degree murder of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee in Feb. 2000 and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 22 years after the ruling, he has been set free. Adnan’s conviction was vacated on Sept. 19, 2022 by Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn because she believes the defense team was not given all the evidence they needed for Adnan’s case, per the New York Post. Plus, there are two other suspects connected to the case who were never ruled out of the investigation.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Serial host Sarah Koenig says vacation of Adnan Syed’s conviction is ‘deja vu’ for defence

Serial host Sarah Koenig has said that the vacation of Adnan Syed’s conviction is “deja vu" for the defence who have argued there were flaws in the case for years.Ms Koenig told the New York Times that many of the arguments made by the prosecution calling for Syed’s release are “the same” as those already made by his legal team, during his decades-long fight to prove his innocence in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee. “A lot of what the state is saying in this motion probably feels like déjà vu for the defense side,” she said.“Many of...
Distractify

Tracy Edwards Helped Police Catch Jeffrey Dahmer – How Is He Doing Now? Details

Tracy Edwards wasn't close friends with Jeffrey Dahmer. When he first met the serial killer, Dahmer told Edwards and his friends that he was a professional photographer. Dahmer asked Edwards and his friends if they were interested in making some money posing for photos. It was the night police finally caught the killer, ending his terrifying killing streak once and for all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Parade

'Monster' Jeffrey Dahmer's Real-Life Murders—and How He Got Away With Them for So Long

Jeffrey Dahmer is the subject of the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters in the title role. Dahmer's been the subject of numerous films and TV shows—and even name-dropped in a Kesha song. While his actions were the stuff true crime junkie dreams are made of, the atrocities Dahmer committed were some of the most gruesome and horrific in American history.
MOVIES
Sarah Koenig
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ on Netflix, Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters’ Thriller About the Notorious Serial Killer

One of television’s kings of the crime drama has taken on a real American horror story with Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, this 10-episode Netflix miniseries attempts to retell the Dahmer murders from the victims’ point of view.  DAHMER — MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A woman (Niecy Nash) tries to watch the news in her apartment, but her nighttime routine is interrupted by this sound of metallic whirring. Instead of looking confused or frustrated by the noise, she looks afraid. It’s an ominous sign of...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sins Of Our Mother’ On Netflix, A Docuseries About A Mother Who Became Obsessed With The Apocalypse And Turned To Murder

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Sins Of Our Mother is a 3-part docuseries, directed by Skye Borgman, that details how Lori Vallow went from a woman who was a member of the LDS church and a doting mother of three to someone who spewed apocalyptic prophesies and is now awaiting trial on murder charges in conjunction with the deaths of her 16 year old daughter, Tylee Ryan, and 6-year-old son, JJ Vallow.
TV & VIDEOS

