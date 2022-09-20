ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1049 The Edge

RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
ELKHART, IN
wgvunews.org

RV and boat fixtures company locating headquarters in Grand Rapids

Throughout the pandemic, Tecnoform S.p.A. Italy has been looking to expand seeking a North American headquarters. Working with regional economic development organization, The Right Place, the recently formed subsidiary, Tecnoform USA, has selected Grand Rapids. In particular, Cascade Township. Tecnoform USA is making a $7.3 million investment at 4999 36th...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
Jobs
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 21, 2022.

HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Kayla Marie Stever, of 6719 E. Hawley Rd., Branch; Hart Police Department (HPD); first-degree home invasion. Probable cause hearing: Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Bail: $2,500/cash/surety/10 percent. Jacob Charles Addington, of 1119 Pine St., Muskegon;...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan

Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI
corpmagazine.com

Chinese Firm Investing $3.8 Billion in Michigan EV Battery Plant

Big Rapids Township is about to become a big player in the electric vehicle battery market. California-based Gotion Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Guoxuan High-Tech. Co., is planning a large development near Big Rapids that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs to west Michigan, The Detroit News reported.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Michigan property owners settle PFAS case for $54 million

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has given tentative approval to a $54 million settlement involving 3M Co., a shoe manufacturer, and property owners in West Michigan who said their land and wells were contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals.”. The class-action deal involves approximately 1,700 properties north...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan

In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

Henry Ford first in the state to offer new cancer-detecting blood test

A Michigan hospital network is the first hospital in Michigan to receive a blood test technology that detects cancer early, when it can be cured. Henry Ford Health, which has several hospitals in the Metro Detroit area, is among an early group of healthcare providers that will offer Galleri, a “Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) blood test” developed by the healthcare company GRAIL.
MICHIGAN STATE

