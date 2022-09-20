Read full article on original website
How harassment and politicized issues help push Michigan teachers out of the classroom
Despite the state allocating more and more money into teacher retention and attraction, harassment, change of emotional climate in schools and politicization of K-12 school curricula has been driving teachers to leave the profession the last few years
Fox17
'It's an increase in every aspect of living': Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes expresses residents' growing needs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Earlier this week Kalamazoo City Commissioner voted to increase the city’s water and sewer rate by 20%; however, that is one of the many demands Kalamazoo residents are facing. “An increase that may not seem like a lot to someone can really impact families. And...
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
Italian company to bring North American headquarters to West Michigan
CASCADE, Mich. — An international company is opening its North American headquarters in Kent County. It'll create jobs and result in millions invested into the community. Tecnoform is moving into 4999 36th Street Southeast, in the heart of Cascade Township's manufacturing district. The Italian company makes furniture for RV's...
Fox17
West Michigan Veterans Coalition hosting Military Family Resource Fair on Sept. 24
Veterans, active military members, and family members can learn more about the resources West Michigan has to offer to those who serve our country at the Military Family Resource Fair on September 24. The West Michigan Veterans Coalition and Michigan National Guard Family Programs will connect attendees with non-profit organizations,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
Fox17
Governor Whitmer announces $1.2M investment in veteran suicide prevention
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced a major investment in hopes of preventing veteran suicides in Michigan. At $1.2 million, the investment is considered the largest of its kind in the state, according to the Michigan’s governor’s office. Governor Whitmer was joined by Michigan Veterans...
WJR
Tudor Dixon Calls for Michigan Superintendent’s Resignation After LGBTQ+ Training Surfaces
LANSING, September 21, 2022 ~ Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice on Tuesday, on the grounds that he backed Department of Education training sessions that coached teachers to hide information on student gender identity and transitional choices from parents.
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
Third generation family farm fighting development changes in Alpine Township
As new developments creep in around a family farm, Alpine Township's future comes into question as development plans continue to grow in Master Plan
wgvunews.org
RV and boat fixtures company locating headquarters in Grand Rapids
Throughout the pandemic, Tecnoform S.p.A. Italy has been looking to expand seeking a North American headquarters. Working with regional economic development organization, The Right Place, the recently formed subsidiary, Tecnoform USA, has selected Grand Rapids. In particular, Cascade Township. Tecnoform USA is making a $7.3 million investment at 4999 36th...
Plans for battery plant near Big Rapids
Plans are in the works to build a new electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids.
oceanacountypress.com
79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 21, 2022.
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Kayla Marie Stever, of 6719 E. Hawley Rd., Branch; Hart Police Department (HPD); first-degree home invasion. Probable cause hearing: Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Bail: $2,500/cash/surety/10 percent. Jacob Charles Addington, of 1119 Pine St., Muskegon;...
WOOD
Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan
Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
corpmagazine.com
Chinese Firm Investing $3.8 Billion in Michigan EV Battery Plant
Big Rapids Township is about to become a big player in the electric vehicle battery market. California-based Gotion Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Guoxuan High-Tech. Co., is planning a large development near Big Rapids that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs to west Michigan, The Detroit News reported.
Fox17
Michigan property owners settle PFAS case for $54 million
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has given tentative approval to a $54 million settlement involving 3M Co., a shoe manufacturer, and property owners in West Michigan who said their land and wells were contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals.”. The class-action deal involves approximately 1,700 properties north...
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
Where’s the center of Michigan’s population? See how it’s changed since 1880
Hartville, Missouri, population 594, is the epicenter of the United States. Not because of anything the town offers, but because it’s the new center of population for nation, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 data. The small town is celebrating the honor on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with an event and an unveiling of a commemorative monument.
Arab American News
Henry Ford first in the state to offer new cancer-detecting blood test
A Michigan hospital network is the first hospital in Michigan to receive a blood test technology that detects cancer early, when it can be cured. Henry Ford Health, which has several hospitals in the Metro Detroit area, is among an early group of healthcare providers that will offer Galleri, a “Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) blood test” developed by the healthcare company GRAIL.
