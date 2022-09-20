Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
Amazon shutters dozens of warehouses as consumers return to stores
Amazon's pandemic-fueled warehouse expansion appears to have run its course, and the company is now reportedly scaling back the growth of its operations.
CNBC
How this 29-year-old is helping Black women land jobs at Disney, Amazon—and increase their pay by as much as $60K
Two summers ago, as the Covid-19 pandemic ripped through New York, Niani Tolbert feared she was about to hit rock bottom. Tolbert had lost her job as a tech recruiter months earlier. "I was broke, furloughed and scared," she tells CNBC Make It. "I didn't know how I'd afford to stay in New York City or where my career was going."
Teamsters union launches new division for Amazon employees
Sept 6 (Reuters) - The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big Walmart Changes Announced
The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
freightwaves.com
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart making major change to stores in $57million update – but it’s bad news if you hate self-checkout
WALMART is investing $57million in three of its locations in an effort to revamp its stores to include more self-checkout options. The multi-million dollar investment will go towards a trio of locations in Puerto Rico to modernize them with up-to-date service and technology. According to Walmart's Public and Government Affairs...
7 Things You Don’t Know About Lowe’s, According to Its Employees
When it comes to home and outdoor products, Lowe's is known for featuring a plethora of options and impressively low prices. While this home improvement warehouse has been around for 76 years, there...
Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings
Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
Managers freaking out over 'quiet quitting' shows some bosses are out of touch and have always expected their employees to work extra
Workers are "quiet quitting" — which just means doing their jobs as written. And yet, it's caused huge pushback.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise
The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS・
Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton
In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce. STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years....
These are the top 10 occupations that make it the hardest for workers to switch jobs, according to researchers
Researchers analyzed 16 million workers' resumes to find the occupations that make it the hardest move from one job to another, leading to lower pay.
JOBS・
Best Back-to-School Deals at Walmart in September
Back-to-school season is in full swing! If you’ve been wondering which back-to-school deals are the best to snag at Walmart, you’re in the right place. Learn More: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. Find out Walmart’s best back-to-school deals this month. Top Back-to-School...
Wegmans ends self-checkout app after too much shoplifting
New York (CNN Business) — In 2019, Wegmans, the cult-favorite northeastern grocery chain, rolled out a new mobile app that allowed customers to scan, bag and pay for groceries while they shopped and then skip the checkout line altogether. The app, Wegmans SCAN, promised customers a quicker checkout and...
Walmart to Welcome 40,000 Associates to Deliver for a Great Holiday Season and Beyond
BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- At Walmart, we get to play a special part in helping millions of families across the country bring the holidays to life. From all the hottest gifts to holiday meals and decorations, for many families, the holidays begin at Walmart. This press release features multimedia....
Paychecks for Tech Workers Rising Fastest in Phila. Among All U.S., Canadian, U.K. Markets
Data show Phila.-area technology professionals' salaries rose higher than those of their counterparts elsewhere in the U.S. Tech salaries for workers in Philadelphia are rising faster than in any other U.S., United Kingdom, or Canada market, writes Nikki Wentling for The Business Journals. A new report by Hired, a recruiting...
Comments / 0