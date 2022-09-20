ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Peachtree Group’s (“Peachtree”) development division, Peachtree Hospitality Development (“PHD”), is on track to deliver a record year of development achievements. In 2022, PHD has opened three select-service hotels, with another hotel slated to open later this year. In addition, the company will break ground this year on 11 hotels, primarily select-service, across the U.S. In total, Peachtree will add more than 1,500 rooms to its portfolio through these developments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005196/en/ Peachtree Group’s (“Peachtree”) development division, Peachtree Hospitality Development (“PHD”), is on track to deliver a record year of development achievements, including the Hilton Garden Inn in Pensacola (pictured). (Photo: Business Wire)

INDUSTRY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO