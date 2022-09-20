ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Peachtree On Track for a Record Year in New Hotel Construction

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Peachtree Group’s (“Peachtree”) development division, Peachtree Hospitality Development (“PHD”), is on track to deliver a record year of development achievements. In 2022, PHD has opened three select-service hotels, with another hotel slated to open later this year. In addition, the company will break ground this year on 11 hotels, primarily select-service, across the U.S. In total, Peachtree will add more than 1,500 rooms to its portfolio through these developments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005196/en/ Peachtree Group’s (“Peachtree”) development division, Peachtree Hospitality Development (“PHD”), is on track to deliver a record year of development achievements, including the Hilton Garden Inn in Pensacola (pictured). (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
