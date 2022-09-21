11 of the funniest jokes and memes about the Phil and Holly 'queue jump' saga

This Morning anchors Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have spoken out about accusations they skipped the line when they visited Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

Some people got mad after seeing footage of the pair at the historic occasion - without having queued like everyone else.

On Tuesday, Willoughby explained: "Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall.



"None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue, and no one filed passed the Queen."

Social media fury had reached such great heights that the This Morning team provided a statement via Instagram on Sunday (18 September), which stated that Schofield and Willoughby went to Westminster "in a professional capacity as part of the world's media to report on the event."

But, this statement from the team didn't seem to help as one viewer launched a petition called: "Axe Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby from TV," which has over 21,900 signatures at the time of writing.

Still, amid the uproar, others online have decided to poke fun at the situation with memes and reactions.

Below, we've rounded up 11 of the funniest ones.

Sorry for the pizza wait; Domino's got an order from Willoughby and Schofield

The UK wants the anchors to 'f*** off'

Ryanair airline wants to put the anchors in the 'non-priority' section

We need a Little Britain-style apology

Ian Collins of TalkTV believes the UK can get ahead in a trade deal with the US if Willoughby and Schofield are sent

A Photoshop of the anchors skipping the queue and taking pictures with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in front of the Queen's casket circulated

Schofield was edited to look like he was sitting on top of the late monarch's casket

Some imagined their reactions to facing other queue situations

A great topic for panel show Would I Lie To You?

Is there a business opportunity in it?

Someone wondered if the anchors skipping the queue was worse than calling themselves accredited journalists

