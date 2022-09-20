Read full article on original website
David Shannon Hoepfl
David Shannon Hoepfl was born on February 27, 1976, to David R. Hoepfl and Patricia Coogler. He passed away on September 19, 2022, in Humble, Texas, at the age of 46. Shannon is preceded in death by his father, David R. Hoepfl; his paternal grandparents, Herbert H. Hoepfl and Agnes Hoepfl and his maternal grandfather, W.T. “Boyd” Coogler.
Rhonda Kay Henderson
Rhonda Kay Henderson, age 55 of Shepherd, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born June 22, 1967, in Houston, Texas, to her parents George Delbert and Buna Mae Henderson who preceded her in death along with brother, Delbert Dean Joyner and niece, Andrea Piwko. She is survived...
Harris County Toll Authority renames building for fallen officer, Ames native Jennifer Chavis
The Harris County Toll Road Authority has renamed the Southwest Toll Plaza to memorialize the life of a fallen Harris County deputy constable who had roots in Liberty County. Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer L. Chavis was killed in the line of duty on April 2, 2022, and laid to rest in Liberty, Texas, near her hometown of Ames. She was 32.
Liberty County Law Enforcement Center nearing completion
Moving day is fast approaching for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Construction of the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center on SH 146 N in Liberty is wrapping up and County Judge Jay Knight is expected to sign off on the certificate of occupancy on Sept. 28, assuming no last-minute problems arise.
‘Grid Down, Power Up’ documentary to be shown Nov. 14 at Dayton Community Center
Big things are happening with the Liberty County Republican Party this fall. Several events are planned for the near future including a viewing of the documentary ‘Grid Down, Power Up’ on Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Dayton Community Center Ballroom. This documentary discusses issues and...
Edward Bryan Mobley
Edward Bryan Mobley, 58, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. Edward was born to the late Edward David Mobley and Emma Lee Fregia on March 19, 1964. Mr. Mobley worked in the oilfield for multiple companies. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Dayton Rotary Club assists Bridgehaven in mini-service project
The Dayton Rotary Club partnered with Bridgehaven to get ready for the upcoming Macho BINGO event coming up on Saturday, Sept 24, 2022. Bridgehaven is a nonprofit organization that was created to help minimize the trauma associated with child abuse investigations. Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center is an organization that offers...
Dayton High School’s homecoming court announced
Dayton High School will crown its homecoming king and queen on Friday, Sept. 23, during the Broncos’ homecoming game. Three senior girls – Zannie Sanchez, Ella Brock and AnnaKate Howeth – and three senior boys – Ismael Navarro, Eduardo Vazquez and Trey Ames – make up this year’s court.
City of Cleveland picks new public works director
Roger Brookes is the new public works director for the City of Cleveland. His first day on the job will be Oct. 18, 2022. Brookes, 50, is no stranger to the City of Cleveland and its residents as he has worked for many years as a volunteer firefighter and assistant chief for Cleveland Fire Department.
Health Center of Southeast Texas opening clinic in Dayton this fall
A new Health Center of Southeast Texas clinic is opening this fall in Dayton, located on SH 321 next to Dayton Police Department. The Health Center of Southeast Texas is an established health care system with six current locations, serving the Cleveland, Livingston, Terrenos-Plum Grove, Liberty and Shepherd communities and providing compassionate, quality healthcare. The grand opening date will be announced as it approaches.
Arrests made in murder of 16-year-old girl
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects for suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a roadside ditch in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove on Sept. 8, 2022. The three suspects are Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez,...
Liberty Municipal Library opens Nintendo Switch game area for teens
The Liberty Municipal Library is pleased to offer a new service to area teens. Thanks to a Community Advancement Packages (CAP) Grant (LS-250239-OLS-21) from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, the library now has a game area with a Nintendo Switch and eight exciting games for teens ages 13 to 18.
