Hypebae
Evan Peters on Why He Felt Scared Portraying Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer
Evan Peters is portraying Jeffery Dahmer in the upcoming series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and while the actor regularly plays dark characters, there were particular challenges he faced in bringing the serial killer to life. In an interview shared by Ryan Murphy Productions’ official Twitter account, Peters talked about...
You’re not ready for this gut-wrenching new Netflix docuseries
The latest addition to Netflix’s lineup of true-crime titles arrives on Wednesday, in the form of the 3-episode docuseries Sins of Our Mother — another release from the streamer that will no doubt have viewers glued to their screens with jaws dropped the whole time. Check out the...
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Brother, David, Is Still Alive But Changed His Name
There's a reason 'DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' hardly mentioned Jeffrey's brother, David. Everything we know.
This new Netflix true-crime docuseries is not for the faint-hearted
One of the most intense and shocking Netflix documentary releases of the year will hit the streamer on Wednesday, September 7, in the form of Season 2 of the true-crime series Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer. It follows the release just a few months ago of Season...
Chilling Gabby Petito movie trailer slammed for release just one year after vlogger’s body found – ‘let the wounds heal’
A MOVIE focusing on the Gabby Petito story has been slammed as "gross", "way too soon" and "atrocious" by viewers. Tuesday marks a year since the tragic vlogger's body was found in Grand Teton National Park after she vanished on cross country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. A trailer...
Tracy Edwards Helped Police Catch Jeffrey Dahmer – How Is He Doing Now? Details
Tracy Edwards wasn't close friends with Jeffrey Dahmer. When he first met the serial killer, Dahmer told Edwards and his friends that he was a professional photographer. Dahmer asked Edwards and his friends if they were interested in making some money posing for photos. It was the night police finally caught the killer, ending his terrifying killing streak once and for all.
Netflix Dahmer Doc Backlash After Critics Remind Viewers of Real Victims
Many on social media are praising actor Evan Peters' good looks, but critics are reminding viewers to remember Jeffrey Dahmer's real victims.
Who Is Glenda Cleveland, Niecy Nash’s Character on ‘Dahmer’? Was She a Real Person?
Where to Watch Widget Failed To Load. Please Try Again. Nearly 30 years after his death, Jeffrey Dahmer is still a household name. But there’s one name that was instrumental to his capture that’s been largely ignored — until now. Netflix‘s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story isn’t just a miniseries about the Milwaukee Monster. It’s also one of the first projects about this case to pay special attention to Glenda Cleveland.
The 2 new true-crime Netflix releases everyone is talking about
For much of 2022, Netflix true-crime releases — including titles like The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan — have turned into some of the buzziest hits in recent memory for the streamer. In the US, two newly released titles from the genre are currently dominating Netflix’s Top 10...
'Monster' Jeffrey Dahmer's Real-Life Murders—and How He Got Away With Them for So Long
Jeffrey Dahmer is the subject of the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters in the title role. Dahmer's been the subject of numerous films and TV shows—and even name-dropped in a Kesha song. While his actions were the stuff true crime junkie dreams are made of, the atrocities Dahmer committed were some of the most gruesome and horrific in American history.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
AdWeek
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
What Time Will ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ from Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters Be on Netflix?
Over his many shows, super producer Ryan Murphy has portrayed several serial killers, from Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story to Richard Ramirez in American Horror Story. Now it’s Jeffrey Dahmer‘s turn. This week marks the premiere of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a 10-episode Netflix miniseries that closely explores how this man was able to murder 17 boys and men.
Why Was Jeffrey Dahmer Kicked Out of the Army? Netflix Series Shows His Military Stint
Finally, Netflix’s long-awaited Jeffrey Dahmer series starring Evan Peters is here. The Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan–created series, DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, shows us how Dahmer became such a prolific serial killer. And on Dahmer’s path to notoriety, he actually joined and was kicked out of the Army — which the series touches on in Episode 4.
Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
The first full 'Hellraiser' reboot trailer is here
The trailer for Hulu's "Hellraiser" reboot has arrived.
‘Dahmer’ Episode 1 Recap: “He Was a Strange Boy”
Where to Watch Widget Failed To Load. Please Try Again. The story of Jeffrey Dahmer is well-trod ground. Two genuinely excellent movies have been made about the mild-mannered predator and cannibal: 2002’s Dahmer, written and directed by David Jacobson and starring a pre-fame Jeremy Renner, and 2017’s My Friend Dahmer, written and directed by Marc Meyers and based on the compelling graphic memoir of the same name by Dahmer’s high-school acquaintance, cartoonist Derf Backderf, with Ross Lynch in the title role.
HBO’s ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Will Get Follow-Up Episode
After Adnan Syed was released from prison on Sept. 19 after serving 23 years for the murder of Hae Min Lee, HBO Documentary Films announced it is in production on a follow-up episode to its 2019 docuseries “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” set for release in 2023. Directed by Amy Berg, the four-part series followed the killing of 18-year-old Lee and the trial and conviction of Syed, her ex-boyfriend. Berg has been filming the follow-up episode in Maryland since early 2021 and was in the courthouse Monday when a Baltimore judge approved the motion to vacate Syed’s murder conviction. The...
When Will ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ Be Available To Stream? Where To Watch The Zac Efron Movie
“I’m going to Vietnam… and I’m bringing them beer!” Those are the first words you hear from Zac Efron’s John “Chickie” Donohue during the opening moments of the trailer for The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Based on the true story from Donohue and...
Polygon
No normies allowed at the goth boarding school in Netflix’s Addams Family series
If you’re a misfit, outcast, or just plain weirdo, Netflix’s Addams Family series wants you ... to join the hallowed halls of Wednesday’s new boarding school. Called Nevermore Academy, the school for goth teens is the main setting of the upcoming Tim Burton series. A new teaser for Wednesday also serves as an in-universe advertisement for the school — with Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, The Sandman) as Headmistress Larissa Weems extolling the school’s eccentricities.
