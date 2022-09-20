ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evan Peters on Why He Felt Scared Portraying Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer

Evan Peters is portraying Jeffery Dahmer in the upcoming series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and while the actor regularly plays dark characters, there were particular challenges he faced in bringing the serial killer to life. In an interview shared by Ryan Murphy Productions’ official Twitter account, Peters talked about...
Distractify

Tracy Edwards Helped Police Catch Jeffrey Dahmer – How Is He Doing Now? Details

Tracy Edwards wasn't close friends with Jeffrey Dahmer. When he first met the serial killer, Dahmer told Edwards and his friends that he was a professional photographer. Dahmer asked Edwards and his friends if they were interested in making some money posing for photos. It was the night police finally caught the killer, ending his terrifying killing streak once and for all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Decider.com

Who Is Glenda Cleveland, Niecy Nash’s Character on ‘Dahmer’? Was She a Real Person?

Where to Watch Widget Failed To Load. Please Try Again. Nearly 30 years after his death, Jeffrey Dahmer is still a household name. But there’s one name that was instrumental to his capture that’s been largely ignored — until now. Netflix‘s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story isn’t just a miniseries about the Milwaukee Monster. It’s also one of the first projects about this case to pay special attention to Glenda Cleveland.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

'Monster' Jeffrey Dahmer's Real-Life Murders—and How He Got Away With Them for So Long

Jeffrey Dahmer is the subject of the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters in the title role. Dahmer's been the subject of numerous films and TV shows—and even name-dropped in a Kesha song. While his actions were the stuff true crime junkie dreams are made of, the atrocities Dahmer committed were some of the most gruesome and horrific in American history.
MOVIES
AdWeek

Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ from Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters Be on Netflix?

Over his many shows, super producer Ryan Murphy has portrayed several serial killers, from Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story to Richard Ramirez in American Horror Story. Now it’s Jeffrey Dahmer‘s turn. This week marks the premiere of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a 10-episode Netflix miniseries that closely explores how this man was able to murder 17 boys and men.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Why Was Jeffrey Dahmer Kicked Out of the Army? Netflix Series Shows His Military Stint

Finally, Netflix’s long-awaited Jeffrey Dahmer series starring Evan Peters is here. The Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan–created series, DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, shows us how Dahmer became such a prolific serial killer. And on Dahmer’s path to notoriety, he actually joined and was kicked out of the Army — which the series touches on in Episode 4.
MILITARY
Decider.com

Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Dahmer’ Episode 1 Recap: “He Was a Strange Boy”

Where to Watch Widget Failed To Load. Please Try Again. The story of Jeffrey Dahmer is well-trod ground. Two genuinely excellent movies have been made about the mild-mannered predator and cannibal: 2002’s Dahmer, written and directed by David Jacobson and starring a pre-fame Jeremy Renner, and 2017’s My Friend Dahmer, written and directed by Marc Meyers and based on the compelling graphic memoir of the same name by Dahmer’s high-school acquaintance, cartoonist Derf Backderf, with Ross Lynch in the title role.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

HBO’s ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Will Get Follow-Up Episode

After Adnan Syed was released from prison on Sept. 19 after serving 23 years for the murder of Hae Min Lee, HBO Documentary Films announced it is in production on a follow-up episode to its 2019 docuseries “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” set for release in 2023. Directed by Amy Berg, the four-part series followed the killing of 18-year-old Lee and the trial and conviction of Syed, her ex-boyfriend. Berg has been filming the follow-up episode in Maryland since early 2021 and was in the courthouse Monday when a Baltimore judge approved the motion to vacate Syed’s murder conviction. The...
TV SERIES
Polygon

No normies allowed at the goth boarding school in Netflix’s Addams Family series

If you’re a misfit, outcast, or just plain weirdo, Netflix’s Addams Family series wants you ... to join the hallowed halls of Wednesday’s new boarding school. Called Nevermore Academy, the school for goth teens is the main setting of the upcoming Tim Burton series. A new teaser for Wednesday also serves as an in-universe advertisement for the school — with Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, The Sandman) as Headmistress Larissa Weems extolling the school’s eccentricities.
EDUCATION
