Semi rollover crash on I-70 sends one to hospital
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police crews are working a crash on I-70 westbound that’s causing traffic to slow Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, a commercial semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 17-mile marker when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to travel into the median […]
mymixfm.com
Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked into a commercial semi-truck and caught fire at the intersection with N 13th Street.
Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m. Wednesday morning on a section of railroad near […]
WTHI
Vigo County driver cited for leaving the scene of crash - after getting hit by two trains
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vigo County released more information about a Wednesday morning crash involving a train. It happened around 4:30 at a railroad crossing near Lucas Street and Jamison Road. That's in northern Vigo County. Police said the driver of the car tried to turn his...
Sullivan hit and run involving semi has officials asking for public’s help
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Sheriff Clark Cottom says that the driver and truck have been identified. Original: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate the owner or operator of a semi tractor trailer they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Sheriff’s Facebook post, the crash occurred on […]
WKRC
Police: Indiana suspect arrested after leading authorities on chase through storm drains
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (CBS Newspath/WTTV/WKRC) - Prosecutors are working to file charges against the man who Bloomington Police say led them on a search through city storm drains. Not only was the suspect armed with a steel rod and hatchet, but after searching storm drains, police say they also found a machete and several unfired rifle cartridges.
wamwamfm.com
Two Vehicle Accident Near North Side School
A two-vehicle accident occurred near State Road 57 and Viola Avenue in Washington. The police report advises that one person has an arm injury, and one vehicle was reported to have heavy front-end damage. The driver of one of the vehicles was transported by ambulance to DCH to be treated...
Illinois man flown to Indianapolis following Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Illinois man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries following a motorcycle crash on US 41. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash happened around 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 on US 41 near the Sugar Mill Creek bridge just north of SR 47. […]
Effingham Radio
Charleston Police Searching For Individual Wanted For Multiple Felonies
From the Charleston, Illinois Police Department Facebook Page:. On September 15, 2022, Charleston Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of Edgar Drive that was registered as stolen. The driver ignored commands to stop and attempted to drive away, taking two unwitting occupants with him. At 2nd Street and Pierce Avenue, the stolen vehicle lost its tires and the suspect fled. The other occupants were apprehended and determined not to be suspects.
Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents reveal […]
WAND TV
4 injured, 1 critically in Danville accident
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, one critically in an accident in Danville Sunday night. Around 10:25 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Officers found a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a...
Fire disrupts school day at local elementary
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire briefly disrupted classes this morning at a local elementary school, but the Vigo County School Corporation says all students were safe throughout and have since returned to learning. According to the VCSC, Ouabache Elementary had a small fire break out Thursday morning. Communication Specialist Teresa Stuckey said that […]
wbiw.com
Man flees the scene of an accident and is arrested
FAYETTEVILLE – A Williams man was arrested Sunday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at 964 Fayetteville Williams Road at 5:22 p.m. According to police, one driver told police the other driver had fled the scene. The male told police that 43-year-old David...
Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville
Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department.
Wave 3
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old man was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning. The driver accused is behind bars. Around 1:50 a.m., Bloomington police officers were called to respond to the intersection of North Walnut Street and 12th Street on a report of a crash. Bloomington...
Fire ruled arson; suspect dead
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Mattoon said a man was found dead last week three days after they believe he set a house on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a possible structure fire. They found a working fire inside the home when they […]
Woman with ‘voluminous’ criminal history sentenced for trafficking meth with children in vehicle
An Indianapolis woman will spend time in federal prison after she was caught with hundreds of grams of meth hidden in a cooler.
mymixfm.com
Wabash Valley Night Out connects community with law enforcement and more
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One of Wabash Valley’s most popular nights was enjoyed by many after being canceled the past couple of years. Wabash Valley Night Out took place at Fairbanks Park this evening. Those who attended were able to visit with local law enforcement agencies, and volunteer organizations. Families also had the opportunity to watch several different demonstrations, receive free school supplies, and a free meal.
WISH-TV
20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
Vigo Co. man says stubborn potbelly hard to get rid of
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Potbellies can be stubborn and hard to get rid of, especially when a personal routine of diet and exercise does nothing but provoke an “oink” in response! John Holcomb, who owns Vonbernd K-9 Training Center in southern Vigo County says someone reportedly abandoned a potbelly pig on his property, and […]
