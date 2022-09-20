ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Semi rollover crash on I-70 sends one to hospital

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police crews are working a crash on I-70 westbound that’s causing traffic to slow Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, a commercial semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 17-mile marker when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to travel into the median […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked into a commercial semi-truck and caught fire at the intersection with N 13th Street.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m. Wednesday morning on a section of railroad near […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Accidents
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Vigo County, IN
Cars
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
County
Vigo County, IN
Vigo County, IN
Crime & Safety
wamwamfm.com

Two Vehicle Accident Near North Side School

A two-vehicle accident occurred near State Road 57 and Viola Avenue in Washington. The police report advises that one person has an arm injury, and one vehicle was reported to have heavy front-end damage. The driver of one of the vehicles was transported by ambulance to DCH to be treated...
WASHINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#Traffic Accident#The Indiana State Police#Regional Hospital
Effingham Radio

Charleston Police Searching For Individual Wanted For Multiple Felonies

From the Charleston, Illinois Police Department Facebook Page:. On September 15, 2022, Charleston Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of Edgar Drive that was registered as stolen. The driver ignored commands to stop and attempted to drive away, taking two unwitting occupants with him. At 2nd Street and Pierce Avenue, the stolen vehicle lost its tires and the suspect fled. The other occupants were apprehended and determined not to be suspects.
CHARLESTON, IL
WANE 15

Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents reveal […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WAND TV

4 injured, 1 critically in Danville accident

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, one critically in an accident in Danville Sunday night. Around 10:25 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Officers found a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a...
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Fire disrupts school day at local elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire briefly disrupted classes this morning at a local elementary school, but the Vigo County School Corporation says all students were safe throughout and have since returned to learning. According to the VCSC, Ouabache Elementary had a small fire break out Thursday morning. Communication Specialist Teresa Stuckey said that […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
wbiw.com

Man flees the scene of an accident and is arrested

FAYETTEVILLE – A Williams man was arrested Sunday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at 964 Fayetteville Williams Road at 5:22 p.m. According to police, one driver told police the other driver had fled the scene. The male told police that 43-year-old David...
WILLIAMS, IN
WCIA

Fire ruled arson; suspect dead

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Mattoon said a man was found dead last week three days after they believe he set a house on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a possible structure fire. They found a working fire inside the home when they […]
MATTOON, IL
mymixfm.com

Wabash Valley Night Out connects community with law enforcement and more

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One of Wabash Valley’s most popular nights was enjoyed by many after being canceled the past couple of years. Wabash Valley Night Out took place at Fairbanks Park this evening. Those who attended were able to visit with local law enforcement agencies, and volunteer organizations. Families also had the opportunity to watch several different demonstrations, receive free school supplies, and a free meal.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Co. man says stubborn potbelly hard to get rid of

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Potbellies can be stubborn and hard to get rid of, especially when a personal routine of diet and exercise does nothing but provoke an “oink” in response! John Holcomb, who owns Vonbernd K-9 Training Center in southern Vigo County says someone reportedly abandoned a potbelly pig on his property, and […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy