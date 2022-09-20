Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
How Jimmy Garoppolo got a massive payday on Sunday
Jimmy Garoppolo had a very strange offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. The team initially tried to trade him but when they couldn’t find a trade pattern, they ultimately decided to keep him as a backup to starter Trey Lance on a restructured contract. And with Lance now out for the season with an injury, that restructured contract is paying dividends for Garoppolo.
profootballnetwork.com
How to watch Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football: Channel, live streams, and more
Amazon Prime Video kicked off its Thursday Night Football coverage with a bang last week when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers. In what is already being hailed an enormous success by the live streaming giant, NFL football returns for another weekday showdown in Week 3 of the season.
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades
In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AthlonSports.com
4 Notable NFL Quarterbacks 'Worked Out' For The San Francisco 49ers This Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are light on quarterback depth right now. Jimmy Garoppolo is back running the show because of Trey Lance's season-ending injury. Behind the veteran is the youngster, Brock Purdy. Kyle Shanahan clearly needs to add another quarterback. It sounds like the NFC West franchise may soon be...
49ers sign ex-Colts RB to active roster
The San Francisco 49ers made a roster move at running back on Tuesday in response to some of their injuries. The Niners signed Marlon Mack to their active roster from their practice squad. The team signed Mack to their practice squad last week after Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against the Bears.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers 'Believed' 1 NFL Team Would Trade For Veteran Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had every intent of trading veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. However, no deal ever materialized and now he's back starting for the Niners. With that being said, the NFC West franchise reportedly "believed" one specific NFL team would trade for Garoppolo earlier this year....
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll reportedly FaceTiming with free agent WRs as rotation continues to change
The New York Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016, but not everything is perfect for first-year head coach Brian Daboll just yet. It remains to be seen if quarterback Daniel Jones can prove he's a legitimate franchise signal-caller, and then, there's the wide receiver issue. The Giants...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rams to sign Chiefs practice squad TE Kendall Blanton to active roster
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams have each poached a player from the other team’s practice squad this week. On Wednesday, the Chiefs signed Rams DE Benton Whitley to their 53-man roster from the L.A. practice squad. On Thursday, Los Angeles made their move. According to Priority Sports’ Kenny Zuckerman, the Rams have signed their client, TE Kendall Blanton, from K.C.’s practice squad.
Jimmy Garoppolo on opportunity after Trey Lance injury: 'It's pretty crazy'
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo addressed the media in Santa Clara Thursday about taking over as QB1 again following Trey Lance’s season-ending ankle/leg injury.
Comments / 0