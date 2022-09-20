ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Jimmy Garoppolo got a massive payday on Sunday

Jimmy Garoppolo had a very strange offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. The team initially tried to trade him but when they couldn’t find a trade pattern, they ultimately decided to keep him as a backup to starter Trey Lance on a restructured contract. And with Lance now out for the season with an injury, that restructured contract is paying dividends for Garoppolo.
profootballnetwork.com

How to watch Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football: Channel, live streams, and more

Amazon Prime Video kicked off its Thursday Night Football coverage with a bang last week when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers. In what is already being hailed an enormous success by the live streaming giant, NFL football returns for another weekday showdown in Week 3 of the season.
San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades

In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
AthlonSports.com

4 Notable NFL Quarterbacks 'Worked Out' For The San Francisco 49ers This Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are light on quarterback depth right now. Jimmy Garoppolo is back running the show because of Trey Lance's season-ending injury. Behind the veteran is the youngster, Brock Purdy. Kyle Shanahan clearly needs to add another quarterback. It sounds like the NFC West franchise may soon be...
49ers sign ex-Colts RB to active roster

The San Francisco 49ers made a roster move at running back on Tuesday in response to some of their injuries. The Niners signed Marlon Mack to their active roster from their practice squad. The team signed Mack to their practice squad last week after Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against the Bears.
Rams to sign Chiefs practice squad TE Kendall Blanton to active roster

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams have each poached a player from the other team’s practice squad this week. On Wednesday, the Chiefs signed Rams DE Benton Whitley to their 53-man roster from the L.A. practice squad. On Thursday, Los Angeles made their move. According to Priority Sports’ Kenny Zuckerman, the Rams have signed their client, TE Kendall Blanton, from K.C.’s practice squad.
