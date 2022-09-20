Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert, Ariz. - Help celebrate Gilbert’s heritage by participating in the 2022 Gilbert Days Parade on Saturday, November 19.

Join local schools, businesses and other members of the community in the annual march down Gilbert Road during one of the town's most long-standing traditions.

Participants are invited to decorate their floats to show their school spirit or pride in their business or organization.

Participant registration closes Tuesday, November 8.

Register early and save:

Early Bird Registration (until October 1): $125

Parade Registration (after October 1): $150

2022 Gilbert Days Events

Gilbert Days Softball Tournaments | November 12-13

Participate in the 33rd Annual Gilbert Days Softball Tournament on November 12 and 13. Games will be played at Cactus Yards and Freestone Park. Prizes will be awarded to top for teams in each division.

Registration closes November 7.

Gilbert Days Festival | November 18-19

We're keeping the party going all weekend long at the Gilbert Days Festival on November 18-19. Head to Gilbert Regional Park to enjoy music from local country artist Matt Farris, Bruno Mars Tribute Band 24K Magic and other artists as well as games, inflatables, food, shopping and more.

Tickets go on sale October 10.

Gilbert Days Parade | November 19

The 2022 Gilbert Days Parade presented by the Gilbert Half Marathon takes place in Gilbert's Downtown Heritage District on Saturday, November 19, 2022, with step off at 8:30 AM on Gilbert Road between Elliot Road and Juniper Avenue.

Parking can be found throughout the Heritage District and multiple road closures will take place throughout the morning. Road closure information will be released closer to the parade date.

Learn more all of this year's Gilbert Days events at GilbertAZ.gov/GilbertDays.

