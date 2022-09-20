Read full article on original website
Related
malheurco.org
3 Drawer Oak Cabinet with pull out board
Payment is Cash or Check (Check preferred), paid in person at the Malheur County Tax Office 251 “B” St. West, Room 110. After paying pickup your successful auction by taking your receipt to Information Services, Malheur County Courthouse room 105. Items will not be released to the winning bidder without presenting the paid receipt.
Idaho Transportation Board approves unprecedented FY2023-2029 transportation plan
The Idaho Transportation Board approved the recommended FY2023-2029 Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP) Thursday during its monthly meeting in Boise. The post <strong>Idaho Transportation Board approves unprecedented FY2023-2029 transportation plan</strong> appeared first on Local News 8.
northeastoregonnow.com
I-84 Chain-Up Helper Permits Available for the Pendleton & More
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will issue permits for individuals interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon. These areas include the snow zones between Pendleton and La Grande, Ladd Canyon east of La Grande and the area...
idahobusinessreview.com
Terry Reilly Health Services’ $2.6M expansion
In August of this year, Terry Reilly Health Services (TRHS) in Homedale had a campaign kickoff and celebration after being awarded $2 million to expand into a new integrated health center. The award was based on determined need according to The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which evaluates financial need for health facilities that offer COVID-19 ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise River could be the largest US surface water irrigation system to be electronically monitored
The Pioneer Irrigation District headworks on the Boise River in west Ada County on September 16, 2022. Every drop of water that comes down the Boise River is accounted for; used to irrigate crops and residential lawns and gardens across the Treasure Valley. Water managers are planning to modernize the way they monitor and manage flows to increase efficiency and conservation.
Post Register
New tips coming to Fruitland PD daily in Michael Vaughn case
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Just shy of 14 months ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland. He hasn’t been seen since then. IdahoNews.com stays in regular contact with Fruitland Police on the case. They tell us tips come into their office daily. At this...
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit
I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
28 Children Have Died in hot Cars in the U.S. This Year, Including one in Idaho
LEWISTON - Every year, children die from heat stroke after being left unattended in a vehicle. On average, 38 children died each year from 1998 through 2021. In 2022 so far, 28 have died after being left in a hot car, including one from Idaho, according to data from noheatstroke.org.
KSLTV
A Utah train to Idaho? Salt Lake, Boise leaders are working to restore old service
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City and Boise leaders are currently working on a plan to restore a large portion of an old passenger rail line, providing new service from Salt Lake City to an area just northwest of Boise in the near future. The two cities submitted...
IDOC seeks walkaway from East Boise Reentry Center
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for a woman who walked away from the East Boise Community Reentry Center Monday night. Crickett Rachel Ray, 29, was last seen at the center at about 8:30 p.m., according to IDOC. Ray's criminal record in Idaho includes convictions...
Post Register
Idaho Press report more details in Boise mall shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that horrific day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal Crash on US95 East of Nyssa
NYSSA, OR – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred, at 3:15 p.m. on September 19, 2022, southbound US95 at milepost 53.5, just east of Nyssa, Oregon, in Canyon County. A 50-year-old female, of Nampa, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Nissan Titan, northbound on US95. A...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Complaint filed over West Ada promotion of Idaho candidate's political fundraiser
BOISE — A formal complaint was filed Monday against state Rep. Codi Galloway and the West Ada School District over the district sending out more than 700 digital flyers promoting a planned fundraiser for Galloway’s Senate campaign at a public school that subsequently was canceled amid legal questions.
Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
Two arrested by Boise Police in connection to catalytic converter thefts
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were arrested and an investigation is ongoing in connection to September catalytic converter thefts in Boise, police announced Wednesday. According to the Boise Police Department, the duo was charged with grand theft and malicious injury to property following a "lengthy investigation" into the crimes. One of the two people also had stolen items from cars and received drug charges.
Trial of Joseph Hoadley Day 3 live blog
BOISE, Idaho — Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office called four more witnesses Wednesday, the third day in the trial of former Caldwell Police officer Joseph Hoadley, who's charged with four felony counts: deprivation of rights under the color of the law; destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents. He pleaded not guilty to all four counts in August.
Local experts are ‘concerned’ about upcoming flu season
BOISE, Idaho — This year’s flu season might be a rough one – with local experts predicting a ‘twindemic.’. Sarah Wright, Central District Health epidemiologist, said they are never quite sure how the flu season will pan out. “Trying to predict infectious disease is a little...
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
'ALERT': Vandalism suspect arrested after more than 40 incidents of graffiti
NAMPA, Idaho — A suspect related to more than 40 incidents of vandalism was arrested by the Nampa Police Department (NPD) Thursday. Over the course of the last few months, everything from dumpsters to street signs, overpasses, fences and even a few historical buildings have been vandalized between Boise and Ontario.
Comments / 0