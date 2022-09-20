ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malheur County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
malheurco.org

3 Drawer Oak Cabinet with pull out board

Payment is Cash or Check (Check preferred), paid in person at the Malheur County Tax Office 251 “B” St. West, Room 110. After paying pickup your successful auction by taking your receipt to Information Services, Malheur County Courthouse room 105. Items will not be released to the winning bidder without presenting the paid receipt.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

I-84 Chain-Up Helper Permits Available for the Pendleton & More

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will issue permits for individuals interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon. These areas include the snow zones between Pendleton and La Grande, Ladd Canyon east of La Grande and the area...
PENDLETON, OR
idahobusinessreview.com

Terry Reilly Health Services’ $2.6M expansion

In August of this year, Terry Reilly Health Services (TRHS) in Homedale had a campaign kickoff and celebration after being awarded $2 million to expand into a new integrated health center. The award was based on determined need according to The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which evaluates financial need for health facilities that offer COVID-19 ...
HOMEDALE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vale, OR
County
Malheur County, OR
Local
Oregon Business
boisestatepublicradio.org

Boise River could be the largest US surface water irrigation system to be electronically monitored

The Pioneer Irrigation District headworks on the Boise River in west Ada County on September 16, 2022. Every drop of water that comes down the Boise River is accounted for; used to irrigate crops and residential lawns and gardens across the Treasure Valley. Water managers are planning to modernize the way they monitor and manage flows to increase efficiency and conservation.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

New tips coming to Fruitland PD daily in Michael Vaughn case

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Just shy of 14 months ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland. He hasn’t been seen since then. IdahoNews.com stays in regular contact with Fruitland Police on the case. They tell us tips come into their office daily. At this...
FRUITLAND, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit

I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Receipt#Auction#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ennis Receipt Register#Information Services
Post Register

Idaho Press report more details in Boise mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that horrific day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal Crash on US95 East of Nyssa

NYSSA, OR – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred, at 3:15 p.m. on September 19, 2022, southbound US95 at milepost 53.5, just east of Nyssa, Oregon, in Canyon County. A 50-year-old female, of Nampa, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Nissan Titan, northbound on US95. A...
NYSSA, OR
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Two arrested by Boise Police in connection to catalytic converter thefts

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were arrested and an investigation is ongoing in connection to September catalytic converter thefts in Boise, police announced Wednesday. According to the Boise Police Department, the duo was charged with grand theft and malicious injury to property following a "lengthy investigation" into the crimes. One of the two people also had stolen items from cars and received drug charges.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Trial of Joseph Hoadley Day 3 live blog

BOISE, Idaho — Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office called four more witnesses Wednesday, the third day in the trial of former Caldwell Police officer Joseph Hoadley, who's charged with four felony counts: deprivation of rights under the color of the law; destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents. He pleaded not guilty to all four counts in August.
CALDWELL, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy