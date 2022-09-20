Nick Cannon has welcomed another baby. The Wild N' Out creator announced the birth of his ninth child, and the first with his first baby with model LaNisha Cole. "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself, LaNisha, and their newborn baby girl, who appears to have been born by C-section. "Once again, Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities." Cannon added: "I promise to love this little girl with all my heart," he continued. "Regardless what anyone says…I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead, I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite being God ordained me to be."

