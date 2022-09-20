ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essence

Janet Jackson And Issa Rae Were Honored At Harlem’s Fashion Row Style Awards

Harlem’s Fashion Row celebrates 15 years. Last night, on the evening of September 6th, Harlem’s Fashion Row [HFR] hosted its annual Style and Awards show. This year marked a milestone for Brandice Daniel, founder of HFR, as the organization celebrated 15 years since its inception. To kick off NYFW, the 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards was hosted at the General Grant National Memorial in Harlem, with the support of LVMH, who acted as the title sponsor of the event.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First With LaNisha Cole

Nick Cannon has welcomed another baby. The Wild N' Out creator announced the birth of his ninth child, and the first with his first baby with model LaNisha Cole. "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself, LaNisha, and their newborn baby girl, who appears to have been born by C-section. "Once again, Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities." Cannon added: "I promise to love this little girl with all my heart," he continued. "Regardless what anyone says…I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead, I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite being God ordained me to be."
RadarOnline

'A Strong Father Figure Is Needed!' Vivica A. Fox Puts Nick Cannon On Blast After Baby #10 Announcement

Vivica A. Fox didn't hold back while addressing the news that Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th child this year, Radar has learned. The Wild 'n Out host will soon be welcoming his third baby with Brittany Bell. Meanwhile, Cannon is also growing his family with Abby De La Rosa, who is due in October 2022. De La Rosa and Cannon currently share twin boys.During the latest episode of Cocktails with Queens, the Two Can Play That Game actress expressed her concerns, pointing out that although he may be very equipped to handle the costs — she thinks his decisions...
HollywoodLife

Josh Duhamel Marries Audri Mari In Fargo: 1st Photos Of Her Dress

Congratulations to Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari! The When In Rome actor, 49, got secretly hitched to his fiancé and former Miss World America, 29, on Saturday (September 10) in Fargo, North Dakota, a source confirms to HollywoodLife. The gorgeous couple said “I do” during a scenic ceremony on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel, according to a source for the outlet. Afterwards, Josh and Audra, decked out in their finest wedding ensembles, hopped in the back of a vintage red convertible to cruise around town in celebration, as seen in snaps below.
