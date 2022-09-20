Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
Nick Cannon Baby Mamas: Meet All The Women He’s Had Children With
With the entertainer proudly acknowledging his incredibly large brood recently, it may come as no surprise that Nick Cannon just welcomed a surprise 9th child! The 41-year-old TV host took to his Instagram on September 15 to share the exciting news of welcoming his first child, daughter Onyx, with LaNisha Cole.
Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair On Season 4 Premiere Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
Blondes have way more fun, and Tamron Hall embodied the sentiment on Tuesday.
Essence
Janet Jackson And Issa Rae Were Honored At Harlem’s Fashion Row Style Awards
Harlem’s Fashion Row celebrates 15 years. Last night, on the evening of September 6th, Harlem’s Fashion Row [HFR] hosted its annual Style and Awards show. This year marked a milestone for Brandice Daniel, founder of HFR, as the organization celebrated 15 years since its inception. To kick off NYFW, the 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards was hosted at the General Grant National Memorial in Harlem, with the support of LVMH, who acted as the title sponsor of the event.
Nick Cannon welcomes his ninth child and plans to 'mute' any negativity aimed his way
Nick Cannon spreads the news about baby girl Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, his first child with model Lanisha Cole. Onyx is the "Masked Singer" host's ninth child.
Popculture
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First With LaNisha Cole
Nick Cannon has welcomed another baby. The Wild N' Out creator announced the birth of his ninth child, and the first with his first baby with model LaNisha Cole. "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself, LaNisha, and their newborn baby girl, who appears to have been born by C-section. "Once again, Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities." Cannon added: "I promise to love this little girl with all my heart," he continued. "Regardless what anyone says…I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead, I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite being God ordained me to be."
'A Strong Father Figure Is Needed!' Vivica A. Fox Puts Nick Cannon On Blast After Baby #10 Announcement
Vivica A. Fox didn't hold back while addressing the news that Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th child this year, Radar has learned. The Wild 'n Out host will soon be welcoming his third baby with Brittany Bell. Meanwhile, Cannon is also growing his family with Abby De La Rosa, who is due in October 2022. De La Rosa and Cannon currently share twin boys.During the latest episode of Cocktails with Queens, the Two Can Play That Game actress expressed her concerns, pointing out that although he may be very equipped to handle the costs — she thinks his decisions...
Josh Duhamel Marries Audri Mari In Fargo: 1st Photos Of Her Dress
Congratulations to Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari! The When In Rome actor, 49, got secretly hitched to his fiancé and former Miss World America, 29, on Saturday (September 10) in Fargo, North Dakota, a source confirms to HollywoodLife. The gorgeous couple said “I do” during a scenic ceremony on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel, according to a source for the outlet. Afterwards, Josh and Audra, decked out in their finest wedding ensembles, hopped in the back of a vintage red convertible to cruise around town in celebration, as seen in snaps below.
ABC News
Watch Mariah Carey recreate iconic 'Honey' video intro with twins and Millie Bobby Brown
It's been 25 years since Mariah Carey released her album "Butterfly," and over the weekend, the pop star celebrated the album's re-release by recreating a memorable scene from one of the album's iconic music videos. Enlisting the help of her children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, Carey shared an Instagram post...
Gabrielle Union Strikes An Adorable Pose With Baby Kaavia While Promoting PROUDLY
Gabrielle Union was spotted posing with her family at Target while promoting her new baby care line, PROUDLY.
411mania.com
John Cena Sets New Guinness World Record for Wishes Granted With Make-A-Wish Foundation
– Guinness World Records has announced that actor and WWE Superstar John Cena has set a new record for granting the most wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Make-A-Wish Foundation previously announced Cena setting the record earlier in June, and Guinness has acknowledged the milestone as a world record. Make-A-Wish...
