These are the best, worst bus routes in NYC: MTA survey
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The results are in: new MTA information shows the highest- and lowest-rated bus routes across New York City. Wait times were a big driver for why people liked or disliked the routes, according to the MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday. A busy route, the M86 SBS, was […]
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Work to Redesign Penn Station Anticipated to Begin in the Coming Months
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, in partnership with NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak, approved a contract for the redesign of Penn Station to a joint venture led by FXCollaborative Architects LLP and WSP USA Inc., with the acclaimed British architect John McAslan + Partners as collaborating architect. McAslan + Partners designed the 2012 transformation of London's historic King's Cross Station, creating a 165-yard-long semi-circular departures concourse that integrates regional and intercity railroads with each other and with the London Underground while welcoming natural light from the sky through 1,000 glazed and translucent triangular roof panels.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces MTA/LIRR Systemwide Ridership Record
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority set a systemwide ridership record, carrying more than 5.6 million riders. The subway and buses carried more than 5.2 million riders, both setting records. Subway ridership surpassed the previous record, carrying 3,734,742 last Wednesday, a 28.5 percent increase from the comparable day in 2021. Bus ridership hit the 1.5 million-mark with a preliminary total of 1,523,000 riders, which is expected to rise by approximately 15 percent when the rider count is complete.
Astoria Post
Video of Fire Truck Stuck on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights Sparks More Debate About Open Streets Initiative
A video posted online showing an FDNY fire truck failing to maneuver a turn on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights has intensified the dispute between advocates and opponents of the avenue’s Open Streets initiative. The video, which was posted to Twitter Saturday, shows a firetruck traveling westbound on 34th...
fox5ny.com
Many NYCHA buildings have broken locks, audit says
NEW YORK - New York City Comptroller Brad Lander says the city has "to do better" when it comes to securing the entrances to the apartment complexes run by NYCHA, the city's public housing authority. Almost 58% of the entrance doors to NYCHA buildings either had a broken lock or...
Here’s what NY is doing to prepare residents for winter’s utility bill spike
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With recent news headlines warning New Yorkers about utility price hikes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new state actions on Thursday to best help residents’ protect their pocketbooks. The global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane have continued to rise, resulting in utility...
Two cameras will be installed in all NYC subway cars, Hochul says
QUEENS (PIX11) — To combat subway crime in New York City, the MTA will be installing two high-quality surveillance cameras in more than 6,000 train cars, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This will give New Yorkers and subway riders great peace of mind,” Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday morning in Corona. “It’s also […]
These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
Man pleads not guilty in brutal beating of subway cleaner in Bronx station
Subway cleaner Anthony Nelson was surrounded by other transit workers as he sat in a Bronx courtroom Thursday to see the man charged with brutally beating him in August.
campussafetymagazine.com
850 NYC Teachers Fired for Failing to Get COVID Vaccine
NEW YORK, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Education has fired 850 teachers and classroom aides for refusing to show proof they were vaccinated against COVID-19. The latest round of firing brings the total to nearly 2,000 school employees terminated since the vaccine mandate took effect in Oct. 2021, reports The New York Post. Back in February, more than 1,000 workers who failed to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate were fired.
Adams rethinks NYC’s 3-K program as it’s set to a hit a fiscal cliff
When New York City schools received more than $7 billion in federal stimulus money last year, city officials planned to spend more than a quarter of it on one of then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature initiatives: expanding preschool for 3-year-olds. His administration, however, never outlined how the city would pay for the program once those federal dollars ran out by the 2025-26 school year, only saying that he felt confident the economy...
NYC public housing residents will get free internet access by 2023. Weirdly, that’s a downgrade.
City Council members raised concerns about the new program’s reliance on massive internet service providers, some of which have been the targets of lawsuits. The city’s plan for public broadband is still on hold. [ more › ]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Almost half of Manhattan employees have returned to their offices
According to a new survey by the Partnership for New York, 49% of Manhattan employees actually frequent the office on an average weekday—a pretty startling figure considering the two years of remote work that defined the post-COVID-19 era. Back in April, that statistic was closer to 38%. Interestingly enough...
NYC commission rejects measure that would extend S.I. seat into Brooklyn
CITY HALL, N.Y. — The Island won a small victory Thursday as the New York City Districting Commission voted down a set of maps that would’ve shared one of the borough’s three City Council districts with south Brooklyn. Commission Chair Dennis Walcott said the 15 members will...
Only on CBS2: Leaks have NYCHA resident "living in hell"
NEW YORK -- A NYCHA apartment in the Bronx is leaking so badly, it looks more like a rainforest filled with muddy water than a home fit for humans.The family living there called CBS2's Lisa Rozner, saying NYCHA's given them the run-around for two years.All over the three-bedroom apartment at St. Mary's Park Houses in the South Bronx, water drips through now-cracked ceilings. Buckets of brown and black water line the hallways and rooms of the apartment Narelin Sabio shares with her four kids.When she wakes up every morning, Sabio says her living room is soaked."I do this like maybe...
If a nuclear attack hits NYC, these fallout shelters won't protect you
A leftover fallout shelter sign, one of an unknown number, displayed on a building on Aug. 11, 2017 in New York City. Officials concede that these iconic signs don't mean anything and shouldn't be followed. Fallout shelter signs are the last remnants of an ill-conceived program that was designed to quell the fears and anxieties of Americans who had little faith in the shelters to begin with. [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2817 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2817 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Joel Schwartz under the 2815 Atlantic Holding LLC, the structure yields 68 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,875 to $86,460.
Could WFH make UN traffic worse? Yes, expert says
MIDTOWN — Virtually every September — except in 2020 when, ironically, the event was actually virtual — the United Nations General Assembly shuts down about a dozen streets and avenues on the East Side of Manhattan to traffic for a week, creating some of the year’s worst congestion for cars, trucks, and buses. This year, […]
Free internet, cable TV for NYCHA residents as New York City launches program
New York City launched "Big Apple Connect" on Monday, bringing free high-speed internet to 300,000 NYCHA residents in what is the nation's largest free municipal broadband program.
Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
