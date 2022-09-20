NEW YORK -- A NYCHA apartment in the Bronx is leaking so badly, it looks more like a rainforest filled with muddy water than a home fit for humans.The family living there called CBS2's Lisa Rozner, saying NYCHA's given them the run-around for two years.All over the three-bedroom apartment at St. Mary's Park Houses in the South Bronx, water drips through now-cracked ceilings. Buckets of brown and black water line the hallways and rooms of the apartment Narelin Sabio shares with her four kids.When she wakes up every morning, Sabio says her living room is soaked."I do this like maybe...

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO