Laramie, WY

capcity.news

UPDATE: Cheyenne police seeking information on missing teen last seen in Imperial Court area

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Thursday afternoon social media post that it was seeking information on a missing juvenile. Kwintyn Michael Maloy, 14, is listed as 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds, and was last seen in the Imperial Court area of Cheyenne, located not far off of the Lincoln Highway in the eastern part of the city. Maloy is listed by the department as having brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Laramie County K-9s Sniff Out 872 Pounds of Drugs in 2021

Last year was a busy one for the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, including its four-legged crime fighters -- K-9 Arie, K-9 Hilde, K-9 Tecca, and K-9 Tyr. According to a recently released 2021 Annual Report, the dogs sniffed out more than 838 pounds of marijuana, nearly 29 pounds of methamphetamine, just over five pounds of cocaine, 77 grams of heroin, and 115 grams of oxycodone/fentanyl.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne law firm receives award for pro bono service

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hirst Applegate LLP has been announced as the recipient of a 2022 Pro Bono Award for Legal Services for Indigent Clients by the Wyoming State Bar. In a release from the State Bar, it was announced that Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award last week during the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
CHEYENNE, WY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cowboystatedaily.com

Company Considering Locating $1.1 Billion Meat Processing Plant In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne may become home to a $1.1 billion meat processing facility, a boon for the city and state’s overall economy, by perhaps not so much for Wyoming’s smaller ranchers. Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins mentioned the potential in his most...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Head Honcho Auto Detail keeping cars clean and fresh at recently opened downtown Cheyenne location

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne native by birth, Michael Pavlica saw what he felt was a need back in his home community. He already has a lifelong love of cars and auto detailing in particular, trying out his luck previously in the profession in other cities like Denver. But Cheyenne kept calling him to come back, and when he evaluated the community’s options for keeping vehicles sparkly-clean, he felt as if options were limited and overpriced.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Laramie County Early Voting For 2022 Election Starts Friday

Laramie County voters can begin casting their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election on Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Early voting will be held in the Atrium of the County Building at 309 W. 20th Street in Cheyenne between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from September. 23 through Nov. 7 except on county holidays.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins

Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
FORT COLLINS, CO
capcity.news

Blustery conditions return Friday morning as parts of southeastern Wyoming to be under high wind warning

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — How fitting that on the first days of fall, southeastern Wyoming gets some of its first high wind warnings of the season. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a high wind warning for portions of the region beginning at 3 a.m. and lasting until at least 3 p.m. Friday, with western winds expected to blow at speeds of 30–40 mph with up to 65 mph gusts.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

