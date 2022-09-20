Read full article on original website
county17.com
Wyoming trooper trial set for January 2023; probable cause affidavit to remain sealed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman, who is being charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault, appeared before Judge Thomas Campbell in Laramie County District Court for his arraignment. During the arraignment, Testerman put in a plea of not guilty, and a jury trial...
capcity.news
UPDATE: Cheyenne police seeking information on missing teen last seen in Imperial Court area
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Thursday afternoon social media post that it was seeking information on a missing juvenile. Kwintyn Michael Maloy, 14, is listed as 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds, and was last seen in the Imperial Court area of Cheyenne, located not far off of the Lincoln Highway in the eastern part of the city. Maloy is listed by the department as having brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.
Laramie County K-9s Sniff Out 872 Pounds of Drugs in 2021
Last year was a busy one for the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, including its four-legged crime fighters -- K-9 Arie, K-9 Hilde, K-9 Tecca, and K-9 Tyr. According to a recently released 2021 Annual Report, the dogs sniffed out more than 838 pounds of marijuana, nearly 29 pounds of methamphetamine, just over five pounds of cocaine, 77 grams of heroin, and 115 grams of oxycodone/fentanyl.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seeking information on alleged hit and run that occurred on Yellowstone Road
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon that it was seeking information on an alleged hit and run incident that occurred on Yellowstone Road. The department provided video on social media of the incident, in which a suspect’s truck — listed in...
Suspect in Weld County Deputy’s Death Arrested With Her Handcuffs
The suspect in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley that killed off-duty Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz is now behind bars. According to a department Facebook post, 35-year-old Norberto Garcia-Gonzales was arrested in Fort Collins around 10:15 p.m. Monday after a tip from a Weld County resident led investigators to the area.
Vandals Who Caused $8K in Damage to Cheyenne Parks Still at Large
Cheyenne police are still looking for the vandals who targeted Cahill and Mylar parks earlier this month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the bathrooms and playgrounds at both parks were damaged on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. "Porcelain fixtures were smashed, barrels of trash were turned over, and equipment...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for public assistance in locating suspects connected to trash fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who may have a connection to a dumpster fire that occurred this week. A fire was ignited behind the building of the Bicycle Station at 2634 Dell Range Blvd., and camera...
Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
Wrede Endorses Barnes For Laramie County Sheriff, Kozak Responds
Former Republican candidate for Laramie County Sheriff Boyd Wrede has become the second former Republican candidate to endorse independent candidate Jeff Barnes over the winner of the GOP primary, former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak. Don Hollingshead, who finished second in the primary endorsed Barnes and went so far as...
Wyoming’s Fave Best-Selling Author Returns to Cheyenne in October
When it comes to famous Wyomingites, best-selling author CJ Box lands in my top three. A Casper, Wyoming native, Box has been capturing the beauty and mystery of Wyoming in his novels for well over two decades. His first book, Open Season, was published in 2001 and launched CJ Box into writing fame.
capcity.news
Cheyenne law firm receives award for pro bono service
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hirst Applegate LLP has been announced as the recipient of a 2022 Pro Bono Award for Legal Services for Indigent Clients by the Wyoming State Bar. In a release from the State Bar, it was announced that Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award last week during the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Wildlife Crossings: How Wildlife Officials Got Animals To Use Them
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than 40 years ago, Apple pulp and shouting helped save countless mule deer from being hit by speeding traffic on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain. During the winter of 1977-78, John Hyde was a game warden trainee with the Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Company Considering Locating $1.1 Billion Meat Processing Plant In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne may become home to a $1.1 billion meat processing facility, a boon for the city and state’s overall economy, by perhaps not so much for Wyoming’s smaller ranchers. Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins mentioned the potential in his most...
capcity.news
Head Honcho Auto Detail keeping cars clean and fresh at recently opened downtown Cheyenne location
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne native by birth, Michael Pavlica saw what he felt was a need back in his home community. He already has a lifelong love of cars and auto detailing in particular, trying out his luck previously in the profession in other cities like Denver. But Cheyenne kept calling him to come back, and when he evaluated the community’s options for keeping vehicles sparkly-clean, he felt as if options were limited and overpriced.
Laramie County Early Voting For 2022 Election Starts Friday
Laramie County voters can begin casting their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election on Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Early voting will be held in the Atrium of the County Building at 309 W. 20th Street in Cheyenne between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from September. 23 through Nov. 7 except on county holidays.
Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins
Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
Kozak Fires Back At Hollingshead: Let’s Join The 21st Century
Laramie County Sheriff candidate Brian Kozak says he ''wants "to bring the sheriff's office into the 21st century" and says he's disappointed that one of his former rivals for the GOP nomination is not supporting the party nominee, instead opting to support independent candidate Jeff Barnes. Kozak won the August...
Face Mask Included In Cheyenne Historic Preservation Ornament For 2022
First off, this new ornament from the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board for 2022 is absolutely gorgeous! It's so pretty, it has a giant Christmas tree with a model of the Historic Governor's Mansion in front of it. It has a 307 ornament and WYO ornament to make it really stand out.
capcity.news
Blustery conditions return Friday morning as parts of southeastern Wyoming to be under high wind warning
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — How fitting that on the first days of fall, southeastern Wyoming gets some of its first high wind warnings of the season. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a high wind warning for portions of the region beginning at 3 a.m. and lasting until at least 3 p.m. Friday, with western winds expected to blow at speeds of 30–40 mph with up to 65 mph gusts.
