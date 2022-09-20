NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help find the suspect who bashed a diner with a chair at a Manhattan restaurant. It happened Friday night at 10:30 p.m. at 58th Street and 9th Avenue. The diner, 66, was seated outdoors when the suspect came walking up the street. As surveillance video shows, the suspect picked up a chair outside and suddenly threw it at the victim. The victim dropped his phone while defending himself in the attack, which left him with a broken arm. The suspect grabbed the victim's phone and ran off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO