manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These are the subway lines that New Yorkers love and hate the most
An absolute necessity and yet the object of everyone’s scorn, the New York City subway system is an emblem of the town we call ours. It should come as no surprise, then, that New Yorkers have very strong opinions about the infrastructure. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just released...
Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
These are the best, worst bus routes in NYC: MTA survey
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The results are in: new MTA information shows the highest- and lowest-rated bus routes across New York City. Wait times were a big driver for why people liked or disliked the routes, according to the MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday. A busy route, the M86 SBS, was […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC will install two hidden cameras on every subway car
Update: In an announcement on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul said that all subway cars will have two cameras installed in them over the next several months. That’s 6,455 cars that will be recording the comings and goings of commuters across the city. “You think big brother is watching you...
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: Stolen Car Crashes into Two Parked Vehicles on Jerome Avenue
Police are looking for the driver of a stolen 2005 BMW which plowed into two parked cars on Jerome Avenue in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx. Witnesses told Norwood News the driver of the stolen car was observed exiting it and walking away from the vehicle, before later returning, calmly removing his belongings from its interior and from the trunk, and then disappearing once again before police arrived at the scene.
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Elmhurst, Queens, a working-class enclave with a global food scene
The Queens community of Elmhurst, where Carroll O’Connor—aka Archie Bunker on the iconic TV show “All in the Family”—spent his early childhood and where Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia grew up, is a diverse neighborhood where housing is predominantly single- and two-family houses. The community...
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants. Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
Two cameras will be installed in all NYC subway cars, Hochul says
QUEENS (PIX11) — To combat subway crime in New York City, the MTA will be installing two high-quality surveillance cameras in more than 6,000 train cars, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This will give New Yorkers and subway riders great peace of mind,” Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday morning in Corona. “It’s also […]
Attempted escape: Detainee jumps from NYC jail barge into East River, DOC says
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A detainee on New York City’s Bronx jail barge climbed a recreation yard fence and jumped into the East River on Tuesday morning, officials said. The detainee jumped from the Vernon C. Bain Center around 11:45 a.m., a Department of Correction spokesperson said. Officials apprehended the detainee and took them to […]
Woman miraculously survives crane boom falling on car in the Bronx
The 22-year-old woman driving sustained a hand injury, possibly from shattered glass, but was able to walk away from the crash.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Let me tell you—take a walk to discover the best of NYC
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. So far, Food & Drink Editor Amber Sutherland-Namako has dished on her wishes for the dining scene this fall and New Editor Anna Rahmanan has queued up ways fall in NYC is the very best.
An apparent escape attempt turned deadly Tuesday for a man held at a New York City jail
The Vernon C. Bain Center, a jail built on a barge, sits in the East River across from Rikers Island. He is the 15th person to die in city custody or shortly after being released this year. [ more › ]
NBC New York
13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS
Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
Here’s what NY is doing to prepare residents for winter’s utility bill spike
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With recent news headlines warning New Yorkers about utility price hikes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new state actions on Thursday to best help residents’ protect their pocketbooks. The global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane have continued to rise, resulting in utility...
Caught on video: Unprovoked chair assault at Manhattan restaurant
NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help find the suspect who bashed a diner with a chair at a Manhattan restaurant. It happened Friday night at 10:30 p.m. at 58th Street and 9th Avenue. The diner, 66, was seated outdoors when the suspect came walking up the street. As surveillance video shows, the suspect picked up a chair outside and suddenly threw it at the victim. The victim dropped his phone while defending himself in the attack, which left him with a broken arm. The suspect grabbed the victim's phone and ran off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
electrek.co
Here’s how Canadian hydropower will power 1 million New York City homes from 2026
The Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE), a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) line, will deliver 1,250 megawatts of clean electricity from Canada’s Hydro-Québec, the fourth-largest hydropower producer in the world, to New York City. HVDC energy transmission transmits power over long distances more efficiently than alternating current (AC) transmission.
VIDEO: Gunman chased, repeatedly shot man, 31, on Bronx street before fleeing in car
Officials are searching for a gunman who chased and repeatedly shot by a man on a Bronx street earlier this week, according to the NYPD.
News 12
Police: 1 man dead after crashing car on Henry Hudson Parkway
Police say a White Plains man died in a car accident on the Henry Hudson Parkway in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon. They say Brian Keating was driving near West 120th Street when he had a medical episode. The 66-year-old struck the center guide rail, crossed three lanes and then left the roadway.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $80 Million Supportive Housing Development in Queens
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of The Kira, an $80 million affordable and supportive housing development in Jamaica, Queens. This included a newly constructed, 21-story mixed-use building with 139 units of affordable and supportive housing, including 69 with supportive services. "Supportive housing is a vital component of our...
