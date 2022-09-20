ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

manhattanexpressnews.nyc

These are the subway lines that New Yorkers love and hate the most

An absolute necessity and yet the object of everyone’s scorn, the New York City subway system is an emblem of the town we call ours. It should come as no surprise, then, that New Yorkers have very strong opinions about the infrastructure. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just released...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

These are the best, worst bus routes in NYC: MTA survey

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The results are in: new MTA information shows the highest- and lowest-rated bus routes across New York City. Wait times were a big driver for why people liked or disliked the routes, according to the MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday. A busy route, the M86 SBS, was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC will install two hidden cameras on every subway car

Update: In an announcement on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul said that all subway cars will have two cameras installed in them over the next several months. That’s 6,455 cars that will be recording the comings and goings of commuters across the city. “You think big brother is watching you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bedford Park: Stolen Car Crashes into Two Parked Vehicles on Jerome Avenue

Police are looking for the driver of a stolen 2005 BMW which plowed into two parked cars on Jerome Avenue in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx. Witnesses told Norwood News the driver of the stolen car was observed exiting it and walking away from the vehicle, before later returning, calmly removing his belongings from its interior and from the trunk, and then disappearing once again before police arrived at the scene.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants.  Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Two cameras will be installed in all NYC subway cars, Hochul says

QUEENS (PIX11) — To combat subway crime in New York City, the MTA will be installing two high-quality surveillance cameras in more than 6,000 train cars, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This will give New Yorkers and subway riders great peace of mind,” Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday morning in Corona. “It’s also […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Let me tell you—take a walk to discover the best of NYC

“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. So far, Food & Drink Editor Amber Sutherland-Namako has dished on her wishes for the dining scene this fall and New Editor Anna Rahmanan has queued up ways fall in NYC is the very best.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
NBC New York

13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS

Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Unprovoked chair assault at Manhattan restaurant

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help find the suspect who bashed a diner with a chair at a Manhattan restaurant. It happened Friday night at 10:30 p.m. at 58th Street and 9th Avenue. The diner, 66, was seated outdoors when the suspect came walking up the street. As surveillance video shows, the suspect picked up a chair outside and suddenly threw it at the victim. The victim dropped his phone while defending himself in the attack, which left him with a broken arm. The suspect grabbed the victim's phone and ran off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Police: 1 man dead after crashing car on Henry Hudson Parkway

Police say a White Plains man died in a car accident on the Henry Hudson Parkway in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon. They say Brian Keating was driving near West 120th Street when he had a medical episode. The 66-year-old struck the center guide rail, crossed three lanes and then left the roadway.
WHITE PLAINS, NY

