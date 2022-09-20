Read full article on original website
Related
The Boy Meets World Cast Finally Addressed The ‘Messed Up’ Reason Why Angela Was Kept Out Of The Series Finale
Years after the series finale, the Boy Meets World cast finally addressed the messed-up reason why Anglea wasn't in it.
BET
‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Trina McGee Reveals Why She Was Excluded From Show Finale
Trina McGee revealed why her character, Angela Moore on the ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World, didn’t appear on the series finale. “I was told, in kind of a weird, off-handed way by a very important person, that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said, ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our light.’ [That] was the gist of it,” McGee said on the podcast Pod Meets World with her former cast members.
Boy Meets World Cast Mends Years-Long Rift With Trina McGee
Watch: Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Was Almost Fired By Show Creator. Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee, who played Angela Moore for seasons five through seven, finally knows the truth about why she wasn't included in the series finale, which aired on ABC in 2000. As McGee explained in...
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kyle From ‘Below Deck Med’ Shades Charter Guest Frank: ‘The Ego Didn’t Match What I Was Looking For’
Kyle Viljoen from 'Below Deck Med' said his boatmance with charter guest Frank Fay didn't work out because their egos didn't match.
tvinsider.com
The Queen’s Funeral, ‘Dancing’ to Streaming, A ‘Quantum Leap’ into Premiere Week (‘NCIS’-‘Hawai’i’ Crossover, ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Voice,’ More)
Wake up early to observe the ceremony laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest in London. PBS presents a BBC recap in prime time. Dancing With the Stars moves to Disney+ for its 31st season. A reboot of Quantum Leap helps kick off the networks’ official premiere week, including a crossover of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i and kickoffs of new seasons of 9-1-1, The Voice and CBS’ Monday sitcoms.
toofab.com
Tell Me Lies Star Jackson White Talks Working with Mom Katey Sagal
The actor's real-life mom also plays his mother on the Hulu series, admitting it was more "challenging" than he expected. The show's executive producer Meaghan Oppenheimer also opens up about how Sagal wound up on the series.
I’m a Celebrity: Former favourites to return for all-stars series in South Africa
Ant and Dec have announced that former I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestants will appear in a special “all-stars” series based in South Africa next year.Hosts McPartlin and Donnelly confirmed plans for the new show in a video on Thursday (22 September).The pair were standing by a lake, against a backdrop of mountains, in the clip shared on Instagram.“It’s going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years, who are going back in to do it one more time in South Africa,” said Donnelly.The line-up is rumoured to include Georgia Toffolo, Stacey Solomon, Carol...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Law And Order Didn't Explain Anthony Anderson's Absence As Kevin Bernard In The Premiere Crossover Event
Law & Order was jam-packed with characters for the crossover with SVU and Organized Crime, but Kevin Bernard wasn't one of them, and there's a reason why nobody mentioned him.
Retta To Star In ‘Murder By The Book’ Drama From Jenna Bans & Bill Krebs Set At NBC As Put Pilot In ‘Good Girls’ Reunion
EXCLUSIVE: Good Girls star Retta and the series’ creator/executive producer/co-showrunner Jenna Bans and executive producer/co-showrunner Bill Krebs are re-teaming for Murder By the Book, a new NBC hourlong crime drama, which has received a put pilot commitment by NBC. The project comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Bans and Krebs are under overall deals, and also stems from Retta’s talent holding deal with NBCUniversal TV & Streaming. Written and executive produced by frequent collaborators Bans and Krebs, and executive produced by Retta, Murder By the Book follows a big-city Instafamous book reviewer (Retta) who takes a page out...
‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder: ‘I’m Doing The Best I Can’
Jeff Garlin has found enormous success as Murray Goldberg, the man at the head of the household opposite Wendy McLendon-Covey’s Beverly in the popular ABC sitcom The Goldbergs. But the immensely recognizable actor just revealed that his likable persona onscreen belies a condition he lives with in real life. “Bipolar is a motherf*****,” he wrote via Instagram on September 20. “Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Jeff completed the post with the hashtag “#bipolar.” The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor posted the sentiment alongside a vintage photo of a surprised man in suspenders reading an issue of Mad magazine, with Batman and Robin on the cover. Jeff disabled comments, so the message stood on its own — but among his 213K followers, the post had several thousands likes at the time this was published.
Award-Winning Broadway Star, Singer, and Actress Marva Hicks Dies at 66
Marva Hicks, beloved for her notable musical, Broadway, and television credits, has passed away. A representative for the late Motown: The Musical star announced that she died in New York City on Friday, September 16. No cause of death accompanied the unfortunate news. Hicks’ family released a grievous statement in...
Comments / 0