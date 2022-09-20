ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

dayton247now.com

The Football Fever: Ohio State to wear blackout uniforms against Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State is back in black. For the first time since 2019, the Buckeyes will wear all-black uniforms. The Buckeyes will suit up in their blackout alternative jerseys Saturday night against the visiting Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten opener. Ohio State teased the uniforms...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Xenia honors Officer Andorfer with 'City's Finest' Award

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Xenia honored several police officers recently during its annual awards ceremony. The City of Xenia said Officer Rebecca Andorfer, a 19-year veteran of the Xenia Police Division, was awarded the Division's highest honor, the Casey Elliott Memorial "City's Finest" Award. The Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest”...
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Two additional suspects charged after Xenia Township shooting

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office says two men have also been charged in the case of a shooting Sept. 12 in Xenia Township. Deputies were called the morning of Sept. 12 after an 18-year-old woman was reportedly shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The...
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Kroger releases details of contract offer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kroger has announced new details about its contract offer for thousands of Central Ohio workers. The three-year contract includes $381 million in investments of associates. $120 million would be spent on additional wages. The starting rate for all new hires of clerks would be $14-$25...
COLUMBUS, OH

