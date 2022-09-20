Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People can return to their homes, but should say inside and keep roads clear. Anyone who does not live there should avoid the area as well. Southridge is still closed...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick house fire sends one to the hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2716 West 6th Place around 8:20 a.m. When someone called the fire in to dispatch, the dispatcher reported hearing screams in the background. Crews were on scene within five minutes. They found a fire coming from the back...
Traffic Alert: Potato truck, pickup collide on Burbank’s WA-124
BURBANK, Wash. — Crews from the Washington State Patrol are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a commercial truck carrying potatoes and a pickup truck on WA-124 on Thursday afternoon. According to a social media alert from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the collision took place near milepost...
Tri-City Herald
Highway 395 reopens in south Kennewick after fire burns near Southridge High School
A fire near Southridge High School closed the southbound lanes of Highway 395 on Thursday evening, filling the sky with a smoke plume that drifted eerily across the Tri-Cities. The fire south of the school spread to at least one commercial storage building, and threatened homes. It was being driven...
KEPR
Firefighters investigating house fire in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a deck of a single-story home on Sept. 21. Around 11 p.m., crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to the 1400 block of Boyer Ave. for a residential structure fire. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also assisted.
Trooper rammed, shot in the face airlifted to Harborview Medical Center
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper who was rammed by a car and shot in the face in Walla Walla on Thursday drove himself to the hospital, law enforcement said. The incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. in the area of Myra Road and Poplar Road. According...
Driver clips the back of a Ben Franklin Transit Bus, Kennewick Police investigate
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police with the Traffic Collision Unit are investigating what lead up to a car crash near Morain Street and West Kennewick Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. Police, Kennewick Fire and EMS were called to the scene after a driver side-swiped a Ben Franklin Transit Bus and...
Unconscious gunshot victim transported to hospital, KPD investigating
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent one person to hospital. Officers responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home in the 3700 block of West 4th Avenue overnight on Wednesday, September 21. As KPD and Kennewick Fire Department medics arrived,...
KEPR
Airplane crashes at Tri-Cities Airport; passengers escape safely
PASCO, Wash. — Ten passengers are safe after a corporate jet crashed due to malfunction landing gear at the Tri-Cities Airport Tuesday morning. The Cessna Citation CJ3 was carrying ten employees with Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute (PCLI), a surgical center with locations in Kennewick, Lewiston and Chehalis. PCLI...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State Patrol trooper shot in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The trooper is being flown to Harborview Medical Center, according to Trooper Thorson. He was reportedly shot in the face. While the trooper was en route to a fixed wing air ambulance to take him to Harborview, a convoy of first responders followed. Around 12 vehicles, including fire trucks and police cars, followed the transport.
nbcrightnow.com
Car blows stop sign, clips public bus
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a collision on Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street after a sedan blew through a stop sign, according to Sergeant Chris Littrell. Littrell says a Ben-Franklin Transit bus was stopped at a red light with only the driver inside, no passengers, on...
Update: WSP trooper shot in Walla Walla. Then he drove himself to the hospital
The trooper was flown from a Walla Walla hospital to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Fire threatening buildings near Southridge High School in Kennewick
It’s one of five fires that have broken out in Benton and Franklin counties.
Tri-Cities driver accused of DUI crash on I-82. Another collision sends tons of onions flying
The head-on crash closed the state highway for hours.
Jet crashes at airport in eastern Washington; no injuries
PASCO, Wash. — Ten passengers and crew escaped from a small jet aircraft that crashed and caught fire while landing Tuesday morning at an airport in Pasco, Washington. Ben Shearer, a Pasco Fire Department spokesperson, said the twin-engine Cessna Citation's landing gear failed, causing it to skid down the runway and sparking a fire at around 7 a.m., The Tri-City Herald reported. Everyone on board exited the plane and firefighters extinguished the flames, officials said.
2 People Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident in Benton County (Benton County, WA)
The officials reported a collision between a vehicle and a semi-truck occurred on State Routr 221 and MP 4 four miles north of Paterson. The investigation reported that 24-year-old Adrian Brambila Ramirez of Sunnyside was traveling southbound on State Route 221 when he crossed the centerline and struck a semi heading northbound.
nbcrightnow.com
Witnesses and first responders recount morning plane crash at Tri-Cities Airport
PASCO, Wash. - Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a plane expected to land at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco is believed to have had issues with it's landing gear and crashed causing it to slide across the runways before catching on fire. Firefighters at Pasco Fire Station 82...
Kennewick gunshot victim dies at hospital as KPD suspects homicide
UPDATE at 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: The name of the man who died from a gunshot wound in Kennewick overnight has been revealed by police investigators. His name was Fernando Pulido, and he was 36 years old. No further details have been released at this stage of the investigation. UPDATE at 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 22: Kennewick police officials...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick police investigating homicide
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 9:20 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the victim in a shooting being investigated from last night on the 3700 block of West 4th Avenue, has died from his wound at a local hospital. KPD identified the man as 36-year-old Fernando Pulido from Kennewick. The case is now...
Certain streets in Walla Walla closed to public, law enforcement official may have been shot
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Heavy police activity has restricted access to part of Walla Walla for what’s being reported as a potential shooting that may have injured a law enforcement agent on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a widescale announcement from Walla Walla County Emergency Management, Highway 125 is currently closed at Stateline Rd for an emergency investigation. While the...
