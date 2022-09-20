ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People can return to their homes, but should say inside and keep roads clear. Anyone who does not live there should avoid the area as well. Southridge is still closed...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick house fire sends one to the hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2716 West 6th Place around 8:20 a.m. When someone called the fire in to dispatch, the dispatcher reported hearing screams in the background. Crews were on scene within five minutes. They found a fire coming from the back...
KENNEWICK, WA
Pasco, WA
KEPR

Firefighters investigating house fire in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a deck of a single-story home on Sept. 21. Around 11 p.m., crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to the 1400 block of Boyer Ave. for a residential structure fire. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also assisted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Airplane crashes at Tri-Cities Airport; passengers escape safely

PASCO, Wash. — Ten passengers are safe after a corporate jet crashed due to malfunction landing gear at the Tri-Cities Airport Tuesday morning. The Cessna Citation CJ3 was carrying ten employees with Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute (PCLI), a surgical center with locations in Kennewick, Lewiston and Chehalis. PCLI...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State Patrol trooper shot in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The trooper is being flown to Harborview Medical Center, according to Trooper Thorson. He was reportedly shot in the face. While the trooper was en route to a fixed wing air ambulance to take him to Harborview, a convoy of first responders followed. Around 12 vehicles, including fire trucks and police cars, followed the transport.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car blows stop sign, clips public bus

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a collision on Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street after a sedan blew through a stop sign, according to Sergeant Chris Littrell. Littrell says a Ben-Franklin Transit bus was stopped at a red light with only the driver inside, no passengers, on...
KENNEWICK, WA
KGW

Jet crashes at airport in eastern Washington; no injuries

PASCO, Wash. — Ten passengers and crew escaped from a small jet aircraft that crashed and caught fire while landing Tuesday morning at an airport in Pasco, Washington. Ben Shearer, a Pasco Fire Department spokesperson, said the twin-engine Cessna Citation's landing gear failed, causing it to skid down the runway and sparking a fire at around 7 a.m., The Tri-City Herald reported. Everyone on board exited the plane and firefighters extinguished the flames, officials said.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police investigating homicide

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 9:20 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the victim in a shooting being investigated from last night on the 3700 block of West 4th Avenue, has died from his wound at a local hospital. KPD identified the man as 36-year-old Fernando Pulido from Kennewick. The case is now...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Certain streets in Walla Walla closed to public, law enforcement official may have been shot

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Heavy police activity has restricted access to part of Walla Walla for what’s being reported as a potential shooting that may have injured a law enforcement agent on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a widescale announcement from Walla Walla County Emergency Management, Highway 125 is currently closed at Stateline Rd for an emergency investigation. While the...
WALLA WALLA, WA

