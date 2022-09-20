Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Forced To Live With Ben Affleck’s Smoking? Actor Allegedly Should Be The One To Decide If He’s Ready To Give Up The Vice, Not His Wife
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem like a match made in heaven. Years after they called off their engagement, the A-listers managed to get back together even though so many things in their respective lives already happened. But even though they seem to be a perfect pair, there are claims that there’s one thing about Affleck that Lopez dislikes.
Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video
Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Break up as Ex Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Wedding to Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that while they have split, they remain on good terms. The breakup news comes shortly after Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Ben Affleck. It seems as though Rodriguez and Padgett's split was...
Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Eastwood Has Made A Name For Himself In Hollywood, Just Like His Dad
Indeed, the apple does not fall far from the tree when we look at the lives of Scott Eastwood, the 26-years old American actor, and his father, Clint Eastwood, an American film actor and producer. Scott is Clint’s youngest son. Like his father, Scott has also made quite a name for himself. At the initial stage of his acting career, Scott used Reeves, his mother’s last name because he wanted to remain distinct and not cling to his father’s good name. However, the difference in the name does not deny that he is the son of Clint Eastwood. Scott eventually settled on taking his family name, Eastwood, in 2008.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Olivia Wilde Had a Very Colorful Response to Allegations That She Cheated on Jason Sudeikis
If the Don’t Worry Darling red-carpet drama wasn’t enough, Olivia Wilde is laying it all out there to clear up a very confusing timeline when it comes to her breakup with Jason Sudeikis. She claimed the split happened at the beginning of 2020 while the Ted Lasso star implied it happened in the fall of 2020 — which led many people to believe Wilde had an affair with Harry Styles. Well, the 38-year-old director is finally setting the record straight: there was no overlap between Sudeikis and Styles — and she had some choice words to emphasize her disgust at the...
Jennifer Lopez shares more details about wedding to Ben Affleck: 'That night really was heaven'
Jennifer Lopez shared more details about her and Ben Affleck's wedding ceremony in Georgia last month in her On The JLo newsletter Thursday. Lopez, 53, revealed that she surprised Affleck, 50, with a performance by recording artist Marc Cohn, who sang the couple down the aisle with "the perfect wedding love song," Cohn's "True Companion."
RELATED PEOPLE
Jason Sudeikis’ Rare Quotes About Fatherhood While Coparenting With Ex Olivia Wilde: ‘Being Present Is a Good Quality’
His greatest role! Over the years, Jason Sudeikis has offered glimpses at his life as a father of two kids. The former Saturday Night Live cast member expanded his family when then-fiancée Olivia Wilde welcomed their son, Otis, in April 2014. The actress later gave birth to their daughter, Daisy, in October 2016.
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Reunite to Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Finale Number: ‘Took a Few Tries’
They looked wonderful out there! Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited for a spot-on rendition of the famous finale scene from Dirty Dancing. The West Side Story actor, 28, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, both shared photos and videos from the dance session via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. In a series of […]
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde leave ‘DWD’ party together amid breakup rumors
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were spotted leaving the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere together amid breakup rumors. The pair were photographed leaving the afterparty for the film in New York City on Monday and video showed them leaving in the same car. The spotting comes after weeks...
Timothée Chalamet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio’s Two Career Rules
Five years after Call Me by Your Name, Timothée Chalamet has continued his reign as culture's foremost Soft Boy Hunk, a role once held by Titanic-era Leonardo DiCaprio, as all scholars of pop culture hotties well know. In his cover interview for British Vogue, Chalamet revealed the two pieces of advice DiCaprio once bestowed on him back in 2018—and no, it was not instructions on how to form one's own “Pussy Posse” (Timmy would never).
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles' Mom Gives His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde a Rave Review
Olivia Wilde has the seal of approval from Harry Styles' mom, Anne Twist. The 54-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to rave about Wilde's new film, Don't Worry Darling, which stars her pop star son. "First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you...
wmagazine.com
Olivia Wilde Sets the Record Straight on “Spitgate”
With the release of Don’t Worry Darling just a day away, Olivia Wilde is seizing her last chance to set the record straight. Not on if she doesn’t have anything but glowing things to say about the film’s costars, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Not on whether or not she had creative differences with the film’s original star, Shia Labeouf. But on the drama that no one would have expected to become such a central part of all the chaos that’s surrounded the film for months: the truly ridiculous incident known as Spitgate.
EW.com
Olivia Wilde says she's 'envious' male colleagues get gentler press coverage: 'Must be nice'
Olivia Wilde can't help but wonder if the coverage around Don't Worry Darling would be different if she were a man. The director observed that the press around her films "always seems to be different" than that of her male counterparts during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday.
Comments / 0