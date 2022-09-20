Read full article on original website
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Mick Jagger Once Revealed The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’ Is About the Apocalypse
Mick Jagger said The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" is about the apocalypse and so is its parent album. The album became an international hit.
David Coverdale once named his 20 favourite British albums ever
Whitesnake leader David Coverdale's favourite British albums included only one released this century, one of his own, and two fronted by an American
NME
Alex G – ‘God Save The Animals’ review: nine albums in and at his shapeshifting best
Willingly or not, the shy and fame-averse Philadelphia singer-songwriter Alex G has become a surprise star of indie rock across the last decade – to those that love him, he’s everything. At a recent solo show in London, he played a requests-only set that had fans screaming the title of obscure album tracks from records self-released on Bandcamp a decade ago, part of a superbly prolific period that served as the precursor to said stardom.
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said His Many Girlfriends Inspired a Nasty Song He Wrote
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' songs was inspired by women he did not like much. The song was the B-side to "Paint It Black.”
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
"It was metal magic at the perfect moment": how Judas Priest conquered the USA with Screaming For Vengeance
Acid trips. Helicopter rides. Car crashes. Screaming For Vengeance might have broken Judas Priest in the US, but its creation almost broke the band
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Led Zeppelin Earned a $2 Million Paycheck for 1 Song Almost 50 Years After it Came Out
Led Zeppelin earned a $2 million paycheck in 2017 thanks to a signature riff Jimmy Page wrote almost 50 years earlier.
Zakk Wylde says Black Sabbath’s music turned him into a "full-blown Satanist"
Zakk Wylde discusses his entry into Black Sabbath worship and compares listening to Ozzy Osbourne's band for the first time to a religious experience
What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Thought of Bob Dylan’s ‘Like a Rolling Stone’
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger once said Bob Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone" has three parts. The Rolling Stones covered the song live.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
loudersound.com
This 80s interview featuring a mother and her metalhead son discussing heavy metal and satan is gold dust
In 1986, filmmaker David Hoffman interviewed a real life 'Eddie Munson' and his mother to reveal two opposing views about the "satanic" craze taking the world by storm. The rise of heavy metal in the 80s was era-defining; it opened the gates to a world that had not yet been fully explored, giving way not only to an emerging sound, but a new way of being. This culture shift was emblematic for two things: the rise of metalheads, and the religious counter-response that birthed the hysteria known as the satanic panic .
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL・
NPR
The devout 'God Save the Animals' distills the songwriter's eccentric style
With over a decade of released music behind him, Alex G has long taken a playfully distorted approach to songwriting, like he's filtering his music through a funhouse mirror. The 29-year-old artist often addresses or morphs into fictional characters: insecure teenage girls and children with names like Sarah, Alina, Sandy. Flashes of storybook innocence, tales of guarded treehouses and stolen lunch boxes, mingle alongside those of darker, adult self-destruction in his music. He has a disorienting flare for layering, pitch-shifting and vocoding his vocals and those of collaborators into unrecognizable, childlike choruses and different personas, like Peanuts characters on varying levels of helium. On 2019's "Bad Man," he sang, in an almost comically cartoonish country accent, about the "bomb dropping" when he was 22, one strange cowboy emerging from the shadows of Giannascoli's crowded artistic psyche.
Rock + Metal Bands Who Don’t Have a Bassist
The bass guitar is on the Mount Rushmore of instruments for rock and metal bands, but that dosen't mean a band always has a bassist in the group. There are some bands out there, even a couple legendary ones, that prove that you don't have to have one of the four staple tools (guitar, bass, drum, keys) to make great music.
Ozzy Osbourne is planning a new project to share unreleased material recorded with Taylor Hawkins
The Prince of Darkness dedicated his new album Patient Number 9 to the late Foo Fighters drummer
