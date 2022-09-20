ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
MUSIC
NME

Alex G – ‘God Save The Animals’ review: nine albums in and at his shapeshifting best

Willingly or not, the shy and fame-averse Philadelphia singer-songwriter Alex G has become a surprise star of indie rock across the last decade – to those that love him, he’s everything. At a recent solo show in London, he played a requests-only set that had fans screaming the title of obscure album tracks from records self-released on Bandcamp a decade ago, part of a superbly prolific period that served as the precursor to said stardom.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Keith Olsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Shock The Monkey#Madness#Songwriting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

This 80s interview featuring a mother and her metalhead son discussing heavy metal and satan is gold dust

In 1986, filmmaker David Hoffman interviewed a real life 'Eddie Munson' and his mother to reveal two opposing views about the "satanic" craze taking the world by storm. The rise of heavy metal in the 80s was era-defining; it opened the gates to a world that had not yet been fully explored, giving way not only to an emerging sound, but a new way of being. This culture shift was emblematic for two things: the rise of metalheads, and the religious counter-response that birthed the hysteria known as the satanic panic .
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL
NPR

The devout 'God Save the Animals' distills the songwriter's eccentric style

With over a decade of released music behind him, Alex G has long taken a playfully distorted approach to songwriting, like he's filtering his music through a funhouse mirror. The 29-year-old artist often addresses or morphs into fictional characters: insecure teenage girls and children with names like Sarah, Alina, Sandy. Flashes of storybook innocence, tales of guarded treehouses and stolen lunch boxes, mingle alongside those of darker, adult self-destruction in his music. He has a disorienting flare for layering, pitch-shifting and vocoding his vocals and those of collaborators into unrecognizable, childlike choruses and different personas, like Peanuts characters on varying levels of helium. On 2019's "Bad Man," he sang, in an almost comically cartoonish country accent, about the "bomb dropping" when he was 22, one strange cowboy emerging from the shadows of Giannascoli's crowded artistic psyche.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Rock + Metal Bands Who Don’t Have a Bassist

The bass guitar is on the Mount Rushmore of instruments for rock and metal bands, but that dosen't mean a band always has a bassist in the group. There are some bands out there, even a couple legendary ones, that prove that you don't have to have one of the four staple tools (guitar, bass, drum, keys) to make great music.
MUSIC
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy