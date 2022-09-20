ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/20/22–9/21/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

UPDATE: Cheyenne police seeking information on missing teen last seen in Imperial Court area

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Thursday afternoon social media post that it was seeking information on a missing juvenile. Kwintyn Michael Maloy, 14, is listed as 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds, and was last seen in the Imperial Court area of Cheyenne, located not far off of the Lincoln Highway in the eastern part of the city. Maloy is listed by the department as having brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County K-9s Sniff Out 872 Pounds of Drugs in 2021

Last year was a busy one for the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, including its four-legged crime fighters -- K-9 Arie, K-9 Hilde, K-9 Tecca, and K-9 Tyr. According to a recently released 2021 Annual Report, the dogs sniffed out more than 838 pounds of marijuana, nearly 29 pounds of methamphetamine, just over five pounds of cocaine, 77 grams of heroin, and 115 grams of oxycodone/fentanyl.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (9/8/22–9/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Police ask for help finding information and tips after death of a Colorado deputy

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking help in getting information and tips, while sending sympathy after the death of a Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy. The department posted condolences and a call for information on their Facebook page. With their post CPD shared the following release from Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams:
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Missing 14-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy Found Safe

Cheyenne police say Maloy has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Kwintyn Michael Maloy was last seen in the area of Imperial Court. Maloy is 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
#Credit Card Fraud#Police#Ws
capcity.news

Cheyenne law firm receives award for pro bono service

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hirst Applegate LLP has been announced as the recipient of a 2022 Pro Bono Award for Legal Services for Indigent Clients by the Wyoming State Bar. In a release from the State Bar, it was announced that Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award last week during the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

High Gas Prices Haven't Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. “We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that’s up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Warn of Driveway Paving Scam

Cheyenne police are warning homeowners, especially seniors, not to fall for a scam in which a "contractor" shows up at your door claiming he has extra asphalt from another job and is willing to pave your driveway for cheap. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says oftentimes a high-pressure approach is...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County Early Voting For 2022 Election Starts Friday

Laramie County voters can begin casting their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election on Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Early voting will be held in the Atrium of the County Building at 309 W. 20th Street in Cheyenne between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from September. 23 through Nov. 7 except on county holidays.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Head Honcho Auto Detail keeping cars clean and fresh at recently opened downtown Cheyenne location

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne native by birth, Michael Pavlica saw what he felt was a need back in his home community. He already has a lifelong love of cars and auto detailing in particular, trying out his luck previously in the profession in other cities like Denver. But Cheyenne kept calling him to come back, and when he evaluated the community’s options for keeping vehicles sparkly-clean, he felt as if options were limited and overpriced.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

