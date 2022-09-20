Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/20/22–9/21/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
county17.com
Wyoming trooper trial set for January 2023; probable cause affidavit to remain sealed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman, who is being charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault, appeared before Judge Thomas Campbell in Laramie County District Court for his arraignment. During the arraignment, Testerman put in a plea of not guilty, and a jury trial...
capcity.news
UPDATE: Cheyenne police seeking information on missing teen last seen in Imperial Court area
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Thursday afternoon social media post that it was seeking information on a missing juvenile. Kwintyn Michael Maloy, 14, is listed as 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds, and was last seen in the Imperial Court area of Cheyenne, located not far off of the Lincoln Highway in the eastern part of the city. Maloy is listed by the department as having brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.
Laramie County K-9s Sniff Out 872 Pounds of Drugs in 2021
Last year was a busy one for the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, including its four-legged crime fighters -- K-9 Arie, K-9 Hilde, K-9 Tecca, and K-9 Tyr. According to a recently released 2021 Annual Report, the dogs sniffed out more than 838 pounds of marijuana, nearly 29 pounds of methamphetamine, just over five pounds of cocaine, 77 grams of heroin, and 115 grams of oxycodone/fentanyl.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seeking information on alleged hit and run that occurred on Yellowstone Road
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon that it was seeking information on an alleged hit and run incident that occurred on Yellowstone Road. The department provided video on social media of the incident, in which a suspect’s truck — listed in...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/8/22–9/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Police ask for help finding information and tips after death of a Colorado deputy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking help in getting information and tips, while sending sympathy after the death of a Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy. The department posted condolences and a call for information on their Facebook page. With their post CPD shared the following release from Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams:
UPDATE: Missing 14-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy Found Safe
Cheyenne police say Maloy has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Kwintyn Michael Maloy was last seen in the area of Imperial Court. Maloy is 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for public assistance in locating suspects connected to trash fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who may have a connection to a dumpster fire that occurred this week. A fire was ignited behind the building of the Bicycle Station at 2634 Dell Range Blvd., and camera...
Cheyenne Cops Trying to ID Suspects in Dumpster Fire Behind Mayor’s Store
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying two males in connection with a dumpster fire that occurred behind Mayor Patrick Collins' bicycle store on or about Sept. 4. According to a department Facebook post, a camera caught the duo (pictured above) taking construction delineators from the parking...
Wrede Endorses Barnes For Laramie County Sheriff, Kozak Responds
Former Republican candidate for Laramie County Sheriff Boyd Wrede has become the second former Republican candidate to endorse independent candidate Jeff Barnes over the winner of the GOP primary, former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak. Don Hollingshead, who finished second in the primary endorsed Barnes and went so far as...
capcity.news
Cheyenne law firm receives award for pro bono service
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hirst Applegate LLP has been announced as the recipient of a 2022 Pro Bono Award for Legal Services for Indigent Clients by the Wyoming State Bar. In a release from the State Bar, it was announced that Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award last week during the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
Wyoming’s Fave Best-Selling Author Returns to Cheyenne in October
When it comes to famous Wyomingites, best-selling author CJ Box lands in my top three. A Casper, Wyoming native, Box has been capturing the beauty and mystery of Wyoming in his novels for well over two decades. His first book, Open Season, was published in 2001 and launched CJ Box into writing fame.
Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
cowboystatedaily.com
High Gas Prices Haven’t Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. “We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that’s up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Wildlife Crossings: How Wildlife Officials Got Animals To Use Them
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than 40 years ago, Apple pulp and shouting helped save countless mule deer from being hit by speeding traffic on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain. During the winter of 1977-78, John Hyde was a game warden trainee with the Wyoming...
Cheyenne Police Warn of Driveway Paving Scam
Cheyenne police are warning homeowners, especially seniors, not to fall for a scam in which a "contractor" shows up at your door claiming he has extra asphalt from another job and is willing to pave your driveway for cheap. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says oftentimes a high-pressure approach is...
Laramie County Early Voting For 2022 Election Starts Friday
Laramie County voters can begin casting their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election on Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Early voting will be held in the Atrium of the County Building at 309 W. 20th Street in Cheyenne between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from September. 23 through Nov. 7 except on county holidays.
capcity.news
Head Honcho Auto Detail keeping cars clean and fresh at recently opened downtown Cheyenne location
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne native by birth, Michael Pavlica saw what he felt was a need back in his home community. He already has a lifelong love of cars and auto detailing in particular, trying out his luck previously in the profession in other cities like Denver. But Cheyenne kept calling him to come back, and when he evaluated the community’s options for keeping vehicles sparkly-clean, he felt as if options were limited and overpriced.
