ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Mystery woman appears with Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf event

Bryson DeChambeau appears to have a new lady in his life. The pro golfer, who defected from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in June, was photographed in cart with a blonde woman at the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago on Sunday. It is unclear who the mystery lady is. DeChambeau made...
GOLF
Daily Mail

'It's their OWN fault!': Justin Thomas takes a swipe at LIV Golf defectors as Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and more continue their push to have world ranking points available to the rebel tour

Justin Thomas has no sympathy for players who defected to play for LIV Golf and said they only have themselves to blame that they are unable to earn ranking points from the breakaway series. On Tuesday, all 48 LIV Golf players co-signed a letter to the chairman of the Official...
FIFA
Golf.com

This week, LIV Golf’s leaders delivered a different message

Since LIV Golf’s inception, the breakaway league has tried to walk a fine line. Act too aggressive and it would risk alienating potential players and fans. Act too timid and it wouldn’t create the disruption required for its success. So LIV tried to do a little bit of both, taking shots at the PGA Tour when given the chance (“surely you jest,” etc.) while maintaining the stance that they wanted to sit down with the Tour and work out some sort of compromise.
NFL
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf

Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ropes#Golf Course#Pga#Boxing#Liv#Netizens
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Video

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his new wife, Jena Sims, are dominating 2022 so far. After getting married earlier this year, the four-time major champion and his new wife, have been making big money moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series and reportedly earned a $100 million payday.
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Does LIV Golf caddie make valid point about distribution of OWGR points?

LIV Golf caddie Craig Connelly has labelled the latest distribution of Official World Golf Ranking points as "shocking" after comparing the winner's points from the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour and Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour. Connelly, who caddies for LIV Golf Tour pro Martin Kaymer,...
GOLF
Parade

Remember When SI Swimsuit Went Zero Gravity With Kate Upton?

Kate Upton and zero gravity; name a better duo. You can't!. Back in 2014, SI Swimsuit was already pushing boundaries. Eight years later we are resurfacing this iconic moment from one of America's favorite photo shoots because there are still few things more impressive than watching Kate Upton pose, seemingly effortlessly, in total weightlessness.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

9-year-old bursts into tears after making a stunning hole in one

Over the weekend, a nine-year-old boy in Melbourne, Australia experienced a moment he will never forget. While playing golf at Northcote Public Golf Course, the boy took his driver out and took dead aim at the pin. His dad noticed the ball was right on line immediately and said, “that’s right at it”.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter

Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
GOLF
Golf Channel

'Grandpa' America: Kevin Kisner ready to 'piss people off'

If you go off points, Kevin Kisner was the final captain’s pick onto this U.S. Presidents Cup team. And at No. 15 in the final standings and just 12 coveted roster spots, getting a call from American captain Davis Love III was no sure thing. So, Kisner called Love.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy