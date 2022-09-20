Read full article on original website
Related
New York Post
Mystery woman appears with Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf event
Bryson DeChambeau appears to have a new lady in his life. The pro golfer, who defected from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in June, was photographed in cart with a blonde woman at the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago on Sunday. It is unclear who the mystery lady is. DeChambeau made...
'It's their OWN fault!': Justin Thomas takes a swipe at LIV Golf defectors as Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and more continue their push to have world ranking points available to the rebel tour
Justin Thomas has no sympathy for players who defected to play for LIV Golf and said they only have themselves to blame that they are unable to earn ranking points from the breakaway series. On Tuesday, all 48 LIV Golf players co-signed a letter to the chairman of the Official...
FIFA・
Golf.com
This week, LIV Golf’s leaders delivered a different message
Since LIV Golf’s inception, the breakaway league has tried to walk a fine line. Act too aggressive and it would risk alienating potential players and fans. Act too timid and it wouldn’t create the disruption required for its success. So LIV tried to do a little bit of both, taking shots at the PGA Tour when given the chance (“surely you jest,” etc.) while maintaining the stance that they wanted to sit down with the Tour and work out some sort of compromise.
NFL・
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf
Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Video
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his new wife, Jena Sims, are dominating 2022 so far. After getting married earlier this year, the four-time major champion and his new wife, have been making big money moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series and reportedly earned a $100 million payday.
golfmagic.com
Does LIV Golf caddie make valid point about distribution of OWGR points?
LIV Golf caddie Craig Connelly has labelled the latest distribution of Official World Golf Ranking points as "shocking" after comparing the winner's points from the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour and Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour. Connelly, who caddies for LIV Golf Tour pro Martin Kaymer,...
Remember When SI Swimsuit Went Zero Gravity With Kate Upton?
Kate Upton and zero gravity; name a better duo. You can't!. Back in 2014, SI Swimsuit was already pushing boundaries. Eight years later we are resurfacing this iconic moment from one of America's favorite photo shoots because there are still few things more impressive than watching Kate Upton pose, seemingly effortlessly, in total weightlessness.
Golf Channel
Finally on U.S. team, Billy Horschel says haters 'don't know what the 'F' they're talking about'
Billy Horschel has been waiting 14 years for this moment, to be a part of a U.S. team. He remembers most vividly being passed over for the 2014 Ryder Cup despite winning two playoff events and later watching on television the Americans struggle to a five-point loss at Gleneagles. “I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson hits INCREDIBLE shot from cart path at LIV Golf Chicago event
Phil Mickelson's life may have changed significantly in 2022 as he started a new chapter with LIV Golf, but the entertainment that he provides on the golf course will never change. During the third and final round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational, Mickelson found himself on a cart path...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Golf Twitter had plenty of Bryson DeChambeau jokes after Davis Love III expertly handled a gallery rope
The "Cap(tain) Cam" was unveiled as a new feature of the TV coverage of the Presidents Cup on Thursday. And although it left many wondering what its exact point is, at least it wound up providing the most unintentionally funny moment of the day. That was when U.S. captain Davis...
GolfWRX
9-year-old bursts into tears after making a stunning hole in one
Over the weekend, a nine-year-old boy in Melbourne, Australia experienced a moment he will never forget. While playing golf at Northcote Public Golf Course, the boy took his driver out and took dead aim at the pin. His dad noticed the ball was right on line immediately and said, “that’s right at it”.
Golf.com
‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter
Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
Another PGA Tour Season Begins and a Rope Becomes a Story at LIV Golf
The hosts also visit with a content creator from Boston who has perspective on the two competing tours.
US goes for 9 in a row in Presidents Cup, seniors to Pebble
PGA TOUR PRESIDENTS CUP Site: Charlotte, North Carolina. Course: Quail Hollow Club. Yardage: 7,047. Par: 71.
Watch: Kate Upton’s Trainer Posts Video of Model’s Impressive Strength Training
Another day, another workout with Kate Upton. In his latest Instagram post, Upton's trainer, Ben Bruno, shared a video of the model crushing it with heavy deadlifts. The post was accompanied by a sweet caption about how far the three-time SI Swimsuit cover model has come in the gym. "She...
Golf Glance: U.S. looks to maintain Presidents Cup dominance
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. PGA
Golf Channel
'Grandpa' America: Kevin Kisner ready to 'piss people off'
If you go off points, Kevin Kisner was the final captain’s pick onto this U.S. Presidents Cup team. And at No. 15 in the final standings and just 12 coveted roster spots, getting a call from American captain Davis Love III was no sure thing. So, Kisner called Love.
Comments / 0