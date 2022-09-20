WATCH: “You’ll bounce back because that’s what you’re good at” Naomi Osaka shares a heartfelt message for Daria Saville after her horror injury in the Japan Open

Read full article on original website
Osaka wins first match after Saville retires in Tokyo
TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka, playing her first match since the U.S. Open, advanced to the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open when Australia’s Daria Saville retired with a knee injury in the second game of their evening encounter on Tuesday. The unseeded Osaka is the...
Daria Saville tore ACL during match with Naomi Osaka
Australia’s Daria Saville said Wednesday that she tore the ACL in her left knee during Tuesday’s match against Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka pulls out of Pan Pacific Open with abdominal pain
Naomi Osaka's title defense at her home Pan Pacific Open ended Thursday when the former world No. 1 withdrew ahead of her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia due to abdominal pain. "I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement. "It's...
WTA roundup: Sofia Kenin ousted by qualifier in Tokyo
Qualifier Fernanda Contreras Gomez of Mexico won her first-ever main-draw match in a WTA tournament, ousting American Sofia Kenin 7-6
Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online
Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
Roger Federer to play doubles with Rafael Nadal in final competitive match
Roger Federer will partner with Rafael Nadal, his oldest rival, when he plays the final professional match of his career at the Laver Cup in London on Friday. At Thursday's draw, it was confirmed that Federer will join Nadal for Team Europe against the American pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock for Team World on Friday night. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, will then be replaced by Italy's Matteo Berrettini for the rest of the event.
Laver Cup 2022: Friday’s order of play as Roger Federer partners Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer’s final match highlights the opening day of play at the Laver Cup in London.The 41-year-old will partner Rafael Nadal in the doubles in the last match of the day at the O2 Arena, in what is set to be an unmissable contest.They will take on the Team World pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.The schedule also sees three singles matches take place on the opening day with Andy Murray in action against Alex De Minaur.Here’s the order of play for day of the Laver Cup as well as everything you need to know.What is the Laver...
WTA roundup: Naomi Osaka (illness) WDs in Tokyo
Reigning champion Naomi Osaka of Japan withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Thursday due to an
Federer eyes dream pairing with Nadal at Laver Cup for farewell match
Roger Federer said Wednesday he wants to team up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for the final match of his career at the Laver Cup in London. Federer, whose last competitive match was a loss to Hubert Hurkacz in last year's Wimbledon quarter-finals, has been struggling with a knee problem.
