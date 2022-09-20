Read full article on original website
Go Big or Go Mum: Now This Is a Texas-Sized Mum
Homecoming mums have a long history that dates back to 1950s and 60s. It's such a fun tradition that we have here in Texas. And it seems like every year it just gets bigger and bigger. When I was in high school, I didn't want a big mum because those...
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?
As soon as I get home from work, I kick my shoes directly off and walk around with bare feet for the rest of the day. It's definitely what dreams are made of. Every once in a while, I offer to pick up a friend or drop someone off somewhere and I'll just hop right into the car without my shoes on.
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration Makes One Stop in U.S. And It’s in Texas
Are you or someone you know a huge Harry Potter fan? Then get ready for the ultimate Harry Potter Holiday Celebration. This tour is taking place in only four cities in the world and one of those cities is in Texas. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their most...
Top 10 Tips for Staying Sane With Kids at the South Plains Fair
The Panhandle South Plains Fair is a fantastic fall festivity that folks come to enjoy from far and wide. However, for those us with toddlers in tow, the enjoyment only seems to last so long. As we all know, the little tykes in our lives have a limited window before they transform into grumpy little ghouls.
The Most Frightening & Fun Fall Festivities on the South Plains
With the official start to Fall starting tomorrow, it only seems fitting to highlight some of our regions best festivities! Check out all the fun for both kids and adults alike!. 1. At’l Do Farms. When: Now through November 5th. What to Expect: There is nothing like fun on...
The Top 10 Popular Texas Bucket List Destinations On YouTube
The Texas Bucket List has given people a chance to experience parts of Texas that, perhaps many of us never had the chance to check out. A lot of these spots are places we know & love. But are the most popular TX destinations according to views on the Texas Bucket List YouTube page?
Oh My Gourd?! Did You Know These Odd Facts About Pumpkins?
How much do you know about the gourd-geous gourds that grace your home each year? Check out the top ten surprising facts about pumpkins!. It is about to be pumpkin season! Do you know these interesting facts about the glorious gourds of Fall?. Top 10 Tips for Getting the Most...
You Won’t Believe How Much This Texas Home Is Selling For
When looking for houses there are always a few requirements people need to be met. People typically consider things like the size of the home, the size of the property, the number of bedrooms, and the privacy, alongside other more specific requirements. Typically, the larger the house or the larger...
Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas, Half Are Pick-ups
Crime happens everywhere including here in the state of Texas. It doesn't make sense to me because just about everyone here has a gun and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, their family, and their property but vehicle theft is something that we all need to watch out for because it happens. But I did take the time to look at the numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to see what are the most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas and it seems like pick-ups are hit hardest.
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Texas Schools Warning Of Dangerous Tik Tok Challenge Gone Viral
Nobody’s up for a good challenge like us Texans. We don’t run from challenges - we make them! That said, there is a challenge going viral right now from TikTok that might have you a little hesitant about performing the task. WHAT IS THE ONE-CHIP CHALLENGE?. The one...
7 New Deep Fried Delights You’ll Find at the Texas State Fair this Year
The Texas State Fair is nearly here and while many look forward to the rides and carnival games, lots of Texans wait in anticipation to try the new deep fried treats we'll see at this year's fair!. What are some of the foods from the Texas State Fair?. The Texas...
Child Seat Safety Event Hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation
National Child Passenger Safety Week has kicked off for the this year for the month of September. The week is part of a campaign being held by the Texas Department of Transport (TxDot) to help parents install their car seats and gather more information when it comes to car seat safety for their children.
