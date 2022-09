Miami Street to Close Wednesday, September 21

September 20, 2022 — Beginning Wednesday, September 21, Miami Street from Ewing to Donmoyer avenues will be closed for crews to pave the worst sections of the street in this vicinity. Detour routes will be Fellows Street via Ewing or Donmoyer avenues. The anticipated reopening date is end of day, Thursday, September 22, weather permitting.

The entire stretch of Miami Street from Calvert Street to Ireland Road was originally scheduled to be paved this year. Due to limited contractor compacity, Miami Street, along with seven other streets, will now be paved in 2023.

