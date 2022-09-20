ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

On the Come Up: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

By Ural Garrett
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yvvg_0i3241CF00

Twenty years after 8 Mile became an Oscar-winning movie, On the Come Up tells the story of a young female battle rapper split between staying true to the culture and selling out for mainstream commercialized rap. This is another cinematic adaptation of The Hate U Give author Angie Thomas, while the movie also serves as the directorial debut for actress Sanaa Lathan.

From the 2002 8 Mile to 2017’s indie-film Bodied , which Eminem also produced, battle rap has always been an important yet niche product of Hip Hop culture. The competitive sport blending improvisational theater and pure disrespect between two opponents can make for good drama that On the Come Up hopes to capture.

Here’s everything we know about On the Come Up .

When is the On the Come Up release date?

On the Come Up is set for release in theaters and on Paramount Plus Friday, September 23, in the US; Canada and Italy also get the movie on Paramount Plus on September 23. This is just one of the titles new to Paramount Plus in September .

The movie premieres for the UK and other international territories later this year.

What is the On the Come Up plot?

Here is the synopsis according to Paramount Plus:

" On the Come Up is the story of Bri, a gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to lift up her family and do right by the legacy of her father — a local hip hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence. But when her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false persona that the industry wants to impose upon her."

On the Come Up trailer

Watch the official trailer for On The Come Up below, which premiered August 28, 2022 during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Who is in the On the Come Up cast?

Newcomer Jamila C. Gray makes her major film debut in On the Come Up as lead character Bri Jackson, aka lil Lawless.

Other members of the cast include Only Murders in the Building and Dolemite is My Name star Da’Vine Joy Randolph stars as Bri’s close friend. Also appearing are Method Man ( Power Book II: Ghost ), Mike Epps ( The Upshaws ), rappers Lil Yachty and GaTa, as well as Sanaa Lathan, pulling double duty as director and actor.

On the Come Up reviews — what the critics are saying

As of September 20, On the Come Up has "Fresh" 91% on Rotten Tomatoes . Deadline contributor Valerie Complex said:

" On the Come Up has an old-school quality to it regarding the shooting style and aesthetic. John Singleton, and the Hughes Brothers, clearly influenced Lathan’s direction."

Who is Sanaa Lathan?

Better known as the actress in classic films including Love & Basketball and Brown Sugar , Sanaa Lathan makes her directorial debut with On The Come Up . She is also the daughter of celebrated film and television producer/director Stan Lathan, who also directed one of the definitive Hip Hop centered film Beat Street .

How to watch On the Come Up

On the Come Up releases in the US in select movie theaters and on Paramount Plus on September 23.

To see the movie on the big screen, check your local movie theater website to see if it is playing near you or a resource like Fandango .

If you want to stream On the Come Up from home, you'll need to be a Paramount Plus subscriber (either ad-supported or ad-free tier).

There's no information yet on where On the Come Up is going to be available for UK audiences, but since there is a UK version of Paramount Plus, it's a good bet it'll be there when the movie arrives. We'll update this page with more info when it becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

Nix (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Inspired by Germanic folklore, a tragedy at a mysterious lake continues to haunt a family years after the incident. Startattle.com – Nix 2022. While Jack Coyle (James Zimbardi) struggles to keep his shattered family together, a powerful entity reveals itself again, opening the wounds for another tragedy to occur. As Jack deals with the consequences, he also must protect his young niece from this frightening creature which threatens to destroy everyone.
MOVIES
wrestlinginc.com

Trailer Released For Upcoming Dave Bautista Film

Former WWE star Dave Bautista is headlining the new M. Night Shyamalan thriller "Knock at the Cabin," which had its trailer released online today. The film is based on the best-selling novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul G. Tremblay, and focuses on a gay male couple and their adopted Asian daughter whose vacation in a secluded New Hampshire cabin is disrupted by four strangers who take the family captive and inform that one of them must be killed in order to prevent an apocalypse from occurring.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
Eminem
Person
John Singleton
Person
Angie Thomas
Person
Stan Lathan
Person
Mike Epps
Cinema Blend

Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress

Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s racy new Ana de Armas movie hits theaters Friday (and lands on Netflix soon)

I’m not ashamed to admit it: Ana de Armas is one of those actresses for whom I’ll always press play, even when I have no idea what a movie is about or who else is in it. Okay, fine — maybe I have in fact only pressed play on this or that movie in the past solely because she’s in it. Who can blame me? She’s a hypnotic, cinematic chameleon in pretty much every role she takes on. A fact that will be underscored even more so come this weekend, when Netflix‘s long-awaited Blonde lands in select theaters.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#On The Come Up#Movie Theaters#Brown Sugar#Bodied#Paramount Plus
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced

J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Movies
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves’ most underrated movie is getting a sequel

Of all the crazy things happening over at Warner Bros recently, with superhero movies getting cancelled and projects being delayed left, right, and centre, nothing the studio does should really surprise us anymore. But Keanu Reeves returning to play Constantine again is one thing we definitely didn’t see coming.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tom Hanks Says ‘Forrest Gump’ Sequel Was Shot Down in Under an Hour: ‘You Guys Can’t Force Me’

Life may be like a box of chocolates, but Tom Hanks doesn’t want to bite into the same candy twice. The “Elvis” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that the idea for a potential sequel to “Forrest Gump” was shut down almost immediately after the success of the first film. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks shared. “And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” In the era of multiple sequels, reboots, and requels, Hanks...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Strange World: New Trailer Released for Disney Animated Movie

Disney has released a new trailer and poster for its upcoming animated sci-fi movie Strange World. Hailing from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the film follows a family of legendary explorers, the Clades. Together, they visit an uncharted and dangerous land. They're joined by a crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and other ravenous creatures. "Inspired by classic adventure stories," said director Don Hall in a press release, "'Strange World' is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world." You can see the trailer above.
MOVIES
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Francesca Quinn, PI (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Private investigator Francesca “Frankie” Quinn is hired to find her fiancé’s k–ler. She must work with her detective ex, Wyn, and trust the person who broke them up and ruined their lives. Startattle.com – Francesca Quinn, PI 2022. Francesca Quinn, P.I. is a Hallmark...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Movie: Release Date Delayed, Cast & More

Will Smith, 53, plays the main character, Peter, in Apple’s upcoming movie, Emancipation. Although the movie has been highly anticipated, it has been delayed since Will famously slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. Prior to that, the movie’s production was delayed due to positive COVID-19 tests on set in Aug. 2021, according to Deadline. There has been no official trailer released for the film at this time.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hellraiser: Full Official Trailer Released by Hulu

Hulu has released the official trailer for Hellraiser, a revival of the beloved horror franchise. The film, which was developed relatively quietly and stars Jamie Clayton as a new take on Pinhead, will follow on the heels of the hugely popular Prey, which revived the long-flagging Predator franchise. They're also employing the recent trend of using the same title as the original, rather than adding a number or a subtitle, even if it isn't a straightforward reboot. Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but has so far lent his support to the choice to bring in a new actor, and a woman, to succeed him in the role for the new film.
MOVIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

217
Followers
2K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy