Buffalo, NY

Bills at Dolphins: Thursday injury reports

CB Dane Jackson (neck) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) FB Reggie Gilliam (elbow) Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2. .. Jackson was released from the hospital but has not practiced this week. … Poyer was downgraded from limited to DNP. … Knox was upgrade from out to limited practice on Thursday.
