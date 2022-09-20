ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot

Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Lose Weight with Help from Metabolic MD

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you’ve been trying to lose weight, but haven’t been successful, it might be time to try a different method. Dr. Paul Kolodzik is the Medical Director of Metabolic MD and he joins us with more on metabolic health.
DAYTON, OH
consistentlycurious.com

What To Expect When You Stay Overnight In A Floating Tent

If you are staying overnight in a floating tent, these tips are for you!. While sleeping in an inflatable tent on a river may frighten some, many embrace the adventure. The floating tents in Troy, Ohio, have been on my Ohio bucket list for years, and I got to check them off this past summer.
TROY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Dayton, OH
Health
Dayton, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Health
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Animal Shelter: Zoe is looking for a new home!

Zoe is waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to get adopted by her new human companion!. Zoe came to the Shelter as a stray so their knowledge about her is very limited and what they do know is from what they have observed. They believe Zoe is an 8-year-old female German Shepherd Mix. Zoe knows how to sit, roll over and loves treats! Don’t be fooled by her age because she doesn’t act like it! Zoe is an energetic pup who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs her at the shelter.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Child#Ent#Dayton Children
Record-Herald

Strangers at the dog park

Last August I adopted a puppy from the Fayette Regional Humane Society. She was an 8-week Labrador/Beagle mix that had somehow found her way to me. Now, she is just over 1 year of age. I named her Shadow because the first day I got her she literally barked at...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
lovelandmagazine.com

COVID-19 “High” in Butler and Clermont Counties

In Clermont County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Butler County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Hamilton County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. In Warren County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life

MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Mother, grandfather arrested after teen tied to bed escapes from home, police say

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother and grandfather were arrested in Celina, Ohio, following their indictment in connection with the alleged abuse of a teen girl. Sarah Evans, the child’s mother, and Robert Evans, the grandfather, are awaiting an extradition hearing after being arrested nearly 90 miles away from where the crime allegedly occurred, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
CELINA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting

TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
TROY, OH
WDTN

Above and beyond: Middletown officer honored for life-saving act

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown police officer was honored Tuesday for saving the life of a crash victim. On August 12, Officer Adam Grindstaff was called to the scene of an accident involving two motorcycles. He saw one of the victims suffering from a serious leg injury and bleeding profusely. Before Fire and EMS […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy