Is it safe to get both Covid booster and flu shots at once?
DAYTON — Flu season is coming as well as a possibility for people to still catch Covid-19 this fall. With both of those viruses circling at the same time, people are wondering if it is safe to get a flu shot and Covid-19 booster all at once. >>What to...
Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot
Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
WDTN
Lose Weight with Help from Metabolic MD
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you’ve been trying to lose weight, but haven’t been successful, it might be time to try a different method. Dr. Paul Kolodzik is the Medical Director of Metabolic MD and he joins us with more on metabolic health.
consistentlycurious.com
What To Expect When You Stay Overnight In A Floating Tent
If you are staying overnight in a floating tent, these tips are for you!. While sleeping in an inflatable tent on a river may frighten some, many embrace the adventure. The floating tents in Troy, Ohio, have been on my Ohio bucket list for years, and I got to check them off this past summer.
dayton.com
TODAY: 10-year-old Dayton dancer to appear on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’
Indy Bugg, a 10-year-old dancer from Dayton, will appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing today at 3 p.m. Bugg, dancing since she was a toddler, shares her moves that are full of personality and passion on Instagram with over 320K followers. “Indy melts Jennifer’s heart with her...
Ohio mother charged after baby dies as result of co-sleeping
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Hunter had another 6-week-old child who died from co-sleeping "almost exactly one year prior."
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter: Zoe is looking for a new home!
Zoe is waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to get adopted by her new human companion!. Zoe came to the Shelter as a stray so their knowledge about her is very limited and what they do know is from what they have observed. They believe Zoe is an 8-year-old female German Shepherd Mix. Zoe knows how to sit, roll over and loves treats! Don’t be fooled by her age because she doesn’t act like it! Zoe is an energetic pup who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs her at the shelter.
‘I was hanging on for dear life’; Dayton officer shot in head speaks on recovery
DAYTON — On Sept. 21, 2021 one moment, one trigger, one bullet changed a Dayton officer’s life. Officer Thadeu Holloway was investigating a report of a man trying to use fake money at a store. “When he turned to face me I knew something was wrong,” Holloway said....
Record-Herald
Strangers at the dog park
Last August I adopted a puppy from the Fayette Regional Humane Society. She was an 8-week Labrador/Beagle mix that had somehow found her way to me. Now, she is just over 1 year of age. I named her Shadow because the first day I got her she literally barked at...
Middletown woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in death of sister
An insanity plea means the defendant at the time of the offense did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions.
Amber Alert canceled, Ohio children found
An Amber Alert has been issued out of Darke County after investigators say a father took his three young children and threatened them.
dayton.com
Area resident to compete on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’: ‘I came home a different person’
Mindy Shea, an executive chef from Carlisle living in West Chester, is competing on Season 21 of “Hell’s Kitchen” Battle of the Ages, premiering Thursday, Sept. 29 on FOX. Looking back on where she was two years ago, she told Dayton.com she never would have thought she...
lovelandmagazine.com
COVID-19 “High” in Butler and Clermont Counties
In Clermont County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Butler County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Hamilton County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. In Warren County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider...
dayton.com
Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life
MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
WDTN
Fall season coming in cool: Preparing your home for colder temperatures
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Soak up the last hours of summer. Fall is officially here on Thursday, and it is time to think about preparing your home and yard for the autumn and winter months. Miami Valley residents are getting a little treat with 90-degree weather on Wednesday, but...
Fox 19
Mother, grandfather arrested after teen tied to bed escapes from home, police say
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother and grandfather were arrested in Celina, Ohio, following their indictment in connection with the alleged abuse of a teen girl. Sarah Evans, the child’s mother, and Robert Evans, the grandfather, are awaiting an extradition hearing after being arrested nearly 90 miles away from where the crime allegedly occurred, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
miamivalleytoday.com
Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting
TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
Above and beyond: Middletown officer honored for life-saving act
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown police officer was honored Tuesday for saving the life of a crash victim. On August 12, Officer Adam Grindstaff was called to the scene of an accident involving two motorcycles. He saw one of the victims suffering from a serious leg injury and bleeding profusely. Before Fire and EMS […]
‘It’s nothing new,’ DPD says license plate readers have been in use for over a decade now
A number of people in the Dayton area feel uneasy about the updated license plate readers in each of the police cruisers, particularly people who feel they tend to be profiled. “I know the police department and our sheriff’s’ department do make us feel safe,” Ohio resident Ryan Jackson said....
