David Njoku has sights set on Week 3 after disappointing result vs. Jets

By John Dillon
 2 days ago
A slow start in Week 1 left David Njoku as an odd man out in the Cleveland Browns’ offense, but he got back into rhythm against the New York Jets on Sunday. Though his three catches for 32 yards weren’t necessarily the most impactful plays of the game, his presence as a much-needed safety net for interim quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

He spoke to the media at the Browns’ Monday media availability session about Brissett’s development as a starter, and gave his quarterback a rave review for the two games he has competed in this season.

“I think Jacoby is a competitor,” Njoku said. “I think he played at a very high level. Obviously, everybody could have done some things better for us to get that win. We just have to pick up the pieces and think about the Steelers this Thursday.”

Despite the less-than-ideal outcome on Sunday, Njoku remained certain that the mistakes made against the Jets could be rectified. Emphasizing the role that each individual on the team can play in getting the team back above .500, he said it will take daily effort for the Browns to get where they want to be.

“There is always room for improvement, especially at this level,” Njoku explained. “Everyone is a professional, but everyone needs to work every single day to improve to better themselves. I feel like if we keep doing that as a team, we will get much better. There is always room for improvement.”

The Browns will need to figure out how to ameliorate their strategies on both sides of the ball if they intend to win against the Steelers on Thursday, and Njoku looks to play a big part in their offensive game plan against Pittsburgh’s surging secondary. With a return to the basics and a focus on fundamentals, Cleveland could surprise many people around the league and give the Steelers a run for their money in prime time.

