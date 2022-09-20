Read full article on original website
Starlight Yoga Returns to Wannamaker County Park on October 13th
Charleston County Parks’ popular Starlight Yoga series is back for the fall. The next Starlight Yoga event will be Thursday, October 13th at Wannamaker County Park in North Charleston. Set your mind at ease! Flow with instructor Ji Hwang while gazing at the stars and taking in the sunset...
Family Fest Returns To Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month And Bring Communities Together
New Digital Press and Everland Inflatables invites the Lowcountry community to their Latinx Heritage Month Family Fest, a celebration of Charleston’s Latinx community. The event will take place on Sunday, September 25th and runs from noon until 6 pm at 3546 Maybank Highway on Johns Island. The Latinx Heritage...
Carnes Crossroads Set to Host Fall Festival Farmers Market on September 23rd
Carnes Crossroads will kick off the season with area residents and local vendors at their Fall Festival Farmers Market on Friday, September 23rd. The event will run from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. The Carnes Crossroads Farmers Market provides opportunities for neighbors, friends, and families to connect, while extending support...
CCPL Closing John L. Dart Library for Renovations
Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is closing the John L. Dart Library, located at 1067 King Street downtown, on Saturday, October 15th at 5 pm to undergo renovations as part of the ongoing referendum-funded project. The library will receive an interior refresh including new paint, carpet, and furniture. The renovations...
Stems & Skins Appoints New Executive Chef Connor Simonson
On Tuesday announced the appointment of Connor Simonson as executive chef. He has several years of professional cooking experience, including working most recently as sous chef for Asian-fusion concept Bok Choy Boy. . “Over the past few years, I’ve been fortunate to work with and learn from some of the most...
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
BCLS Hosting “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” Information Event in October
Berkeley County Library System, (BCLS) welcomes interested library users to attend the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Information Event on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10 am – 12 pm at the Moncks Corner Library, located 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Participants will have children’s crafts, Storytime (10:30-11 a.m. and 11:30-12 p.m.) and Activity Sheets available in addition to 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Book Bundles for checkout!
BCLS and Lutheran Services Carolinas Co-Host Foster Family Recruitment Drop-In Event at Goose Creek Library
Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), in collaboration with Lutheran Services Carolinas, invites customers to participate in Foster Family Recruitment Drop-In Event on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 10 am – 2 pm to learn more about fostering from Robbie Dent, Foster Family Recruiter. “With over 3,000 children needing a...
Sweet Grass Vodka Opening Bottling Plant and Tasting Room in Charleston
Sweet Grass Vodka, a family-owned spirits and distilling company, today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston by October. The company’s $1.7 million investment will reportedly create 47 new jobs. Founded in 2020, Sweet Grass Vodka crafts vodka and spirits from South Carolina-grown potatoes. Located at 1640 Meeting Street,...
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
College of Charleston Alumni Making a Difference with Environmental Organizations
“It takes a village.” That phrase became popular almost three decades ago in regard to raising children. But it applies equally as well to the challenges of addressing climate change and environmental conservation. At least that’s the outlook of two Charleston-based, ocean-focused nonprofits founded by College of Charleston alumni.
Jalisco Taqueria Launches New Menu, Specials, and Events
Beginning today, Jalisco Taqueria on James Island is launching a new menu, specials, and events. Featuring crowd-pleasers like Nachos, Grilled Poblano Rellenos, and Platos (choice of protein served with tortillas, cilantro-lime rice, frijoles borrachos, and more), as well as the return of fan-favorites like Cangrejo Dip, the Tamales entrée and Barbacoa Tacos, patrons can enjoy inside or outside on the restaurant’s patio.
Park Circle Gallery to Exhibit Works by Gale Ray and Susan Lenz
The City of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department is pleased to announce that concurrent solo exhibitions of paintings and pottery by Gale Ray (Charleston, SC) and mixed media works by Susan Lenz (Columbia, SC) will be on display at Park Circle Gallery from October 5-29, 2022. Although Ray and Lenz’s exhibits are presented as concurrent solo shows, three pieces created collaboratively will also be featured. A free reception hosted by the artists will be held at the gallery on Friday, October 7th, from 5 pm – 7 pm. The public is invited to attend.
Denver-based Footwear Company Known for its Signature Boots Opening on King Street
On Thursday, September 22nd, FREEBIRD, the Denver-based footwear company known for its signature boots, will bring its handmade leather footwear to Charleston with a new store opening on King Street. To celebrate, FREEBIRD is inviting the community for an evening of fun and fashion on Thursday, September 22nd with drinks,...
Social Venture Partners to Host Empower Charleston on October 27th
Social Venture Partners (SVP) Charleston will host Empower Charleston on October 27th to highlight six local nonprofit organizations. Empower Charleston is a celebration of philanthropy and the finale of the 2022 SVP grant investment cycle. Six mission-driven nonprofits will be given the main stage to make their pitch to investors,...
Lincoln Avenue Capital Acquires Affordable Housing Property in Beaufort
Beaufort, S.C. — Lincoln Avenue Capital (“LAC”), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, announced this week that it acquired Cross Creek Apartments, further preserving quality, affordable homes for South Carolina families. Cross Creek represents LAC’s fourth acquisition in South Carolina this year. The deal will...
“Selling Charleston” to Debut in November
a national TV show centered around real estate and lifestyle, announced their newest program, Selling Charleston, a 30-minute commercial-free show. The. show will air locally on NBC starting in November of this year. Each episode of The American Dream highlights a cast of elite realtors in a chosen market....
Lewis Hatch Chile Roast Returns for its 5th Year on October 9th
Pitmaster John Lewis today announced the fifth annual Lewis Hatch Chile Roast will take place on Sunday, October 9th from 1 pm to 5 pm at Rancho Lewis (1503 King St.) and the adjacent Pacific Box & Crate courtyard. This is the first time the event is being held at this venue.
Local Artist Launches Word Painting Series
Charleston artist Greg Hart (right) has launched a new word painting series that uses color, geometric shapes, and texture to play with commonplace words and phrases we experience every day. Here’s some background about the new series and the artist:. Hart’s series, comprised of paintings in oil and acrylic...
