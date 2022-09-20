Read full article on original website
Meet our 2022-2023 MBS Ambassadors
September 22, 2022 Student Groups, Student Profiles, Uncategorized. Our MBS Ambassadors are a group of outgoing students representing the Maine Business School. They help with our recruitment and professional development events by speaking to potential students, current students, alumni, and friends. Our Ambassadors also represent the student body by taking part in our Dean’s Council and meeting with our MBS Advisory Board. They are an integral part of the culture of MBS.
UMaine Extension series for parents, caregivers opens Oct. 4
University of Maine Cooperative Extension opens a free six-session online educational series for parents and caregivers Oct. 4 from 1–2:30 p.m. Additional sessions are scheduled Oct. 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1. “Back to Basics: Building Routines for Success” will focus on managing daily household tasks; meal planning and...
UMaine News
Kendra Batchelder: An interdisciplinary Ph.D. that was meant to be. Kendra Batchelder never expected that she would end up pursuing an Interdisciplinary Ph.D. in Computational Biomedicine, but in many ways it was the perfect culmination of her winding path through life so far. As Batchelder completes her final year researching mammogram image analysis with professor Andre Khalil, she is looking forward to the ways that she can continue to make math matter for medicine.
McGreavy named 2022 J. Robert Cox Award winner
Bridie McGreavy, associate professor of environmental communication at the University of Maine Department of Communication and Journalism, received the J. Robert Cox Award in Environmental Communication & Civic Engagement for 2022 from the Environmental Communication Division of the National Communication Association. Read the full story on the College of Liberal...
Jones named interim vice president of enrollment management
Norm Jones of Miramar Beach, Florida, a senior leader in enrollment management with more than 40 years of experience, has been named interim vice president of enrollment management at the University of Maine, effective Oct. 1. Jones will serve through the national search to fill the permanent position. As a...
